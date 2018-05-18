‘Deadpool 2’ Has Already Crushed A Box Office Record

FOX

Deadpool 2 somehow managed to top its predecessor as a film, and it appears that Ryan Reynolds’ fast-talking antihero has also recaptured lighting in a bottle. On that second note, the sequel has already — as of Friday morning — flattened a box office record set only last year.

The record in question, of course, would be a Thursday night preview statistic and, more specifically, the one for an R-rated feature film. Last September, the It remake raked in $13.5 million on that first evening, and Deadpool 2 has now pulled off an astounding $18.6 million for Thursday previews. For an R-rated film (and the first film with a score that scored a parental advisory sticker, courtesy of Tyler Bates and selections that include “Holy Sh*tballs” and “You Can’t Stop This Mother F***er”), that’s more than an impressive take.

While this number doesn’t come close to Avengers: Infinity War‘s $39 million for Thursday night previews, Deadpool 2 did barely beat Jurassic World‘s $18.5 million on the same occasion. How will the rest of the weekend shake out for the Merc With A Mouth and pals? Predictions have the sequel at least beating the original’s $138 million opening weekend, and probably much more.

As far as counterprogramming goes, Jane Fonda, star of the Book Club (also arriving in theaters today), has sent a message to Ryan Reynolds in hopes that at least some moviegoers will be drawn to something else rather than his “tight red outfit.” Good luck, ladies.

Hey @vancityreynolds – You’re not the only one that kills in a tight little red outfit. We’ll show you ours if you show us yours.

xoxo

The Ladies of @BookClub pic.twitter.com/m0I4Nw327P — Jane Seymour Fonda (@Janefonda) May 15, 2018

