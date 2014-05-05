GLAAD Media Awards celebrate ‘Philomena,’ ‘Orange is the New Black’ and J.Lo

Somewhat oddly, the GLAAD Media Awards split their awards across two ceremonies, three weeks apart, on opposite coasts. On Saturday, the second of these took place in New York, as a range of films, TV shows and media outlets were honored for commendable coverage of LGBT issues.

Included in the second ceremony were the two chief film awards. Best Picture Oscar nominee “Philomena” took the prize for best film in wide release, beating out the likes of “Blue is the Warmest Color” and three-time Oscar winner “Dallas Buyers Club.” In the limited release section, I'm pleased to see that Stacie Passon's excellent but neglected lesbian drama “Concussion” was recognized. At the earlier ceremony, “Bridegroom” and “Call Me Kuchu” had tied for the documentary award, while “Behind the Candelabra,” already lavishly rewarded, took the TV film/miniseries prize.

On the TV front, Netflix's “Orange is the New Black” was named best comedy series on Saturday; ABC Family's “The Fosters” had already won the corresponding drama category. A driving producer of “The Fosters” is actress/singer/”American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez — she received the honorary Vanguard Award for her work in bringing the series to screens.

Full list of winners below:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Philomena”

Outstanding Film – Limited Release: “Concussion”

Outstanding Documentary: (tie) “Bridegroom,” “Call Me Kuchu”

Outstanding TV Film or Miniseries: “Behind the Candelabra”

Outstanding Drama Series: “The Fosters”

Outstanding Comedy Series: “Orange is the New Black”

Outstanding Episode (in series without regular LGBT character): “Elementary” (“Snow Angels”)

Outstanding Reality Program: “Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce”

Outstanding Talk Show Episode: “First Openly Gay NBA Player Jason Collins and His Family,” “Oprah's Next Chapter”

Outstanding Daily Drama: “Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “LGBTQ in the Capital” (series) by Melissa Griffiths, Juneau Empire

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia: “We Are Here: LGBTI in Uganda” by Sunnivie Brydum, D. David Robinson, The Advocate

Outstanding Music Artist: Tegan and Sara, “Heartthrob”

Outstanding Comic Book: “Young Avengers,” written by Kieron Gillen (Marvel)

Outstanding TV Journalism: “Transgender at 11: Listening to Jazz,” “20/20”

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Gay Rights at Work,” “MSNBC Live”

Outstanding Magazine Article: “The Hidden War Against Gay Teens” by Alex Morris, Rolling Stone

Outstanding Magazine – Overall Coverage: The New Yorker

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: “Sex, Lies and HIV: When What You Don't Tell Your Partner Is a Crime” by Sergio Hernandez, Buzzfeed

Outstanding Blog: The New Civil Rights Movement

Pioneer Award: Norman Lear

Vanguard Award: Jennifer Lopez

Stephen F. Kolzak Award: Laverne Cox, star of “Orange Is the New Black”

International Advocate for Change Award: Manny de Guerre, founder of the Side by Side LGBT Film Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia