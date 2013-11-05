‘Game of Thrones’ vs. ‘Iron Man’: This year’s People’s Choice Awards nominees

It’s time once again to do your patriotic duty and take part in the democratic process and vote for the People’s Choice Awards.

“2 Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs have been announced as hosts for the upcoming 40th annual People’s Choice Awards, which honor favorites in the world of TV, movies and music.

“Fast & Furious 6,” “Iron Man 3” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” are vying for “Favorite Movie,” while tube favorites like “The Walking Dead,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory” lead the competition in the TV categories. On the music side, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Kanye West are, unsurprisingly, the big names.

Some of the event’s fun categories that aren’t likely to show up on Emmy ballots anytime soon include “Favorite TV Anti-Hero,” “Favorite TV Bromance,” “Favorite TV Gal Pals” and even “Favorite Series We Miss Most” (does “NewsRadio” count?).

Winners will be revealed during the live broadcast of 40th annual People’s Choice Awards from Nokia Theater L.A. Live on Wednesday, January 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

“Kat and Beth are great additions to our People’s Choice family and we are excited to have them host the show,” said People”s Choice Awards executive producer Mark Burnett. “Their energy and charisma are a perfect fit for our audience.”

Voting opens today for all 58 categories and will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5, 2013. Cast your votes here. This may be the only chance that “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” has to win an award, so make your votes count.

The 40th annual People’s Choice Awards nominees:

Favorite Movie

“Despicable Me 2”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Iron Man 3”

“Monsters University”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

Favorite Movie Actor

Channing Tatum

Hugh Jackman

Johnny Depp

Leonardo DiCaprio

Robert Downey, Jr.

Favorite Movie Actress

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jennifer Aniston

Melissa McCarthy

Sandra Bullock

Scarlett Johansson

Favorite Movie Duo

Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek Into Darkness”)

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis (“We’re the Millers”)

Robert Downey, Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow (“Iron Man 3”)

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney (“Gravity”)

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy (“The Heat”)

Favorite Action Movie

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Iron Man 3”

“Star Trek Into Darkness”

“The Wolverine”

“World War Z”

Favorite Action Movie Star

Brad Pitt

Channing Tatum

Hugh Jackman

Robert Downey, Jr.

Vin Diesel

Favorite Comedic Movie

“Grown Ups 2”

“The Hangover Part III”

“The Heat”

“Instructions Not Included”

“We”re the Millers”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Adam Sandler

Bradley Cooper

Chris Rock

James Franco

Zach Galifianakis

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

Emma Watson

Jennifer Aniston

Melissa McCarthy

Sandra Bullock

Scarlett Johansson

Favorite Dramatic Movie

“Captain Phillips”

“Gravity”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Lee Daniels” The Butler”

“Prisoners”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

Channing Tatum

Chris Hemsworth

Hugh Jackman

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ryan Gosling

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

Amy Adams

Emma Stone

Halle Berry

Oprah Winfrey

Sandra Bullock

Favorite Family Movie

“Despicable Me 2”

“Monsters University”

“Oz the Great and Powerful”

“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”

“The Smurfs 2”

Favorite Horror Movie

“Carrie”

“The Conjuring”

“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”

“Insidious: Chapter 2”

“Mama”

Favorite Thriller Movie

“A Good Day to Die Hard”

“The Call”

“Now You See Me”

“Red 2”

“White House Down”

See the rest of the nominees on Page 2

Favorite Network TV Comedy

“2 Broke Girls”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Glee”

“How I Met Your Mother”

“Modern Family”

Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Chris Colfer

Darren Criss

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jim Parsons

Neil Patrick Harris

Favorite Comedic TV Actress

Jane Lynch

Kaley Cuoco

Lea Michele

Melissa McCarthy

Zooey Deschanel

Favorite Network TV Drama

“Chicago Fire”

“The Good Wife”

“Grey”s Anatomy”

“Nashville”

“Parenthood”

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

Jim Caviezel

Josh Charles

Kevin Bacon

Mark Harmon

Patrick Dempsey

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

Julianna Margulies

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sandra Oh

Stana Katic

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series

Andy Samberg

Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Joseph Morgan

Michael J. Fox

Robin Williams

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series

Allison Janney

Anna Faris

Ming-Na Wen

Rebel Wilson

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Favorite TV Crime Drama

“Bones”

“Castle”

“Criminal Minds”

“The Mentalist”

“NCIS”

Favorite Competition TV Show

“America”s Got Talent”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“MasterChef”

“The Voice”

“The X Factor”

Favorite Cable TV Comedy

“Awkward.”

“Cougar Town”

“Hot in Cleveland”

“Melissa & Joey”

“Psych”

Favorite Cable TV Drama

“Downton Abbey”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Sons of Anarchy”

“The Walking Dead”

“White Collar”

Favorite Premium Cable TV Show

“Californication”

“Game of Thrones”

“Girls”

“Homeland”

“True Blood”

Favorite Cable TV Actress

Angie Harmon

Claire Danes

Courteney Cox

Lucy Hale

Maggie Smith

Favorite TV Anti-Hero

Dexter Morgan (“Dexter”)

Jaime Lannister (“Game of Thrones”)

Norman Bates (“Bates Motel”)

Rick Grimes (“The Walking Dead”)

Walter White (“Breaking Bad”)

Favorite TV Bromance

Blaine and Sam (“Glee”)

Ryan and Esposito (“Castle”)

Sam, Dean and Castiel (“Supernatural”)

Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Ted, Marshall and Barney (“How I Met Your Mother”)

Favorite TV Gal Pals

Caroline and Max (“2 Broke Girls”)

Lily and Robin (“How I Met Your Mother”)

Meredith and Cristina (“Grey”s Anatomy”)

Penny, Bernadette and Amy (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Rachel and Santana (“Glee”)

Favorite On-Screen Chemistry

Castle and Beckett (“Castle”)

Damon and Elena (“The Vampire Diaries”)

Derek and Meredith (“Grey”s Anatomy”)

Emma and Hook (“Once Upon A Time”)

Kurt and Blaine (“Glee”)

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Once Upon A Time”

“Supernatural”

“The Vampire Diaries”

“The Walking Dead”

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles

Stephen Amell

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Emilia Clarke

Ginnifer Goodwin

Kristin Kreuk

Nina Dobrev

Tatiana Maslany

Favorite TV Movie/Miniseries

“American Horror Story”

“Behind the Candelabra”

“The Bible”

“Sharknado”

“The White Queen”

Favorite Daytime TV Host(s)

Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan

Dr. Phil McGraw

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

Favorite New Talk Show Host

Arsenio Hall

Bethenny Frankel

Jenny McCarthy

Queen Latifah

Ross Mathews

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host

Conan O”Brien

David Letterman

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

Favorite Streaming Series

“Arrested Development”

“Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis”

“House of Cards”

“Losing It with John Stamos”

“Orange Is the New Black”

Favorite Series We Miss Most

“30 Rock”

“Breaking Bad”

“Dexter”

“Fringe”

“The Office”

Favorite New TV Comedy

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“The Crazy Ones”

“Dads”

“The Goldbergs”

“The Michael J. Fox Show”

“The Millers”

“Mom”

“Sean Saves the World”

“Super Fun Night”

“Trophy Wife”

Favorite New TV Drama

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“Betrayal”

“The Blacklist”

“Dracula”

“Hostages”

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”

“The Originals”

“Reign”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“The Tomorrow People”

Favorite Male Artist

Avicii

Blake Shelton

Bruno Mars

Justin Timberlake

Michael Bublé

Favorite Female Artist

Britney Spears

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

P!nk

Selena Gomez

Favorite Breakout Artist

Ariana Grande

Austin Mahone

Icona Pop

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

Favorite Pop Artist

Britney Spears

Bruno Mars

Demi Lovato

Justin Timberlake

Katy Perry

Favorite Country Artist

The Band Perry

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Lady Antebellum

Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Music Icon

Alan Jackson

George Strait

Tim McGraw

Toby Keith

Willie Nelson

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Jay Z

Kanye West

Lil Wayne

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Favorite R&B Artist

Alicia Keys

Ciara

Justin Timberlake

Rihanna

Robin Thicke

Favorite Band

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

One Direction

OneRepublic

Paramore

Favorite Alternative Band

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Mumford & Sons

Muse

Paramore

Favorite Song

“Just Give Me A Reason” (P!nk feat. Nate Ruess)

“Mirrors” (Justin Timberlake)

“Radioactive” (Imagine Dragons)

“Roar” (Katy Perry)

“When I Was Your Man” (Bruno Mars)

Favorite Album

The 20/20 Experience (Justin Timberlake)

Bangerz (Miley Cyrus)

Based on a True Story… (Blake Shelton)

Blurred Lines (Robin Thicke)

To Be Loved (Michael Bublé)

Favorite Music Video

Best Song Ever (One Direction)

Heart Attack (Demi Lovato)

Just Give Me A Reason (P!nk feat. Nate Ruess)

Roar (Katy Perry)

Wrecking Ball (Miley Cyrus)

Favorite Music Fan Following

Britney Army (Britney Spears)

Directioners (One Direction)

KatyCats (Katy Perry)

Little Monsters (Lady Gaga)

Lovatics (Demi Lovato)