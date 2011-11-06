Film Nerd 2.0: The hero’s journey ends with ‘Return Of The Jedi’ on Blu-ray

There was no event that took place during my vacation that equaled the impact of the screening I held for my sons Toshi and Allen of the final film in the “Star Wars” series, “Return of the Jedi.”
And really, how could there be?
When we started this, I admit that I wasn’t really thinking about it as a pivotal moment in their filmgoing lives. I had no idea what sort of impact the films would have on them, even though I knew what kind of impact the films had on me. One of the things I’ve tried to do as I’ve been sharing movies with my boys is be careful not to try to force them into liking the things I like. I’ve been very careful about the way the iconography of “Star Wars” was introduced into their lives, never placing it on a pedestal above everything else. There are certain little things around the house that have been there as long as they’ve been alive. A Yoda figure in one room. A Battle Droid on another shelf. An old toy lightsaber in their toy box. Toshi started asking me about seeing the “Star Wars” films about a year ago, and when the Blu-ray box set showed up, I finally decided to give it a try. Part of me thought I was doing it too soon, but I couldn’t deny the interest was there, and that’s been the big guiding light so far with this series. I make things available on an age-appropriate basis, and then they tell me what interests them.
Now, on the far side of the full series, it’s obvious that they’ve been deeply marked by the movies and by the experience itself. This year, Halloween was all about “Star Wars” for them. Have you ever seen Anakin Skywalker locked in mortal combat with Jedi Master Yoda?
Well, now you have. A still picture doesn’t really do justice to the idea of how ridiculously adorable it is to have a three year old walking around telling strangers at every door, “Do or do not… there is no try.” The two of them were determined to wear their costumes for a few days before Halloween, and Allen still hasn’t gone a full day without wearing his.
Even this far into this series, I’m still getting people asking me about the order in which I decided to show the kids the movies. Up until now, it’s been a hypothetical idea on my part, but this was my opportunity to put it to the test, and it wasn’t until we were really neck-deep in it that I started to fret about whether or not I was doing it right. After all, they’re only going to see these for the first time once, and if I screwed it up, then it would change the way they think about the movies.
I am happy to report, then, that I can’t imagine the films playing any better than they did to the boys. “Return Of The Jedi” has been a film I’ve had a rough relationship with ever since it was released in 1983. It’s not a terrible movie, but it frustrated me enormously as a follow-up to “The Empire Strikes Back,” and while I understand choices that Lucas made on a thematic level, they drove me crazy as dramatic choices. For Allen and Toshi, this was a return to the world of Luke, Leia and Han after a loooooong digression in which they got all the back-story they needed to fully understand the stakes of this final film, and I think they walked into it far more pumped up and invested than I was at 13.
Expectation can be a funny thing, though. For Allen, there was only one thing he wanted to see from “Jedi,” and he told me about it repeatedly in the days leading up to the screening. “Daddy, Yoda is the best, best, best, best, best fighter, and he’s gonna kill Darth Sidious with his lightsaber, right?” I would just smile and tell him he’d have to wait and see, already cringing inwardly at the thought that his expectations were going to be crushed in several ways.
When we actually started the film, there was a period of settling in and asking questions, but what amazed me is that I wasn’t the one answering the questions: Toshi was. Allen needed to be reminded of who everyone was and what happened last, and Toshi not only read him the opening crawl, he took it upon himself to explain it all.
“Okay, Allen, that’s 3CPO and R2D2 and they work for Luke Skywalker and that place is the house of Jabba The Hutt, and he’s that ugly worm guy who gave Boba Fett the money to get Han Solo frozen and steal him, and so he did in ‘Empire Strikes Back,’ you remember? And he was in that thing and he was all frozen? So the robots are gonna get Han Solo somehow.”
That was all the set-up needed for both of them to dive back into the world, and one of the things that really does make “Star Wars” such a potent fantasy world for young viewers is the density of detail. They want to know the names of every single weird and freaky thing they see onscreen, and they like saying the names, and they like testing each other on their ability to recall all the names. They can dig as deep as they want, and they keep coming up with little things to look at or talk about or add to the ongoing game of imagination that they’re engaged in now. Every day, at least three or four times, one of them will say to the other, “You wanna play ‘Star Wars’?” And then they’re off and running, Jedi Knights battling enemies together or sometimes against one another, and they’re constantly inventing rules and adding details. Allen really likes to not only use The Force in fights, but also to react to Toshi using it on him. Maybe he’s going to be a stuntman, because he gets enormous pleasure out of throwing himself across the room and letting go of his lightsaber so he can then scramble to go get it.
Toshi noticed right away that Luke Skywalker did not have his lightsaber with him in the opening scene when he shows up at Jabba’s palace, and when he was fighting the Rancor, Toshi was practically apoplectic at the idea that Luke would show up without the weapon. “Daddy, why didn’t he make his new lightsaber?” I had to play stupid, and when the entire plan dropped into place and R2 shot the lightsaber out to Luke on the skiff, Toshi roared. He was thrilled. That entire Jabba sequence, start to finish, played like gangbusters for the boys, and the way it gradually kept bringing characters in, one at a time, really did work to reintroduce them all after the long digression of the prequels. Almost like it was designed to do so. It’s funny how much better this order works in terms of set-ups and pay-offs, with the prequels in mid-stream serving to make sure that all of the relationships have some weight behind them.
Also, putting “Sith” in the mix before this film underlines the idea for both of the boys that anything can happen. Anyone can die. Good guys can become bad guys. If it happened to Anakin, it can happen to Luke. After all, Anakin was a real Jedi Knight. He was a hero in the wars for a long time. Luke’s a shadow of his father, but like everything in the OT, muted compared to the prequels. I like that. There’s something more human scale and real about Luke’s story, about the world Luke lives in. Everything’s worn down, including the people themselves. The Owen and Beru at the end of “Sith” seem like they’re full of hope, but the old people in “A New Hope” feel worn down by years of reflection. Owen is bitter at any mention of the “heroes” of the Clone Wars, and I can imagine why now. And all of this is the stuff that Toshi seems to love about the films, the way the six films play off of one another. He’s delighted by the idea that after he sees them in order, he can watch any one of them he wants, any time he wants, any scene he wants. And he’s already told me he has a list of things he wants to see again.
The deaths in “Jedi” serve to tie up story threads and put the series to bed. Even in 1983, I think Lucas already knew this was it, the curtain call for the characters. I think it’s a bold move to kill Yoda when he’d only been in one film at that point, transitioning him to the Force and leaving the weight of everything on Luke’s shoulders. He shows up in this movie just long enough to say, “Yeah, sorry, it’s gonna suck, but you die or your dad does. Enjoy.” And then he’s gone. Allen was indignant, upset by Yoda not having one final showdown with Darth Sidious.
“Daddy, who’s gonna kill Darth Sidious now? Yoda is the best best best best fighter, and he was gonna kill him, but now he can’t.” I explained that Darth Vader and Darth Sidious were going to fight Luke together, and he was outraged anew at the suggestion. “But that’s CHEATING!”
The death of Boba Fett, though, was met with cheers and fart sounds, laughter at where he ended up. “He got EATED by the MONSTER!” Allen said this at least five times, and each time he said it, he laughed like a lunatic, so excited by the idea. “And the Princess, you remember? She killed the gross guy? You remember?” Allen will ask me if I remember something a good five minutes after it happens, as if there’s a chance that maybe I didn’t remember, and he needs to check his own memory to see if it was working properly.
I’m always surprised by how straightforward “Jedi” is, and especially after the sometimes tortured plotting and pace of the prequels. More happens in the first half hour of “Sith” than in most movies of average length, and “Jedi” opens with a busy first act as well, but they serve very different purposes. “Jedi” is all about getting the band back together and telling them what they’ve got to do for the rest of the film. Once they do that, Luke, Han, and Leia set out on a common quest for the first time since escaping the Death Star in “A New Hope.” It is unusual for all of them to be in one place at one time, and there’s a lot of value in keeping them apart. Indeed, almost as soon as they’re on the forest moon of Endor, they split up again.
Speeder bikes? Big hit.
Ewoks? Bigger hit. The boys thought they looked “weird” and “stinky,” not cute. Allen said he thought they all looked mean. Their attempt to cook Han and Luke and Leia went over like gangbusters, and the boys both yelled at the TV. It led to the first of about 47,000 times that Allen said to me during the film, “Daddy, I don’t want Luke to die.” I warned him that it was possible.
“Luke’s very strong, but anything can happen.”
“But, daddy, I don’t want Luke to die.”
“I know, buddy. Me, neither.”
The sequence where C3PO relates the story of the entire saga to the Ewoks was a particular highlight. Toshi narrated it, and Allen filled in details he liked, and they seemed to have a general sense of what parts C3PO was talking about. Again, that summing up feels appropriate if this is the last film in the series, and the sequence was also important to them because of the Luke and Leia conversation. They were particularly excited by the revelation that Leia could have the same powers of the Force that Luke has. That never occurred to them, even after seeing that Luke and Leia were twins.
“Daddy, is Princess Leia gonna get a lightsaber?”
“She could.”
“But in this one? Like is she gonna fight Darth Vader, too?”
Toshi seemed excited by the prospect that things would be fair after all, with two against two. I refused to answer, and a few scenes later, when Luke showed up and surrendered himself to Darth Vader, he looked at me like I had put the wrong movie in the player.
And Allen said it again, hugging me tighter this time. “Daddy, I don’t want Luke to die.”
The final section of the film, with the three different battle fronts, was a sustained emotional crescendo, and the boys spent much of it standing, participating. The attack on the Death Star, the Ewoks versus the Empire, and especially Luke standing face to face with the Emperor and Vader, all of them engrossing. It is quite clear now that there is no bad guy they’ve seen in any film that they hate more than they hate The Emperor. Allen gets angry every time he sees him onscreen, and the more the Emperor talked to Luke about converting to the Dark Side, the angrier Allen got. He was particularly offended by the idea that Luke might turn to the Dark Side. It’s something that had never occurred to him, but once it was introduced as an idea, it seemed not just possible but inevitable.
“Daddy, is Luke gonna get a Darth name, too, if he’s the bad guy now?”
“I guess so.”
“So is he gonna be with Darth Vader and Darth Sidious?”
“No, there’s only two bad guys, so if Luke becomes one, he’d have to kill whoever he replaced.”
“So if Luke kills the bad guys, he’s a bad guy?”
“Yes.”
“But if Luke doesn’t kill the bad guys, they’re gonna kill him?”
“Looks that way.”
“DADDY, THIS MOVIE IS CHEATING!”
I’ve always thought that perhaps the single most beautiful and haunting image in the entire “Star Wars” saga takes place in “Return Of The Jedi,” a moment where the sound and the music and the camera move and the performances all crystallize perfectly, and seeing the moment here, after the emotion ride we’d been on with the six films, it hit me harder than ever. It’s right after Vader realizes Leia is Luke’s sister, and he says that he’ll turn her if Luke won’t do it. As Luke attacks him, furious, fighting harder than ever before, the Williams score swells with a vocal chorus and Luke drives Vader back, the camera tracking along on the far side of a staircase.
By that point, Allen was holding around my neck, tight as he could, whispering it like a prayer, over and over. “I don’t want Luke to die. I don’t want Luke to die.”
When Luke drove Vader down, then hacked his hand off, Toshi stepped even closer to the TV, and I could see that he was on the verge of tears. “Don’t do it, Luke! You can’t!”
And as if he heard him, Luke stepped back from that brink of destruction and refused to continue. He refused to kill his father. And Toshi turned to me, thrilled and overwhelmed. “Now they’ll stop him, right, Daddy? They’ll stop him together, right?”
The Emperor pressed his attack, driving Luke back, then down, blasting him with one burst of energy after another, until it was too much for the boys, and they both started to cry. I reached out and paused the movie.
“Guys, if this is too upsetting…”
“YOU HAVE TO TURN THE MOVIE ON!” Toshi pointed at the TV as if he could make the movie start again with sheer force of will.
“Allen? Are you okay?”
He nodded, not even aware that he was crying, evidently. “I just don’t want Luke to die.”
“I know. I know, honey.” I hugged him and turned the movie back on, and they watched the Emperor push harder, Vader watching the scene, impossible to read behind his armor. When he finally stepped forward and picked up the Emperor, Toshi immediately got it. He started to yell.
“YES! YES!”
Allen didn’t understand yet. It wasn’t until Vader threw the Emperor into the react shaft that Allen really got what he was seeing.
“Daddy, did he save Luke?”
“He did.”
“Is the Emperor dead?”
“He is.”
Toshi made the logical jump. “So did they win?”
“They’ve still got to blow up the Death Star.”
“THAT’S EASY. NOW LUKE IS THE STRONGEST AND HE CAN DO ANYTHING BECAUSE HE’S SO STRONG!”
Whatever they expected Luke to do, it wasn’t the moment at the base of the landing ramp, finally removing Vader’s mask and helmet. And while I’d held myself together emotionally up to that point, it wasn’t something they said that finally set me off. Instead, it was when Vader’s helmet came off and he and Luke were finally face to face. Allen reached up, looking at the movie, and touched my face, like he was reassuring himself that it was still me. That one gesture broke me.
Once the Death Star was blown up, which almost felt like an anti-climax after the emotional crescendo of Vader’s redemption, the film does that Special Edition thing where it cuts around the galaxy to show celebrations underway. It’s something I’ve never really felt strongly about one way or another. But this time, when it showed the first celebration on Cloud City, Toshi called out, voice thick with emotion, “Look, Daddy! They’re free!”
And when it cut to Tatooine, Allen joined him. “They’re free!”
And when it cut to Naboo, they called out, even louder, overjoyed now, “They’re free!”
And on that last cut to Coruscant, Allen stood up to join Toshi, both of them jumping up and down now, as thrilled by the idea of hard-won freedom as any one on the Chicago streets in ’68 or caught up in the Arab spring, both of them at the top of their lungs now. “THEY’RE FREE!”
And then we’re back on the Endor moon, back with our heroes, the final few images of the entire saga playing out now. And they kept celebrating, pure release, jumping and calling out and cheering. “THEY’RE FREE! THEY’RE FREE!” And when Luke looks over at the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan, Yoda, and the redeemed Anakin, they stopped.
Toshi looked over at me, surprised and delighted. “Daddy, Anakin’s a good guy again. He’s Anakin again.”
“Yes, he is.”
“He saved Luke, and now he’s a good guy again, right?”
“Yes.”
“I like that. I like that, and that’s my favorite part now.”
That celebratory high has continued without pause for a little over a week now. There have been epic lightsaber duels all through the house. They slip from one character to another as they play, sometimes fighting each other, sometimes fighting as a team. It has become a major part of their daily lives. They speak a language now that their mother doesn’t understand, with words like “wookie” and “Jawa” and “padawan,” and Allen sings the Imperial March as he does tasks like picking up the playroom or brushing his teeth. I think it is safe to say that the Force will be with them… always.
And I like that. That’s my favorite part now.
ugh, gotta read this tomorrow. can’t wait!
AMAZING. WHAT A SERIES OF ARTICLES. YOU SHOULD BE VERY PROUD. I can’t wait to watch these with my daughter (she’s only 2 1/2) and hopefully, she loves them as much as your kids.
A fantastic end to a fantastic series of articles. Seriously Drew, you need to put all this material into a book.
Question though, given the review you list as starting this whole series: did you ever end up showing Toshi Star Trek: Generations, and if so, what was his reaction to Kirk’s fate?
I feel as if I’ve been waiting to read this for months now, but thrilled it’s finally here!
Thank you for this column, especially the sharing of the Star Wars saga with your boys and with us. I find your writing very compelling. This one definitely got me teary-eyed and sniffly!
Thank you so much for this. You’ve shared something quite spectacular with all of us. I normally wouldn’t say what I’m about to say in a public forum, but my husband has urged me to do so….
This particular set of Film Nerd 2.0 did something amazing for me personally. I’m hobbled by chronic illnesses; I’ve yet to have children of my own. I’m 41 and each year makes it less and less likely. I’ve dreamed all my life of sharing the movies I love with my children. At first these columns entertained me, but also made me feel sad, missing what I did not have. As you shared something so private and in such a unique way, it actually came to feel as if you were filling the void I could not. By the end, I became so fulfilled and happy in your children’s emotional investment and journey that my sadness was gone. Thank you for what you’ve given me. :)
Wow. The more we share of ourselves, the more complete we’ll be. That’s one thing art (and the internet) is for.
It’s a special experience to know that I am not alone in the way I have read these entries. Like Sharon, I am at an age where I realize I will not have kids and these stories affected me with a similar mix of wonder and sadness. However, they also reaffirmed so many things I’ve felt about Star Wars (even the prequels) over the years, that they are magnificent storytelling devices for teaching life lessons. They resonate with children because that is what they are meant to do. There is no greater joy than reliving your childhood through fresh innocent eyes. Thank you Drew, for helping many of us experience it as well.
So great.
Bravo, Sir. Bravo. It’s very dusty in here…..
I’m generally a cynical b@$+@!d but this article got me all misty! Bravura end to a great series Mr M!
Great series and it made me really appreciate how great Star Wars is again. I always loved them all but the negative reaction by a lot of fans has really gotten me down. Hearing about Toshi and Allen’s reactions to all the movies and their innocent and unfiltered acceptance of the prequels made me think Yes, there are flaws but their is still greatness in them no matter what other people think.
On that moment from JEDI where Luke is striking down Vader in a rage. It’s funny that Lucas in an old making of documentary said he didn’t have an idea for what Vader says to set Luke off and make him angry enough to kill him! It was only in the last minute when they were about to film he came up with the idea that Vader threatens to turn Leia to the Dark Side!
PS. I think you should show Toshi and Allen SPACEBALLS next! It’s never too soon for kids to be exposed to the awesomeness of Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis and John Candy!
Nah. He’s gotta track down a copy of the “Holiday Special” and show them that next.
Beautiful. Just beautiful.
I never thought I would become this emotionally invested in another parent sharing Star Wars with their children but I was wrong. Thank you for this experience Drew. It is truly one of the best series of film articles I’ve read.
Wow. Not much to add here. This was fantastic.
I’ve been looking forward to this article on a daily basis since the last one was posted. I have been heavily invested in them from the beginning, particularly with the original trilogy articles. Growing up long before the prequels, Jedi was always my favorite. As an adult, I still enjoy it but it is much weaker in many ways to A New Hope and especially Empire. But reading how your boys reacted and experienced these films brought genuine tears to my eyes. A applaud you not only for sharing these and many other movies with your sons in the Film Nerd series, but for bringing me back to when I first experienced these films through the eyes of a child. Amazing article. Thank you so very much for sharing.
Absolutely wonderful. It didn’t seem possible that there would a new, fresh perspective to put on Star Wars, but you’ve done it, and it’s some of the best writing on film I’ve ever had the pleasure to read. Well done, sir.
We can now look forward to a Film Nerd 2.0 on The Star Wars Christmas Special, right?
A couple of things have rekindled my affection for Star Wars recently. One was riding (and re-riding several times) the new and improved Star Tours ride at Disneyland. The other was this series of articles. I’m not sure why it’s there, but there seems to be a general cynicism to film geekdom, the idea that in order to be one of the cool kids you have to take a dump on practically everything. And George Lucas is usually the main target of that dump despite the overwhelming contribution Lucas has made to the motion picture industry. I was a young kid when the OT was in theaters and reading these essays have gone a long way to reminding me the awe with which I saw these films.
My favorite article of yours ever, going back to the AICN days.
If you could please please do a follow up article in a month or two, updating on how much Star Wars has taken over, that would be great…I don’t want it to end
This is the PERFECT order to show kids the movies. You’ve proven it.
I’m sitting here a little misty-eyed. Thank you so much for reminding us all why we fell in love with these films in the first place.
WONDERFUL!!!
I have an 18 month old son, and another boy set to arrive in Feb. I wish I could travel forward in time right now to the point where they’ll be ready to share this experience.
Drew, I loved this series and I followed along in the series with you and your boys. I was just wondering what you thought about the “NOOOOO!” at the end of Jedi. Also, do you think you could write another article about the special features on the blu-rays. I haven’t gotten a chance to check them out yet.
Things I want for Christmas, permanent edition:
1) A “Film Nerd 2.0” book, wherein Drew shows off a number of film geek favorites to his kids. The centerpiece would be the “SW” trilogy, but we’d also get “Labyrinth”, “The Goonies” (which maybe T&A will enjoy more than their father), “Flight of The Navigator”, the old “War of The Worlds” (which terrified me when I was a kid), Altman’s “Popeye”, and a billion other flicks. OK, maybe not a billion, but at least 50.
2) A graphic novel based on the characters introduced in “The Interview”, with artwork from…oh, hell, what’s his name? Dude that draws “Locke and Key” for Joe Hill? Anyway, yeah, that guy, those characters, and about fifteen volumes set in that world.
Make it so.
Cheers,
SW
PS: You’re a genuine inspiration, Drew. These articles are as brilliant as they are humbling.
Side Note: I’d read the “Popeye/Labyrinth” FN2.0 (though I remembered them being separate; guess it’s been awhile), but just noticed that “The Goonies” is on the list as well! How did I miss that?
This means two things– one, I have an extra FN2.0 to read tonight; and two, I’m an idiot. Details need work, but the sentiment remains the same: book it, Drew.
I do have one question though how did you decide to answer questions they were asking about events that had not transpired on screen yet for them? Weren’t you afraid you were going to color their view of the movies too much?
I do love that through the untainted eyes of a child, cynicism melts away and you can actually see pure excitement, even if they are unaware of how molested the material has been. That, if anything, makes me appreciate them a bit more. However, I feel as though your kids would probably have reacted the same way, with the same excitement.. without the changes and additions. That is why I’m cynical. There was nothing wrong with them as they were.. Particularly the loud “Noooo” Vader proclaims in “Jedi”, and the replacement of the Vader actor with Christensen. Those are the most appalling changes. The celebrations around the galaxy actually do work pretty well since the prequels, but I know that myself and everyone who knew the “Yub yub” song will always be sore about it being cut. Your kids’ reactions absolutely make me want to have children all the more, just so I have a chance at living that experience you have had.. you are a lucky man.
Absolutely brilliant set of articles Drew. My hat is off to you
Drew, thank you for the series. I’m blessed with three daughters that have very little interest in Star Wars. It’s been a joy to get to experience the saga all over again through the eyes of your sons.
Curse you. I’m gonna have to buy the blu rays’s now so I can watch them with my daughter.
So so good Drew. Reading these reminded me of when I was introduced to Star Wars. Now when I have kids of my own I’ll have a nice model to follow.
Okay, so when are you going to start showing them Akira Kurosawa films?
Brilliant set of articles Drew, can’t wait to read Toshi and Allen’s adventures, they sound like great kids. Practically every aricle in this series makes my cry.
Can’t wait till I have kids and share experiences like this. Great order too. I have they trid Back to the Future yet? That and Ghostbusters were my favourite when I has getting into Star Wars in the early 90s.
BTW, that was my favourite bit in the saga too, that shot under stairs in Jedi. :)
What a simply magnificent set of Articles, Never have I felt so emotionally attached to people I do not know, Thank you, Thank you so very much, Now the question is, will you do it all again in 5 years to see if their opinions have changed.
Congratulations, on both a great series or articles as well as a great experience with your kids. Thank you for sharing it, for two reasons.
For one, it makes for an entertaining and touching read. I have a four-year old daughter and a son who is on the way, so it struck me how much I look forward to experiences like this, and seeing the movies with my kids in this order. It turned out to be quite the successful experiment in that regard. Even if I did not have kids, I think it still would have made an impression. It is something that I really loved, like many, and it is nice to see that experience through the proverbial eyes of a child.
The second reason kind of caught me off-guard. The prequels almost act to make the original series better. They add gravity to the events, I would argue to Jedi in particular. I had thought in passing how the backstory of the characters & events added some depth to the original series, but this article really surprised me by how much. They show how anybody can die or turn into a bad guy. Yoda went from being probably the most powerful Jedi only to go into exile and die of old age. This is made all the more powerful if you see how he flipped around and nearly beat Dooku and Palpatine, looking very nearly invincible in the process, only to fade away and succumb to the inevitable pull of old age. It struck me while reading your articles on “Sith” and “Jedi” how much it adds to see Darth Vader as Anakin and actually watch him go from being the hero to the tragic villain. If you never actually see him do the atrocities, he’s just a cool looking character you are kind of told is bad. “Sith” makes him vile and adds weight to the tragedy of the character through the original series. Plus, you ultimately see nearly all of your old heroes from the sequels dead or broken down. Pretty heady stuff. It makes me appreciate the movies a bit more.
For what it’s worth, I always liked the fight scene in Jedi for the reason you cited. The anger and emotion when Luke goes after Vader following the revelation that if Luke did not turn they would just get Leia always struck me as visceral. That was a problem I had with the prequels with the Jedi all dancing around and stuff. Sure, it looked kind of cool. However, in addition to being as choreographed as an episode of Cop Rock (presumably), it lacked that gutteral and emotional feel. I think the prequels, if anything, add MORE to the already visceral feel to the fight in Jedi (not to mention a touch of symmetry and emotional investment to the fight between Obi-Wan in Star Wars). Just thinking about it made me value the encounter between Luke, Vader, and the Emperor in a way I had not really thought about. I think the emotional payoff is much greater, and probably heightened by the order you showed the films. Regardless, thank you for sharing these articles. I greatly enjoyed them.
-Cheers
With all the Star Wars buzz going about again, I ran across this article, or one of them. And ended up reading all of them. 4 years after the fact, I really enjoyed the tale of your boys experiencing the Star Wars saga for the first time. It was incredible and touching. Thank you for sharing.
What do they think of the news for #7?
Dude if there’s an award for web articles then you should be on a shortlist. Through these articles you’ve perfectly encapsulated why Star Wars actually matters. Its like the Beatles or the Stones or Led Zeppelin or Jimi Hendrix or Bob Dylan, there’s something they’re offering that is physically intangible, but emotionally fulfilling on a scale that can’t be quantified. And these articles just reconfirm to me that all the fanboy whining is just utter nonsense. In a perfect world, Han would shoot first, I get it, but the essence is still there, the magic, the joy, the heart, those tweaks haven’t diminished any of those qualities imo. But nevertheless a great series of articles Drew. You’ve completely reaffirmed why I love this franchise so much. Thank you.
All the musical artists you’ve mentioned I LOVE, so I agree with you there! The albums Abbey Road”, and “Sticky Fingers”, and the songs, “Kashmir”, “Fire” and “Tangled Up In Blue” have had a profound effect on me but in different ways. Same goes for all the Star Wars movies.
I never was a fan of the Star Wars movies. Watched them, wasn’t thrilled. Your account here makes me want to watch them again … and I’ll do that in the order you chose.
Maybe, hopefully, I can experience them now a little more deeply. I’m in my forties now, but hey, it’s never too late, is it?
Thanks for sharing, this was a tremendous read.
Yours, Ermel.
you realize you are going to be inadvertently responsible for a lot of nerd babies right drew?
This entire series of articles have been amazing. Thank you for sharing with us. I was nearly brought to tears several times myself just reading it. When it is time to share these films with my daughter, I will follow your brilliant path. I envy your experience.
Bravo Drew, Toshi and Allen! What a great journey for you and for all of us.
Great read. Best thing you have ever done. So now that you have seen all six films again through the eyes of a child. What do you think of the Saga as a whole?
On another note. Have they seen Ghostbusters and if not do you plan on showing it to them soon?
Like most of your loyal readers, I’ve been checking back each day to see if the JEDI review had been posted. Anticipation can be sweet and we’ve all been well rewarded this fine Monday. I’m with the posters who’ve suggested putting the Nerd 2.0 series into a book at some point. This has been my favorite series of blog posts since I started reading AICN in 1998.
I’m curious, have the kids seen the Sherlock Holmes films yet and asked, “Why were you named after the bad guy daddy?”
I just want to say how incredibly touching this series of articles have been. Thank you for sharing this with all of us.
Always thought that exact SAME scene from “JEDI” was the best in the entire Saga, for the exact same reasons you listed. Specially, the INCREDIBLE music from John Williams. For that scene alone, JEDI is my favourite, and always has been.
Thanks Drew, this has been amazing and trully emotional to follow.
Drew, You deserve a lifetime pass to the Skywalker Ranch! As an OT fan (12 years old in ’77) you did what I thought was impossible through this series of articles: redeem the sequels simply through sequencing! Although my son saw the prequels first (he was young Ani’s age when he saw TPM) he’s also a gigantic Star Wars fan. It will be an interesting decision regarding sequencing for other parents reaching the point of film geek 2.0: Do you show “Hope”, “Empire”, “Menace”, “Clones” and then however many seasons of “Clone Wars” before getting into “Sith” then “Jedi”? It will be many many hours of fun for those new to the Star Wars universe! Thank you for sharing such a touching and compelling family story with us! All the best!
I’d think Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Clone Wars” microseries might be worth the additional 2 hours, but the entire run of the current “Clone Wars” TV show strikes me as too much of a digression from Luke, Han, and Leia’s adventure. By the time the kids got back to “Jedi,” they’d have forgotten where they were entirely.
I know I’m repeating several commenters, but I can’t stress this enough: you should really turn these articles into a book. Surely there’s enough material to flesh it out a bit. And I will be one of the first to buy it. Fantastic work, simple as that.
Incredible. Thank you, Drew.
“So if Luke kills the bad guys, he’s a bad guy?”
“Yes.”
“But if Luke doesn’t kill the bad guys, they’re gonna kill him?”
Man, Drew… your kids are effing SMART.
Such sweet little boys you have, Mr. McWeeny. My two boys are about the same ages, so now I’m inspired to introduce them to the Star Wars universe. Hopefully I’ll have the same luck as you.
Phenomenal stuff. Great idea for a column, and dammit, I started welling up myself a few times. Hope I can do this with my kids someday.
Here’s a major Film Nerd 2.0 challenge for Allen & Toshi – The Aero Theatre are showing the Lord Of The Rings Trilogy (Special Editions no less (except ROTK)) at the end of the month.
Could they sit for 12 hours in a movie theatre?
I started reading these a few weeks ago and have shared them with all of my Star Wars-loving friends. I’ve appreciated reading these and loved going on the emotional roller coaster ride with you along the way. They’ve spawned debate between friends about the order to show them to a child compared to the order we’d show them in to a friend. I’ve loved every minute I’ve spent reading these articles…thank you. You’ve gained a reader and a friend (internet friend).
Travis
Wow man..just wow..these made me shed some manly tears. I hope someay i can have kids to share this with and it was a good idea the order you watched them in.. i may do so to my own someday.
It was very touching, may the force be with us all!
I started crying at the point when I read about your sons’ yelling “They’re Free!” And, I don’t think I every cried at any one of the Star Wars movies.
The order in which you showed the movies sounds like it really does allow Jedi to have greater emotional impact.
The reviews have been great!