EXCLUSIVE: Go behind the scenes of OneRepublic’s new ‘Counting Stars’ video

Alligators, men falling from the ceiling and going to church: just another day in the life of OneRepublic.

The pop-rock band is about to premiere the new music video to “Counting Stars” tomorrow (May 31) and gave HitFix the exclusive look behind-the-scenes of the shoot.

British director James Lees — who’s worked on vids with Bloc Party and Two Door Cinema Club — helms the clip, which was shot in the basement of an old church in New Orleans. The Colorado band describes wanting to bring on a Brit for their use of color, but they actually appear to end up under the cloud-cover of dust. Literally.

Watch the video below for the cameo by Bruce Willis’ stunt double, chatter from all five band members and a taste of Ryan Tedder’s continually improving dance abilities.

Tedder also appeared during the emotional Blake Shelton-led Oklahoma tornado benefit concert last night. The band’s latest album “Native” — on which “Counting Stars” appears — is on sale via iTunes this week. “Counting Stars” is the third single from “Native,” behind Immaculate Noise favorite “Feel Again” and “If I Lose Myself.”

And for the record, I act exactly the same way when I eat cookies.