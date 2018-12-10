HBO

HBO has done an admirable job of keeping any major spoilers about the final season of Game of Thrones from leaking (MURDER DRONES help), but the show is such a massive production that it’s likely some private information will become public before April 2019. Hopefully it’s not as significant as the cyber attack from season seven, but just in case, the Thrones team is prepared.

In an interview with Sky News, actor Richard Dormer, who plays fire sword-wielding Beric Dondarrion, confirmed that some spoilers are leaked on purpose. “I suppose it’s good for the show because it gets people talking, and sometimes I suppose they even leak stuff on purpose,” he said. “It’s all good for the show, but we find it kind of annoying because we want fans to see it on screen and go, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe it.’ You don’t want it to be spoiled, you want it to be a piece of entertainment that is constantly keeping you on your toes.”

Dormer’s comment explains the multiple endings, and who knows, maybe the Night King was fibbing when he revealed that the most “sustained action sequence ever made for television or film” will be in episode three. Filming fake scenes is a common tactic used by Marvel, too, especially for Avengers: Infinity War and presumably Avengers: Endgame, which comes out the same month as Game of Thrones returns. That is going to be a big April for asking cast members questions that they can’t possibly answer, under penalty of death.

Fortitude and #GameOfThrones actor Richard Dormer talks to Sky News about working on the two hit shows. Get more on this story here: https://t.co/HJicIErHh4 pic.twitter.com/T70PqVa9E3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 6, 2018

(Via Digital Spy)