Between early reports on advanced ticket sales, Monday’s first screening reactions and the fact that acting legend Julie Andrews is voicing a minor (though physically massive) role, Aquaman is shaping up to be a big success for DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures. This is great news for moviegoers who’ve been disappointed by previous films like Justice League and Suicide Squad, but according to Arthur Curry himself, Jason Momoa, the costume itself is the exact opposite of a “big success” in the bathroom.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, he and co-star Amber Heard briefly discussed the ins and outs of wearing their characters’ respective outfits. Heard took the high road, describing her outfit as “a whole other level of functional art” that’s “so intricate.” She even went so far as to praise the designers and production staff who made her Mera costumes.

Momoa, however, took a very different approach to the subject:

“It looks like it’s easy to pee in that, but really it’s not. And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging. You’ve gotta be really good at holding it. So those are some fun facts that you might want to know.”

Yes, Jason. We did want to know that you refer to the need to relieve yourself while filming in your Aquaman costume as “poopsies.” This man and this movie are so wonderful.

this aquaman ad is the funniest shit pic.twitter.com/8VStSG2VNx — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) November 26, 2018

(Via Entertainment Weekly)