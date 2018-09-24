HBO

A pessimistic would grumble, “It sucks that Game of Thrones is coming to an end in 2019,” but an optimist would counter, “Yes, but we got eight seasons of world-building television; plus there’s the prequels to look forward to, and now we can finally visit Winterfell.” Ironically, that optimist would last all of five minutes before getting beheaded in Westeros — ask Ned Stark — but at least they were right about the tour thing: HBO is converting several Game of Thrones sets, including Castle Black and Kings Landing, into attractions.

(Don’t worry, Croatia. This doesn’t involve you.)

The planned Game of Thrones Legacy attractions in Northern Ireland will be “on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen,” HBO said, promising fans the first opportunity to set foot inside some of the series’ most iconic locations. Each site will feature the sets from the show as well as exhibits of Game of Thrones costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models, and other production materials. In addition, the premium cabler plans to install digital content and interactive materials to showcase VFX used in Game of Thrones.

I call first in line to see the Viper’s popped head! “HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the Game of Thrones creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person,” HBO’s vice president of licensing and retail Jeff Peters said in a statement. “We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with Game of Thrones fans from around the world.” HBO will open the gates, as long as you hold the door.

HBO

The Game of Thrones Legacy attractions are expected to open in 2019.

(Via Variety)