Josh Brolin one of many names in the mix as Warner gears up a new ‘Batman’ search

It is early days as far as the hunt to find a new Batman is concerned, but what is rapidly becoming clear is that Warner Bros. has a very distinct approach in mind for who they would cast to step into the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Understand this… anyone outside the studio who claims to know the full approach of this film is blowing smoke. This is very much a project that is in development, and thinking on the film has been very fluid up till this point. When Warner Bros. made their announcement at Comic-Con, confirming that the “Man Of Steel” sequel would feature Batman, they knew full well that they were throwing red meat to the fanboy press, a question that they can spend weeks and weeks chewing on while Warner sets to work behind the scenes.
For a preview of just how this will all play out, look at this weekend, when early wish list notes became a major story, with people determined to try to spin something concrete out of something that is very much not concrete yet. All Warner is doing at this point is opening the lines of communication, considering types and names and schedules. Borys Kit is doing some very solid reporting, and I like that he’s careful to emphasize how early all of this is.
Here’s the thing: just because this is the approach that they’re discussing right now, that doesn’t mean it’s the approach they’ll be still following when they actually make their final choice. Calling Josh Brolin the frontrunner right now is probably accurate, but that in no way means he’s been offered a job.
At this point, “frontrunner” just means “guy who Warner Bros likes,” and certainly they’ve indicated in the past that they like Brolin. He starred in “Gangster Squad” for them this past spring, and he was their “Jonah Hex” when they rolled the dice on that film. Brolin is on the tops of many lists these days, I’m sure, because he’s got the right combination of rugged masculinity and arthouse credibility, and that balance seems like the right way to bet for studios. It makes sense that Ryan Gosling would also be on that list if you’re looking at it from an abstract sense, but in specific practice, I think Gosling is a horrifying choice. Suggesting him for Batman implies you’ve never seen a Ryan Gosling movie or a Batman movie. He’s great at what he does, and what he does is nothing like Batman. At all.
I wouldn’t put my money down on anyone yet, including Joe Manganiello, Richard Armitage, Max Martini, or Matthew Goode. They may well be in the mix, but if I were forced to bet right now on who gets the part, I’d say the final contender is most likely someone whose name isn’t even being discussed at the moment.
We’ll see, since Warner Bros. says they’re releasing the film in the summer of 2015. My guess is they won’t finalize any decision until they have at least a working script in place.
Jim. Caviezel.
A lot of the names who were originally mentioned for Snyder’s Superman are also being mentioned here for Batman. I’m not surprised though I personally don’t see Batman in any of them. Though I can’t really say for sure until they are in the suit.
I remember reading Gerard Butler was in contention. I think I like him out of the people out of the list, except for Goode. But that is because I see Butler as the only true bad ass on the list. But he might also might too well known already to be the caped crusader, also again can’t really see him pull off wearing the suit.
Any idea on how much input Nolan, as an EP, is going to have on the film?
Minimal & more hands off than MOS. Snyder & Goyer are now fully guiding the ship.
Why would Gosling be a bad choice?
To me, his overall image and screen persona is skewed too much to “sensitive” masculinity.
He also struggles with intelligent characters.
I love Gosling, but he’s just so wrong for this. It’s understandable why they’d like him–he’d make a great Bruce Wayne, anyone sexually into men fancies him on a physical level, and Drive and Only God Forgives suggests he could pull off a Conroy-like Batman of few words. However, there is one major weakness here: Gosling’s voice. The dude has too much of an effeminate voice for Batman. When you think ‘Batman,’ NOBODY thinks “high-pitched, emotive voice with a vaguely Northeastern accent.”
It’s only August. By October they might have decided to go in direction number 13. Getting bored with the whole WB “process”.
RuPaul would make a better Batman than Gosling. anyone who thinks Gosling would be a good Batman hasn’t the slightest clue of what qualities and attributes make Batman/Bruce Wayne the character that he is inherently. Nothing against the guy, but totally wrong for this part. Josh Brolin would be an excellent choice as would Karl Urban.
Brolin is a horrible choice. Get back Bale!!
In addition to death and taxes, there is now a third certainty in this world: Bale will never play Bruce Wayne/Batman again. The only chance of that happening is the combination of Nolan directing again (never happening) & if WB backs up the Brinks truck to his home and gives him a similar deal that RDJ got with future Iron Man projects (also never happening). Everyone involved in TDK trilogy (WB, actors, Nolan, producers) have stated its a stand alone universe and will continue to be so.
I don’t see how they make 2015. If they do I can see it being a total mess of X3 proportions. Push back the release date. Take your time. This is hugely significant for the DC movie universe. They mess this up and there’s definitely no Justice League film.
Agreed that taking their time and doing it correctly is of the utmost importance as this film will be the laying the foundation for the Justice League. However, they are already in pre-production. It will take them a few months to finalize a script & they intend on beginning principal shooting early next year. Its a tight schedule, but it can be done. WB in notorious for dropping the ball, but they’ve known since TDK ended that MOS would be setting up the DC cinematic universe. One can only surmise that they’ve been trying to get all their ducks in a row and been contingency planning for this launch. Then again, it’s WB and a clusterfuck is a distinct possibility. For better or worse, they’ve know blown their wad and JL will happen in 2017, as will this film in 2015.
Bale is NOT coming back. Josh Brolin could “pull it off”! Gosling doesn’t fit.
MICHAEL KEATON
or, to blow everyone’s minds…
GEORGE CLOONEY
and, of course, as a complete ‘never-gonna-happen’…
DANIEL-DAY LEWIS
All three of those would never happen.
You must believe.
YOU MUST BELIEVE
Not Brolin, for the love of god.
Too old, not good looking enough, and a dick.
Idris Elba, though obviously he’ll never get it…
Though George Miller was right, and Armie Hammer would make a smashing Batman.
I’d like to see Jon Hamm play Batman, but if Warner Bros. is serious about releasing in the Summer of 2015, I don’t think it would even be possible. It’s likely that the filming of the final season of Mad Men will overlap with the production on this movie (which really should be called World’s Finest or Batman/Superman, because Batman vs. Superman and Superman vs. Batman are stupid titles).
Hamm would be a good choice, I’d also like to see Michael Keaton reprise his role if the script went for a Dark Knight Returns kind of deal.
I think the best actor for a “Dark Knight Returns” adaptation (or Batman Beyond, for that matter) would be Clint Eastwood, but he’d never do it.
Jon Hamm would be great IMO…would love to see an “Arkham” style Batman.I just fear that Hamm would consider Wayne to be too much like Draper and shy away from the role. Always thought he would make a good Frank Castle as well. Urban and Butler would work. Jim Caviezel could pull it off too.
I just hope this movie isn’t Batman and Superman beating the **** out of eachother for 70 min and then a 20min team up. I have faith that Snyder can handle Batman. I think Luthor (Played by Brian Cranston) would be enough for Batman and Superman without having to throw in one of Gotham’s Worst on top of 3 other introductions. I can’t wait to see Wayne Vs. Luthor in the boardroom.
Save Gosling for Young Han Solo.
Just when I think the execs at WB have sobered up by releasing a great Superman movie, they fall off the wagon again with this.
A 40 YEAR OLD BATMAN?? Seriously?
So by the time we’re done with 3 JLA and 3 standalone Batman films he’s going to be…what? 55?
But you know what? Now that I think about it, I have to blame Snyder and Goyer. I’m guessing they wouldn’t have to do anything they didn’t want to. So if they sign on for this then it’s on them.
Stupid.
And yes, I know Robert Downey Jr. is a 40+ Iron Man.
But Batman isn’t Iron Man.
My enthusiasm for this project just deflated.
Yeah, because there’s no way to do a great, iconic Batman story with Bruce Wayne in his fifties.
You seriously want to see a Batman that gets older, slower and weaker through 6 movies?
You don’t think in JLA3, a fifty year old Batman wouldn’t be a liability against Darkseid or Mongol or whatever other giant threat they face?
Man of Steel 2 is not The Dark Knight Returns. If MOS2 were Batman’s last appearance on film for awhile then that’s one thing. But this new Batman is supposed to be around for 6 movies or so before they reboot the character yet again for another set of films.
So snark all you want, Jeff. But if they go this route the later movies are going to be ridiculous.
Chill. No actor would sign off on a 6 picture deal to play the same character and no movie studio would offer such a contract. What you’re looking at is the next Batman for a max of 3 films (Batman vs Superman, Justice League, and either JL2 or a stand alone Batman movie). Stagger those films 2 years apart and it’s well within reason to have a 40 year old Batman. WB’s endgame is to get a Justice League movie out there ASAP, not another Batman trilogy. By the time you see another Batman trilogy, you’ll most likely see another actor in the role.
A beefed up Colin o Donahue would suit the part!!!!!
Interesting that with Dr. Who there was a glut of, “Why can’t the Doctor be black/a woman/homosexual?” but with Batman, everyone’s just thinking in terms of white guys.
Dr. Who can theoretically be anyone, and the actor change is part of the story. While Batman could be anyone, Bruce Wayne is a rich, straight white guy.
SCOTT ADKINS or SCOTT ADKINS or SCOTT ADKINS!!!
Oh I would love to see Josh Brolin get it. Whomever they pick though, I hope is worthy enough to be the Caped Crusader.