‘Game of Thrones’ vs. ‘Iron Man’: This year’s People’s Choice Awards nominees

It’s time once again to do your patriotic duty and take part in the democratic process and vote for the People’s Choice Awards.
“2 Broke Girls” star Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs have been announced as hosts for the upcoming 40th annual People’s Choice Awards, which honor favorites in the world of TV, movies and music.
“Fast & Furious 6,” “Iron Man 3” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” are vying for “Favorite Movie,” while tube favorites like “The Walking Dead,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory” lead the competition in the TV categories. On the music side, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Kanye West are, unsurprisingly, the big names.
Some of the event’s fun categories that aren’t likely to show up on Emmy ballots anytime soon include “Favorite TV Anti-Hero,” “Favorite TV Bromance,” “Favorite TV Gal Pals” and even “Favorite Series We Miss Most” (does “NewsRadio” count?).
Winners will be revealed during the live broadcast of 40th annual People’s Choice Awards from Nokia Theater L.A. Live on Wednesday, January 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
“Kat and Beth are great additions to our People’s Choice family and we are excited to have them host the show,” said People”s Choice Awards executive producer Mark Burnett. “Their energy and charisma are a perfect fit for our audience.”
Voting opens today for all 58 categories and will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 5, 2013. Cast your votes here. This may be the only chance that “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” has to win an award, so make your votes count.
The 40th annual People’s Choice Awards nominees:
Favorite Movie
“Despicable Me 2”
“Fast & Furious 6”
“Iron Man 3”
“Monsters University”
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
Favorite Movie Actor
Channing Tatum
Hugh Jackman
Johnny Depp
Leonardo DiCaprio
Robert Downey, Jr.
Favorite Movie Actress
Gwyneth Paltrow
Jennifer Aniston
Melissa McCarthy
Sandra Bullock
Scarlett Johansson
Favorite Movie Duo
Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek Into Darkness”)
Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis (“We’re the Millers”)
Robert Downey, Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow (“Iron Man 3”)
Sandra Bullock and George Clooney (“Gravity”)
Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy (“The Heat”)
Favorite Action Movie
“Fast & Furious 6”
“Iron Man 3”
“Star Trek Into Darkness”
“The Wolverine”
“World War Z”
Favorite Action Movie Star
Brad Pitt
Channing Tatum
Hugh Jackman
Robert Downey, Jr.
Vin Diesel
Favorite Comedic Movie
“Grown Ups 2”
“The Hangover Part III”
“The Heat”
“Instructions Not Included”
“We”re the Millers”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor
Adam Sandler
Bradley Cooper
Chris Rock
James Franco
Zach Galifianakis
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress
Emma Watson
Jennifer Aniston
Melissa McCarthy
Sandra Bullock
Scarlett Johansson
Favorite Dramatic Movie
“Captain Phillips”
“Gravity”
“The Great Gatsby”
“Lee Daniels” The Butler”
“Prisoners”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor
Channing Tatum
Chris Hemsworth
Hugh Jackman
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ryan Gosling
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress
Amy Adams
Emma Stone
Halle Berry
Oprah Winfrey
Sandra Bullock
Favorite Family Movie
“Despicable Me 2”
“Monsters University”
“Oz the Great and Powerful”
“Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”
“The Smurfs 2”
Favorite Horror Movie
“Carrie”
“The Conjuring”
“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters”
“Insidious: Chapter 2”
“Mama”
Favorite Thriller Movie
“A Good Day to Die Hard”
“The Call”
“Now You See Me”
“Red 2”
“White House Down”
See the rest of the nominees on Page 2
Favorite Network TV Comedy
“2 Broke Girls”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Glee”
“How I Met Your Mother”
“Modern Family”
Favorite Comedic TV Actor
Chris Colfer
Darren Criss
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jim Parsons
Neil Patrick Harris
Favorite Comedic TV Actress
Jane Lynch
Kaley Cuoco
Lea Michele
Melissa McCarthy
Zooey Deschanel
Favorite Network TV Drama
“Chicago Fire”
“The Good Wife”
“Grey”s Anatomy”
“Nashville”
“Parenthood”
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
Jim Caviezel
Josh Charles
Kevin Bacon
Mark Harmon
Patrick Dempsey
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
Julianna Margulies
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sandra Oh
Stana Katic
Favorite Actor in a New TV Series
Andy Samberg
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Joseph Morgan
Michael J. Fox
Robin Williams
Favorite Actress in a New TV Series
Allison Janney
Anna Faris
Ming-Na Wen
Rebel Wilson
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Favorite TV Crime Drama
“Bones”
“Castle”
“Criminal Minds”
“The Mentalist”
“NCIS”
Favorite Competition TV Show
“America”s Got Talent”
“Dancing with the Stars”
“MasterChef”
“The Voice”
“The X Factor”
Favorite Cable TV Comedy
“Awkward.”
“Cougar Town”
“Hot in Cleveland”
“Melissa & Joey”
“Psych”
Favorite Cable TV Drama
“Downton Abbey”
“Pretty Little Liars”
“Sons of Anarchy”
“The Walking Dead”
“White Collar”
Favorite Premium Cable TV Show
“Californication”
“Game of Thrones”
“Girls”
“Homeland”
“True Blood”
Favorite Cable TV Actress
Angie Harmon
Claire Danes
Courteney Cox
Lucy Hale
Maggie Smith
Favorite TV Anti-Hero
Dexter Morgan (“Dexter”)
Jaime Lannister (“Game of Thrones”)
Norman Bates (“Bates Motel”)
Rick Grimes (“The Walking Dead”)
Walter White (“Breaking Bad”)
Favorite TV Bromance
Blaine and Sam (“Glee”)
Ryan and Esposito (“Castle”)
Sam, Dean and Castiel (“Supernatural”)
Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj (“The Big Bang Theory”)
Ted, Marshall and Barney (“How I Met Your Mother”)
Favorite TV Gal Pals
Caroline and Max (“2 Broke Girls”)
Lily and Robin (“How I Met Your Mother”)
Meredith and Cristina (“Grey”s Anatomy”)
Penny, Bernadette and Amy (“The Big Bang Theory”)
Rachel and Santana (“Glee”)
Favorite On-Screen Chemistry
Castle and Beckett (“Castle”)
Damon and Elena (“The Vampire Diaries”)
Derek and Meredith (“Grey”s Anatomy”)
Emma and Hook (“Once Upon A Time”)
Kurt and Blaine (“Glee”)
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Once Upon A Time”
“Supernatural”
“The Vampire Diaries”
“The Walking Dead”
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jared Padalecki
Jensen Ackles
Stephen Amell
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Emilia Clarke
Ginnifer Goodwin
Kristin Kreuk
Nina Dobrev
Tatiana Maslany
Favorite TV Movie/Miniseries
“American Horror Story”
“Behind the Candelabra”
“The Bible”
“Sharknado”
“The White Queen”
Favorite Daytime TV Host(s)
Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan
Dr. Phil McGraw
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
Favorite New Talk Show Host
Arsenio Hall
Bethenny Frankel
Jenny McCarthy
Queen Latifah
Ross Mathews
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host
Conan O”Brien
David Letterman
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
Favorite Streaming Series
“Arrested Development”
“Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis”
“House of Cards”
“Losing It with John Stamos”
“Orange Is the New Black”
Favorite Series We Miss Most
“30 Rock”
“Breaking Bad”
“Dexter”
“Fringe”
“The Office”
Favorite New TV Comedy
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“The Crazy Ones”
“Dads”
“The Goldbergs”
“The Michael J. Fox Show”
“The Millers”
“Mom”
“Sean Saves the World”
“Super Fun Night”
“Trophy Wife”
Favorite New TV Drama
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
“Betrayal”
“The Blacklist”
“Dracula”
“Hostages”
“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”
“The Originals”
“Reign”
“Sleepy Hollow”
“The Tomorrow People”
Favorite Male Artist
Avicii
Blake Shelton
Bruno Mars
Justin Timberlake
Michael Bublé
Favorite Female Artist
Britney Spears
Demi Lovato
Katy Perry
P!nk
Selena Gomez
Favorite Breakout Artist
Ariana Grande
Austin Mahone
Icona Pop
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
Favorite Pop Artist
Britney Spears
Bruno Mars
Demi Lovato
Justin Timberlake
Katy Perry
Favorite Country Artist
The Band Perry
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Lady Antebellum
Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Music Icon
Alan Jackson
George Strait
Tim McGraw
Toby Keith
Willie Nelson
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Jay Z
Kanye West
Lil Wayne
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Favorite R&B Artist
Alicia Keys
Ciara
Justin Timberlake
Rihanna
Robin Thicke
Favorite Band
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
One Direction
OneRepublic
Paramore
Favorite Alternative Band
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Mumford & Sons
Muse
Paramore
Favorite Song
“Just Give Me A Reason” (P!nk feat. Nate Ruess)
“Mirrors” (Justin Timberlake)
“Radioactive” (Imagine Dragons)
“Roar” (Katy Perry)
“When I Was Your Man” (Bruno Mars)
Favorite Album
The 20/20 Experience (Justin Timberlake)
Bangerz (Miley Cyrus)
Based on a True Story… (Blake Shelton)
Blurred Lines (Robin Thicke)
To Be Loved (Michael Bublé)
Favorite Music Video
Best Song Ever (One Direction)
Heart Attack (Demi Lovato)
Just Give Me A Reason (P!nk feat. Nate Ruess)
Roar (Katy Perry)
Wrecking Ball (Miley Cyrus)
Favorite Music Fan Following
Britney Army (Britney Spears)
Directioners (One Direction)
KatyCats (Katy Perry)
Little Monsters (Lady Gaga)
Lovatics (Demi Lovato)
I don’t understand why give out the nominations now when there is still two months to go in the year. Will Thor 2, Catching Fire and Hobbit 2 be eligible next year?
Now, that’s a weird and pleasant surprise:
Favorite Comedic TV Actor—Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Parsons, Neil Patrick Harris