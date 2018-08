Taylor Swift's “1989” has only been out since Monday, but the world knows what it really needs, and thus we've been given a goat scream remix of a track from “1989.” Thank you, world.

The original Taylor song is called “All You Had to Do Was Stay.” But this is more like “All You Had to Do Was SCRAAAAAAYM.”

Love you, internet. Signed, HitFix.