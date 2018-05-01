Elizabeth Olsen has appeared as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in four Marvel movies, from Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Infinity War, and her character has gone from a villain with a mid-credits introduction to an indispensable heroic member of the Avengers. That’s quite the evolution, but there’s one way Olsen believes Scarlet Witch hasn’t progressed: her costume.
“I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher,” she told Elle. “Everyone has these things that cover them—Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit. It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like, wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”
It could be worse, though: she could be dressed like Scarlet Witch in the comics (think: all-red leotard), which Olsen described as “so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool. But then they made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear — it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are… I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”
George Clooney feels your pain, Elizabeth Olsen.
