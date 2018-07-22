Kevin Smith Reveals His ‘Jay And Silent Bob’ Reboot Will Feature The Cast Of ‘The Flash’

07.22.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

On Saturday, attendees at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con gathered together for the annual “An Evening with Kevin Smith” event in Hall H, home to many of the weekend’s biggest moments. The famous Clerks director didn’t have any major trailers to drop for the many projects he is currently attached to, though he did have a significant update to his long-promised followup to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Aside from himself and Jason Mewes, the film will feature the acting talents of the CW’s popular The Flash series.

According to ComicBook.com, Smith announced that Flash star Grant Gustin, who plays the titular hero and his alter ego, Barry Allen, will be in the new movie. So too will Gustin’s fellow cast members, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, who play Harrison Wells and Carlos Ramon, respectively. Despite adding their names to the project, however, Smith refrained from offering any details as to who the three might be playing in the film.

