The ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Brings Back Heroes And Bashes Common Core

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Incredibles 2 is Pixar’s followup to 2004’s The Incredibles, and they’ve been revealing a little at a time with short teasers and Olympics-themed clips. Now the full trailer has arrived, giving us a first look at Bob Odenkirk’s character Winston Deavor, who tasks Elastigirl with bringing Supers back into the public consciousness while her husband Bob tries to succeed as a stay-at-home dad, even though the baby’s superpowers are incredibly unpredictable and the older kids’ Common Core homework doesn’t make sense. Odenkirk is one of the new cast members, along with Catherine Keener. All of the original cast is also returning, even Samuel L. Jackson’s Frozone.

Disney / Pixar have also released a new official synopsis and a trio of posters: