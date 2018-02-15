The ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Brings Back Heroes And Bashes Common Core

The Incredibles 2 is Pixar’s followup to 2004’s The Incredibles, and they’ve been revealing a little at a time with short teasers and Olympics-themed clips. Now the full trailer has arrived, giving us a first look at Bob Odenkirk’s character Winston Deavor, who tasks Elastigirl with bringing Supers back into the public consciousness while her husband Bob tries to succeed as a stay-at-home dad, even though the baby’s superpowers are incredibly unpredictable and the older kids’ Common Core homework doesn’t make sense. Odenkirk is one of the new cast members, along with Catherine Keener. All of the original cast is also returning, even Samuel L. Jackson’s Frozone.
Disney / Pixar have also released a new official synopsis and a trio of posters:
In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.
The movie is not bashing Common Core. “New Math” was a thing back in the 70s–which is when the movie is set.
Just what I was hoping for today. Politics injected into a preview of a CGI movie about Superheroes.
Brad Bird can bullshit all he wants, but his adoration of Ayn Rand is impossible to hide.