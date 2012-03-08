First Look: Johnny Depp saddles up as Tonto in ‘The Lone Ranger’

After several delays and budget cuts, Disney’s “The Lone Ranger” is finally riding into town, and the studio seems eager to build an early buzz by releasing a photo of stars Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer.
Reuniting the “Pirates of the Caribbean” team of Depp, director Gore Verbinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and writers Terry Rossio and Ted Elliot, this version of the 1930s radio hero is likewise aiming for family-friendly adventure.
Depp plays the Native American spirit warrior Tonto, who joins up with John Reid (“The Social Network’s” Hammer), a Texas Ranger-turned-masked vigilante, to fight crime and corruption on the frontier.
“Ranger” also stars Tom Wilkinson (“Batman Begins”), William Fichtner (“Black Hawk Down”), Barry Pepper (“True Grit”) and Helena Bonham.
Take a look at Depp and Hammer here:
While he’s wearing almost as many accessories as Jack Sparrow, Depp actually looks a bit more like his “Dead Man” character here. Hammer, meanwhile, strikes a handsome pose, although the mask — perhaps inevitably — looks a bit silly. It’s hard to gather what the film’s tone will be just from the one still, but it already looks slightly more serious (and perhaps a shade darker) than the three Verbinski-directed “Pirates” movies.
Depp, who teamed with Verbinski on the Oscar-winning “Rango,” will next be seen in Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows” redo, while Hammer will appear opposite Snow White (Lily Collins) in Tarsem Singh’s “Mirror Mirror.”
“The Lone Ranger” opens in May 2013.
What do you think of the image?
Considering how temperamental everyone is these days about racism or discrimination of any kind, people even complaining about Billy Crystal dressing up like Sammy Davis in the Oscars intro reel – I think it’s pretty astonishing he is getting to do this. I have no problem with it – it’s a sign of a great actor when they can play any part – any race, dialect etc but I’m worried actors won’t be able to do this with our society becoming more vanilla all the way around. I guess nothing comes free. We all (including myself) fit into stereotypes that SOMEONE could discriminate against me for, and I don’t want to be called a cruel name and have the person who said it – get away with it. So I understand if the Native American community speaks out about this. It’s silly how much focus gets put on Women, Blacks, Gays and Jews. There are many other cultures out there, including Native American’s that should have their voice and issues be heard as well.
I think nobody cares (yet?), because Depp is part Native American himself, as far as I know.
I saw an interview where Depp couldn’t even tell what tried he was supposedly descended from. But I’m sure the publicity department will have him better coached by the time the movie gets released…
Stupid keyboard…that was supposed to be “tribe”, not tried…
Maybe that’s just part of his ‘war paint’ and people are getting all excited over nothing. We’re such a politically correct society these days, and sooo afraid of stepping on toes, that people jump to those types of conclusions immediately without even considering how innocent it truly may be. We need to relax a bit…