Today, composer Danny Elfman turns 62. Elfman is one of the most brilliant and prolific film composers of our time (if not THE most), so to celebrate his 62nd birthday, let”s take a look at his greatest hits:

•Ever heard of a little show called “The Simpsons”? Well, Danny Elfman composed the music for that show, as well as for all “Simpsons” movies and video games.

•”Silver Linings Playbook” is a masterpiece, in my humble opinion. Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, David O”Russell; these are the names credited for this remarkable film. The truth is, “Silver Linings” might have fallen flat if it weren”t for Danny Elfman, who worked as score producer on the greatest film of 2012.

•Without the score composed by Danny Elfman, “Desperate Housewives” would be just a bunch of housewives lying to each other, housewives killing people, housewives just being overall desperate. Inject it with the life force of Elfman compositions and you”ve got yourself one addicting TV show!

•Tim Burton”s “Big Eyes” starring Amy Adam”s and Christoph Waltz tells the story of Walter Keane, who pretended for years that his wife”s artwork was his own. Elfman sets the emotional landscape with a haunting and melancholy score, which he produced.

•Back in 1996, Elfman composed the music for disturbing cult classic “Mars Attacks”. Now, I have never seen this film because my parents never let me. Maybe now that I am twenty-five I should take matters into my own hands. I am sure the music is phenomenal.

Danny Elfman is also responsible for music in “Charlottes Web”, “Spider Man 3”, “Meet the Robinsons”, “Milk”, “Dilbert” and many more. So many of these movies and shows have become successful, memorable classics because of the score composed by Elfman. He brings the tone and emotional ambiance to projects, making them complete. Happy birthday, Danny Elfman, please keep composing forever-the movies need you!