DC’s Executive Shake-Up Has Once Again Stirred Rumors That Ben Affleck Is Finished As Batman

Entertainment Writer
06.12.18

Warner Bros.

So at this point, it seems like most folks are trying to will Ben Affleck to leave the role of Batman in the DC Extended Universe. The real question here is why they’d want that considering Affleck’s take on the character has been solid, far from the issues you read about Justice League, Warner Bros., and the troubles that have forced a few changes behind the scenes.

But still, whenever something happens involving Warner, it doesn’t take too long until the rumors about Ben Affleck leaving start to return. This time it follows the departure of Geoff Johns from DC Entertainment and stems from a report from Deadline that outlined the future for Warner Bros. comic film properties:

There is an opportunity for Toby Emmerich to really reshuffle the executive deck on the feature side and turn DC into something more formidable than it is right now, even as a James Wan-directed Aquaman is coming and Wonder Woman 2 is in production, with Matt Reeves rebooting Batman for a new standalone franchise, likely with a new actor to play the Caped Crusader after Ben Affleck’s stints in Batman V Superman and Justice League.

