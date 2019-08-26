Getty Image

Stand-up comedian, GLOW star, and podcaster Marc Maron will soon appear in Todd Phillips’ Joker, an R-rated gritty, cerebral origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. If you’ve kept up with Maron’s history of negative remarks about comic book movies, this news would have come as a surprise. He hasn’t been much of a fan! Well, Maron was similarly startled to see himself sign on and later (while admitting to being “somewhat judgmental”) explained that Phillips’ vision was singular, and it was worth being called a “hypocrite” to act alongside Robert De Niro and Joaquin Phoenix.

However, Maron made it clear last week while visiting Conan O’Brien that, just because he’s appearing in a Warner Bros. comic book movie, this doesn’t mean he’s gonna start watching Marvel movies. Yes, O’Brien sought Maron’s view on comic book movies, and then this happened: