Exclusive: ‘Percy Jackson’ star Logan Lerman frontrunner to be the new ‘Spider-Man’

UPDATE (8/11/10) — Sony Pictures has issued an official denial that Lerman is a contender for the role or that there is, at this point, a short list. That denial was run at Deadline Hollywood by Michael Fleming, and the same source at Sony Corporate wrote to HitFix this evening, 30 hours after our initial attempts to contact them for comment.
Sony’s track record on “Spider-Man” story denials is important to keep in mind, however. When development on “Spider-Man 4” was put on hiatus in December of last year, IESB broke the story, and Sony denied it completely. Even when internal memos that explained the hiatus to department heads on the film circulated among film journalists, Sony continued to say there was no interruption in progress on the film. Immediately afterwards, Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire left the picture and the reboot was announced.
HitFix stands behind its initial source on this story, and will bring you further updates as they occur.
The initial story remains intact below.
The search for the new “Spider-Man” appears to be over.
HitFix has exclusively learned that Logan Lerman is first choice for Sony Pictures and the clear frontrunner to replace Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in the reboot of the blockbuster franchise. A source close to the production tells HitFix Lerman is “almost 100% locked” but not in contract negotiations for the role yet.
Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) is directing the new untitled “Spider-Man” which is being written by James Vanderbilt (“Zodiac,” “The Losers”) and is meant to be a more teen-friendly incarnation, taking Peter Parker back to his early days of balancing girl trouble, homework, and crimefighting. The new film is expected to begin production later this year for a July 3, 2012 release.
Maguire, co-star Kristen Dunst and director Sam Raimi were expected to continue their version of the wall-crawler’s adventures until Raimi bowed out after creative differences with the studio earlier this
year. At that time, Sony Pictures decided to re-cast the film and move in a new direction, and had already been developing a reboot script as a contingency plan.
Lerman beats out rumored contenders Anton Yelchin, Jesse Eisenberg, Patrick Fugit and Johnny Simmons.
The 18-year-old Los Angeles native is best known for his role as Percy in February’s hit “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.” His other credits include “Gamer,” “My One and Only,” “Bill,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Number 23” and the TV series “Jack & Bobby” where he played Bobby. Lerman got his start in two Mel Gibson films “What Women Want” and “The Patriot” at the young age of 8.
The attention focused on the casting of this role is not surprising when one considers that, historically, one of the reasons “Gone With the Wind was a phenomenon when it was released in 1939 was the deep investment that the audience already had in the characters thanks to the popularity of the book. Mega-producer David O. Selznick made canny use of the the casting process to hype the film, and the search to find the right Scarlett O’Hara and the right Rhett Butler was international news for a full year.
These days, it seems that the search for each new superhero has become a major sport for outlets that cover entertainment news, no doubt because modern audiences have a major investment in seeing these characters done right. When Sony Pictures decided to reboot “Spider-Man,” speculation began immediately, and Lerman was one of the early names bandied about. At the time, those conversations were premature, but it appears that the process has brought Sony back around to the young actor, and now he is poised to wear the familiar red-and-blue costume after all.
More updates as this story develops here on HitFix.
Additional reporting by Gregory Ellwood.
Good choice if it’s true. He’s a very talented kid. I’m looking forward to what Vanderbilt and Webb have to bring to the table as I was pretty lukewarm on the Raimi films. And I’m a big fan of Vanderbilt in general.
Jesus. Could they have possibly cast a smarmier looking kid? Nothing about him says: Peter Parker. Fuck this movie. I hope it fails big time and the rights revert back to Marvel.
Is it odd that I just *knew* Greg had worked on this article even before the credit to him in the ending? This article has his stamp all over it.
Please go with the modernistic black and white tights? Chris Evans already booked the red and blue colors.
Lerman was very good in “Percy Jackson,” a very bad movie; he’ll make an outstanding Peter Parker, especially if the movie is worth a crap.
Haven’t seen this actor in anything yet, but he certainly looks the part. One obstacle for this movie is that both of Spidey’s iconic big bads (Doc Ock and Green Goblin) have been used in the original trilogy, and they’ll probably feel the need to use a different (and, by necessity) less significant villain for the first movie.
Spider-Man has such a great tradition of “mook villains” that I’d love to see 2-3 villains per movie, with individual villains who would never support their own movie (say, Raimi’s beloved Vulture and Lizard) in extended cameos to give Spider-Man’s world more color.
This would also let them quickly ramp up to a Sinister Six in New Spider-Man 2 or 3.
As with all super hero movies, it all boils down to the costume. If it rocks, the movie can too. If it sux (Catwoman,ThePhantom), then the movie doesn’t have a chance in hell. Am keen to see how Thor looks, cos for the life of me I just can’t see “Man with Hammer” looking anything other than silly <- want to be proved wrong though.
Logan is an inspired choice. Just not sure why they are doing this seems to soon to reboot the franchise
So who was your source Drew…a bathroom wall?
oh man, i was on board with this casting choice already as I’ve seen the kid in several roles esp 310 to yuma,meet bill, my one and only and jack & bobby. in percy he was just ok and the script was horrible. also a teen actor cast to play a teen character for once.
then again, it’s sony and why did it take them so long to debunk the rumors. it’s always been this kid mentioned so why all the drama? and why hasn’t the actor’s management made a statement too about this latest denial
Drew, do you have the same source as The Cinema Source who broke a similar story in late Feb?
Anyway, checked out those spiderman casting polls on comic book movies and superherohype and Lerman is top choice in both. Wonder if Sony visits these websites?
Anton Yelchin also has a good number of votes in those polls but both he and lerman may no longer get the role. Guess who’s also figuring on the comic book movies poll—The Zefron (ugghhh)
Trust in Drew my friends. He would cop to if he thought he’d been fed misinformation after the Sony denial.
If he stands by his source, take it to the bank. He knows his shit.
take your word for it. Am fan of Vanderbilt too. looking forward to a reboot. think Vanderbilt can come up with a better script/treatment than Raimi’s awful SM4 vision.
still hoping the studio gives Lerman a shot, he could actually be better than whiny Maguire’s portrayal
Who can possibly look more EMO than Logan Lerman? Send me a msg.
Drew, this guy jeff sneider on the Wrap writes that Lerman’s WME rep told then that Lerman is not on any list and is currently not in nego for the role. Any comments? same site has post saying Craig Titley is HitFix’s source.
How about Freddie Highmore? Great age, good looks and brilliant actor…
Can Freddie lose the Brit accent? anyway new name being thrown around by IESB is Josh Hutcherson who’s been on those casting polls for sometime but can’t generate more than 10 votes. ok actor but doesn’t strike me as someone who can pull off nerd/science genius so the parker side of the character may suffer. maybe sony’s pitting all these choices against each other Logan v. Josh v ??? publicly and here we are buying into it. can’t help ourselves, i guess. i just want to hear who it is finally.