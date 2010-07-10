EXCLUSIVE: Marvel confirms they will hire new ‘Hulk’ for ‘The Avengers’

[Update – Sunday, July 11 2:10 PM PST: Edward Norton’s agent responds to Kevin Feige’s statement below.]
As HitFix exclusively reported yesterday, Marvel Studios has now confirmed that it is moving forward on development with their summer 2012 blockbuster “The Avengers,” and they have decided not to cast Edward Norton in the key role of Bruce Banner, aka The Incredible Hulk.
In a statement sent in direct response to yesterday’s story from the set of “Captain America” in London, Marvel Studios President of Production Kevin Feige forwarded the following exclusively to HitFix:
“We have made the decision to not bring Ed Norton back to portray the title role of Bruce Banner in the Avengers. Our decision is definitely not one based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members. The Avengers demands players who thrive working as part of an ensemble, as evidenced by Robert, Chris H, Chris E, Sam, Scarlett, and all of our talented casts. We are looking to announce a name actor who fulfills these requirements, and is passionate about the iconic role in the coming weeks.”
And that, as they say, appears to be that.
Fan reaction regarding Norton’s departure from the role has been vocal, and there has certainly been much outrage at the idea of such a major piece of the puzzle being recast. There are also fans who are so anxious to see any version of “The Avengers” onscreen that the individual casting is less important to them than the issues of villains or storyline. One thing that is interesting in the statement is the indication that they are, indeed, looking for a name to replace Norton, and not an unknown. Who they pick will ultimately determine whether this continues to be an issue for fans or not.
For now, it appears Marvel has made their choice and has no plans of reacting based on fandom’s initial outcry. Earlier today, the Saturday schedule for the San Diego Comic-Con was announced, and there’s a slot from 6:00 to 7:00 for a panel on “Captain America” and “Thor” in Hall H, which honestly sounds like one of the biggest events happening in the entire schedule for the five days of the convention. If Marvel’s planning to pull any “Avengers”-related hijinks while they’ve got everyone’s attention, that would be the place to do it, and announcing that, say, Sharlto Copely is the new Bruce Banner in the place where “District 9” exploded last year, would certainly be one way to defuse the response from fandom in the wake of yesterday’s news. And Joss Whedon’s spending a suspicious amount of time in San Diego considering he’s not really hardseling “The Cabin In The Woods” at any point. He’s just giving a few panels on being awesome, which would certainly seem to indicate he’d be available mid-Saturday afternoon.
Whatever the case, “The Avengers” is set to open on Friday, May 4, 2012.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
“collaborative spirit” — ouch
That translates to, ‘We want an actor that does as he’s fucking told no matter how awful the script is.’
Throw it all the crap out the window, It’s all about money…
HOW MANY HULKS WILL WE SEE BEFORE THEY GET IT RIGHT? JUST DIG UP BILL BIXBY!!
This is bullshit. Edward norton is a great actor. He could play any role he wants to. He should be in the new avengers movie. No offense to mark ruffalo, but he is not as skilled as norton. The part does not match his acting style. No doubt after the avengers norton will come out with an amazing movie and rub it in marvels cheap faces. It’s all about money at this point. Norton is too good for this movie.
Translation: Ed Norton is a pain in the ass who wants to run the show. So eff him…
True dat. He’s the LeBron James of film.
Jim and Cash Bailey, troll much? So sad, you mock Ed Norton but yet you are pimply faced teens mocking from behind your screens. Stop insulting talent and get out of mom’s basement @_@
Sorry Lucy, unless you lived in a cave during the production of that last “Hulk” movie Norton pretty much whined and complained the entire shoot and then pouted like a bitch when the movie was released, refusing to promote it. And as far as mocking someone from behind their screens…did you call Cash and Jim “pimply faced teens” to their faces? Didn’t think so. Shut up.
jim u a bitch for dat comment u make no sense
Hey Jason, Norton DID do some promotion and he was only pissed about the movie because Marvel had promised him he’d have creative input and then left out almost everything from his script. Yet he still did some promotion and said he was behind the movie AND said he looked forward to a Hulk sequel. I’d be pretty pissed off as well.
Jason dude whoever you are S T F U!!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t know who the fuck you think you are saying shit about other people when you HAVEN’T EVEN ACTED BEFORE OR BEEN IN A MOVIE for Christ sake you ppl omfg AND WHAT I’M BOUT TO SAY GOES OUT TO ALL THE REST OF YOU FUCKERS THAT ARE SAYING SHIT.
UNLESS YOU CAN DO A A BETTER JOB AT BEING THE HULK OR CAN DO A FUCKING BETTER JOB AT ACTING THAN THE PERSON YOU SAYING CRAP BOUT THEN YES THEN YOU CAN GO RUN YOUR STINKING POTHOLE OF A MOUTH. Also seriously ME AND THE FUCKING WHOLE WORLD KNOWS YOU OBVIOUSLY CAN’T be a better hulk or a better actor so for the sake of god and for the sake of my anger problems KEEP YOUR MOTHER FUCKING MOUTH CLOSED YOU LIL CUNT!!!
lol @ Jamie. Irony is just lost on some people. Oxygen thieving spastic cunt bubble.
People who think that you’ve got to be better at something than the person you’re criticizing in order to criticize them have retard parts. If i ask you to draw me a circle, because I’m for whatever reason incapable, and the circle you draw has corners, then you’re circle is still shitty. My inability to produce a better one does not lend quality to your production.
@Jamie – What they said. Listen, whether you agree or disagree doesn’t change anything. It doesn’t change the fact that I never said anything about Norton’s acting talent, so whether or not I personally would do a better job as “The Hulk” is pointless. Norton’s “Hulk” movie was great. I actually enjoyed it. How an actor or actress behaves on-set (see Christian Bale’s rants for example) is a reflection of their personal character and THAT is what I was mocking.
Also, I’ll tell you “who the fuck” i think I am. I’m the dude who slapped down a nerdy post-hunting bitch for talking shit about someone voicing their opinions from behind computer screens…while BEHIND HER COMPUTER SCREEN.
Case in point? YOU. Some jack-hole dipshit who thinks LEANING ON THE CAPS BUTTON WILL SOMEHOW MAKE YOU SOUND LOUDER TO THE PERSON READING. It’s called typing dipshit. Can’t hear you, but if you’d like to post a video of your spazzy-ass beating your head on your desk in frustration, I’d gladly watch it.
So for the “sake of God and your anger problems”, I’ll go ahead and keep my “mother fucking mouth closed”, since I don’t use it to type anyway, and resume not giving a big shit if I, or anyone else, plays a big, green, cartoony, CGI character better than Edward Norton. You know…just like I’ll never care that I won’t be as good an actor as…I dunno, Woody and Buzz. It’s often hard to compete with pixelated talent like that.
PS – Blow me.
So, definitely no chance of Norton’s cut of Hulk making it on Blu…
My answer is a huge
“WTF!?!?!?!”
I’m bummed, Ed Norton is a great actor, this is just a stupid and reckless mistake from Marvel…
So true, but their doublespeak means in other words it’s about the ca$h
Oh well…I guess Marvel’s idea of continuity is casting Lou Ferigno as a security guard in BOTH Hulk movies…
I interpret that statement to say: we don’t wanna work with a guy who makes T.O. look like the ultimate team player.
Write a comment…
That’s a really strongly worded “fuck you” to Norton. I feel like this will get uglier.
Fiege is an asshole for that unnecessarily derogatory comment toward Norton.
I hereby proclaim myself the only person in the world who really hopes they bring in Eric Bana.
Amen Ryan. Bana is always considered one of my favorite actors within the last 15 years or so. Although Clive Owen could pull off ” hulk ” also.
Man thats exactly what i was looking for in the comments. Eric Bana would be the best choice if people could just forgive the first Hulk. (which was actually better than the second one in my opinion, although i know most will disagree.)
I totally agree- and bring him back. Ang Lee’s film was the closest to actually having a comic on screen. The panel changes were awesome.
wow you guys have terrible tastes in movies
Has the fan reaction really been that “vocal”? Your initial “exclusive” drew a mere 76 comments, many of them by the same few people over and over again. If you’re being a straight shooter, I think it would be much more accurate to report that a very very small number of fans have been vocal, but that the news has mainly been met with indifference in the fan community.
I see that since posted your story drew 76 hits on Hitfix. I see on AICN it drew a measly 436 responses (an average episode of Lost drew more and more passionate talkback). I see that on both sites many of the comments come from the same people posting over and over again. I see that on both sites not all of the comments are negative (lots of people didn’t like Norton’s Hulk, that’s why it… you know… pretty much bombed at the box office). I see that even among the negative comments many of them are more “mildly disappointed” or “not surprised” than any kind of vocal outrage (yes, there are outraged people, but your talking about what… less than half the sample size? on 2 major geek sites? over a few days right when the news was fresh?). So, I see a couple of hundred vocally angry people out of the whole of fandom. That’s what I would call news being mainly met with indifference. That’s what I see. Why… what did you see (other than that it was your “exclusive”)?
Norton’s hulk bombed simply because it wasn’t iron man. Crowds were expecting something special, but instead they got a formulaic superhero movie with no surprises in a year saturated with extraordinary superhero movies…if it were released pre iron man and tdk it would have done gangbusters. It really wasn’t a reflection of norton himslef…it just was a pretty good movie that was released among really good movie. Its obvious that Marvel is going the cheaper route with Hemsworth and Evans signing …remember, RDJ made his comeback after IM, he wasn’t exactly a sure thing when they signed him on. I don’t doubt that there is an outrage among the internet community, I’m just sure that its because Marvel decided to scrap continuity, not because losing the caliber of actor that Norton is.
Btw, sorry for all the misspelled words…its hard to type on an ipad :)
Joe, you’re being an ass. Quit shitting on Drew to make a point that’s based solely on estimation and guesses.
Joe’s idea of “looking around the Internet” is to go to two sites. A lot of other sites ran with Drew’s story and had comments as well. Try actually searching and not just using your favorites. The majority of responses have been in the negative regarding Marvel’s decision.
on pages and forums that are about comics, the fans have been entirely vocal about this.
Eric Bana available?
Wow, I’ve never seen a man so elegantly punched in the balls in a press release before. I do not envy Whedon one little bit.
ha. did Dan Gilbert write this press release. really in no uncertain terms. it appears Norton’s reputation as an “arrogant” co-star (even for Hollywood) might have sprung to life somewhere in this process. perhaps.
Why am I “so anxious to see any version of The Avengers onscreen” if I don’t throw a hissy fit over Norton not being asked back? Maybe I just don’t feel he was irreplaceable.
Uh Marvel. This sucks hard. Ed Norton was amazing in the last movie. And three different hulks in less than ten years? ridiculous. I was excited about this movie, now not so much.
Drew, GREAT pick for Sharlto Copely as Banner… when I saw “A-Team,” I remember thinking: “Damn if this guy doesn’t sound like Edward Norton!” I’m also on Team Edward and I want the guy back, but maybe I could be forgiving if they cast Copely AND, AND… they actually bring Liv back as Betty and Hurt back as Ross… then we at least get some kind of continuity.
What about Joshua Jackson? He has a similar voice, and if he grows his hair out, he can look like Norton.
::smack::
this is a really awful decision.
Okay. Well, played. I was figuring that the best that Marvel could hope for with their Banner announcement would be to turn a negative reaction neutral, but crap almighty, Sharlto Copley *would* be dream casting.
Congratulations, HitFix! I will now be disappointed *twice*.
i agree either bring norton back or sharlto copley or i am not even bothering with the advengers shitty movie!!!!
Create a MoCap digital version of Bill Bixby!
They can tell us that Ed Norton is not coming back but they can’t make an official statement about Whedon directing?
For Hulk replacements would Bana be really bad? I would like to see any of the male (main cast) actors from the Firefly/Serenity ‘verse play Banner/The Hulk
Bana worked great in the story that Lee told of a damaged man whose id is brought to frightening green life and unleashed on the world. But he never came off like Bruce Banner. I liked him in the part in relation to that movie. I don’t think he’d fit well in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
One wonders if “collaborative spirit” means they’re genuinely concerned that Norton wouldn’t be able to play nice, or if it’s basically just a symbolic “fuck you” to the guy for making them look bad during The Incredible Hulk scandal. If it’s the latter, this move isn’t exactly doing them any favors. They live in a bubble if they think saying “that guy was a total douche anyway” is going to win the fans’ support. However since they’re apparently sticking to their guns for whatever (stupid and egomaniacal) reason, here’s hoping they get another great actor to replace him.
I HATE the fact Norton is out. But Sharlto Copely could work. I don’t know. This is a sad day.
What about Lee Pace as Banner? any takers?
Hey! At least Norton won’t leave you for Miami.
Fuck Marvel. Fuck Marvel in their stupid asses.
Marvel is a fucking clown shoe.
If Marvel was real I’d kick their fucking asses.
Somehow I doubt that.
John stop trolling. Contribute instead of attacking opinions you “bish”. besos!
LMAO. He’s paraphrasing a joke from Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back. I agree, Matt Cafaro..
Marvel is a joke… not only that but the most of the movie is a joke… changing actors and characters…, example Nick Fury, know as Sgt Fury, a comic book; not a black guy and I don’t know why he is in the movie. Read the fucken comic book people and know who your characters are
As incredible as he was, I never thought Edward Norton would want to continue to be typecast as The Hulk, so I was expecting something like this.
Drew, that’s EXACTLY why this is such a boondoggle. They should be bending over backwards to keep someone of Norton’s calibur. If Joss Whedon gives them his approval, and it’s not really about money, it should be a done deal.
I don’t know Kevin Feige personally, but this decision reeks of bad blood. He’s made some good decisions for sure, but I find myself more and more disappointed by what he’s doing while in charge.
Casting is always subject to knee-jerk reactions from the public early on. I never thought that I would miss Terrance Howard after he was booted, but I did. Don Cheadle is great in a lot of movies, but he had zero chemistry with Downey in Iron Man 2. I also think there must’ve been better candidates out there than Chris Evans as Captain America. His strength as a actor lies in his charm, wit, smile, etc. If they take that away from him, he’ll just be hitting his mark and saying his lines. If he keeps it intact, he won’t be Steve Rogers. I like Evans in a lot of things, but I just don’t see him as a leader.
Not that I’ve rewatched Star Trek again, Hemsworth would’ve been a better Cap, actually.
If Norton has the potential to disrupt the chemistry of the cast because of not being a team player in ensemble projects (off hand I can’t think of one that he was in since he became a star), then why the outrage about this decision? Isn’t it better to have actors that work well together than just stars, even if it breaks actor continuity a bit?
I’m just confused on the OUTRAGE. I personally still can’t believe this whole hollywood experiment is happening in my lifetime and this, all things considered, feels really minor comparatively speaking.
Boo! Norton is one of the most compelling actors in Hollywood and has artistic integrity to boot; generally I side with Marvel, but this is just a horrendous mistake.
I’m not okay with this. As much as Copley would be perfect, this is just a bullshit play. Marvel screwed him originally when he was promised final cut and script approval on IH originally. That didn’t happen, and lots of good bits including the attempt at suicide were cut out (but strangly included in the game??)
Sharlto would be perfect. He looks just like Banner should look and would act the hell out of this. But the sad truth is, this is unfair to him as well if he in fact is getting this role. He’s getting it under a dark cloud of BS and bad press and feelings.
I’ll be at Comicon when this all goes down and I’ll be curious to see how it all does in fact go down. The fanboys and girl have no problem letting their opinion be known.
I hope they pick someone that is more puny to play Banner. Not a pretty boy and not an action star; just a wimpy little dude that can put some depth into the character and sell his lines. Norton was closer to this then Bana, but not close enough imo. Bana is way too hunky Alpha male to play Banner.
God….
I really wish Marvel had more respect for continuity.
This is a really bad decision to NOT hire Edward Norton. If they do get another Bruce Banner, I hope at the very least they get Eric Bana.
Although I did not like THE INCREDIBLE HULK all that much, I am sad to see Norton go. He was quite a good Banner, certainly much better than Bana, who was terribly miscasted in the first movie.
But, no matter how disappointed fans may be for this move, the suits at Marvel know that, at the end of the day, there is not a single one of them who will be skipping THE AVENGERS about any casting decision. Every fan of the comics and most potential spectator will be there, regardless of Norton.
So I am afraid he’s got no leverage here (and I really doubt he would want to be back in after such an insulting statement from Feige).
Well the Marvel movies just went from not only being “must see” pics at the cinema but also “must own” DVDs to just being cinema excursions. No point in owning the Marvel Universe DVDs now that the actor continuity is screwed even more (and to think I was pissed off about Howard/Cheadle). Shit.
by decisions like this and others, i dont like marvel anymore
I also heard that the part of Stan Lee’s cameo will be played by Larry King.
I heard it’s going to be Hugh Hefner. Turnabout’s fair play.
Join the Norton for Avengers Group!on facebook. We gotta let marvel know how we feel. Spreadthe word before comic con get marvels attention fast.
[www.facebook.com]
Join the Norton for Avengers group on facebook. We got 3 weeks before Con and we gotta get marvels attention. the fans voice must be heard.
I kinda feel sorry for the new guy (Whoever you are), you can see it now “I proudly present your new Bruce Banner Is”, “Boooooo we want norton, we want norton”, fanboys tearing the SDCC centre down, Not nice.
This is abject bullshit; Norton’s sucked it up and done work-for-hire pieces before (The Italian Job). Marvel has really dropped the ball on this one.
Wasn’t he actually SUED to force him to work on The Italian Job? Not the best example there.
Total slight against Norton, I really don’t care if hes Hulk or Pym, or Hawkeye, Nathan Fillion needs to be in this movie, and I can totally see him as Bruce Banner.
I’m a huge Nathan Fillion fan, but he’d be horrible as Banner. He’s too cocky and not scrawny enough.
I think the real reason could be for casting an unknown for me is obvious, and one overlooked by everyone. In 2 weeks time at SDCC they will announce a live action TV series, this is just pure speculation mind you. If your going to make a TV series it’s a good launcing pad to come off the Avengers Film. Everyone knows now Jeph Loeb is the Marvel TV guy,he wants to bring there tv slate to the same level as the films. Intially everyone’s first thought was your Z list characters. But the Hulk TV series was Marvels most successfull TV series so it could work and feature a guest roster from the Marvel Films and even the lower budget films rumoured to go into production as a test platform. Obviously if they cast Sharlo it won’t happen for the same reason as Norton, it would make a potential TV series more expensive. What’s that I hear you cry “Too expensive, will never happen” possibly but you could make it a 12 episode series more often I tend to find nowadays the smaller the amount of episodes the better the writing-thankyou Breaking Bad.:) My choice for a new Bruce Banner in an Avengers/Incredible Hulk TV Series…..David “Doctor Who” Tennant. Discuss. (btw I call dibs on a Daredevil TV Series as well.)
I am sad Edward is not portraying Bruce anymore, but also a little curious on who they deem to be fit to embody the role. And I put all of my faith in Joss Whedon to make this into a phenomenal movie, and I am pretty certain he will deliver, given his past body of work.
I really liked Norton (far better than Bana), but it appears his rep as an ass cost him this. But I’m horrified with the thought of Whedon casting one of his flunkies to take the role like he always does (Lenk, Fillion etc). This role needs a quality performer who fits the role, not an ass-kissing crony.
No way! We want Edward Norton as the HULK!!
Marvel proves again how little they care for these characters. MONEY MONEY MONEY MONEEEEYYYYY!
Exactly.
They say they want someone who’s passionate about the characters, when in turn, they lack said passion.
@Lucy — Marvel may be wrong–I have no idea–but clearly the statement is a slap at Norton.
Simple Marvel… just look at the response… people are pissed.
We wanted continuity, we wanted to see norton and Sam Jackson and RDJ… and for whatever reason – you’ve blown it.
If Norton was being too difficult, just come out and say that…this statement makes Marvel look like idiots who are walking away from someone we all wanted.
Sharlto Copley could be good… but this is just a bad, bad announcement.
P.R. disaster.
I agree. Where do they get off with that release? With Terrance Howard, everybody knew why, but they played it cool. Where’s that same diplomacy for Norton? I can’t believe what an ass Feige is. This is obviously bad blood over Norton being vocal about the Incredible Hulk. Plain and simple. He may be acting in the best interest of Marvel and the film, but it should’ve been handled better.
Who’s going to play Steed and Mrs. Peel?
Ed Norton was the best Bruce Banner this side of Bill Bixby.
They would make a huge mistake in not casting him. They set up ‘The Avengers’ at the end of ‘The Incredible Hulk’. Why would they do that, if they did not plan on casting him?
Ed Norton was one of he key reasons why I loved the newest ‘Hulk’ movie.
It irks me, and I’m sure others, when Hollywood changes the lead character actor in a franchise from one movie to the next. I’m not saying that the Eric Bana switch was the wrong choice….because that was a reboot.
Ed Norton played a great Bruce Banner, period. Changing actors would actually make me not want to watch ‘The Avengers’.
Stick to what made ‘The Incredible Hulk’ a great movie.
JD
Ed Norton was the best Bruce Banner this side of Bill Bixby.
They would make a huge mistake in not casting him. They set up ‘The Avengers’ at the end of ‘The Incredible Hulk’. Why would they do that, if they did not plan on casting him?
Ed Norton was one of he key reasons why I loved the newest ‘Hulk’ movie.
It irks me, and I’m sure others, when Hollywood changes the lead character actor in a franchise from one movie to the next. I’m not saying that the Eric Bana switch was the wrong choice….because that was a reboot.
Ed Norton played a great Bruce Banner, period. Changing actors would actually make me not want to watch ‘The Avengers’.
Stick to what made ‘The Incredible Hulk’ a great movie.
JD
Sorry bout the double post guys.