The Mysterious Cat Butt In The ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster May Have Real Implications For The MCU

News & Culture Writer
09.19.18

Marvel

Though it features Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) punching a nice old lady in the face — but for a good reason — the first Captain Marvel trailer is quite good. So too is the official poster, which Marvel Studios dropped in conjunction with the trailer’s Tuesday premiere on Good Morning America. While almost everyone paid as much attention as possible to every single frame of the teaser, however, it seems the poster itself contained a rather cute and cuddly Easter egg for all the Marvel Comics readers out there. At least, so long as you don’t try to pet its belly.

Of course, I’m talking about the mysterious “cat butt” that appears near the bottom left corner of the poster. As Twitter users and others quickly noticed, the Larson’s suited Danvers and her glowing fists weren’t the only figure to be captured by the poster. The back half of a barely seen feline was also in the frame.

Marvel

Do you see it? No? Here, take a closer look.

Marvel

