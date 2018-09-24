Marvel

A lot of characters “died” in Avengers: Infinity War, but some actually died, too. Idris Elba made it clear that Heimdall won’t be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Tom Hiddleston, who played Thor’s brother and the MCU’s chief trickster Loki, confirmed that he had known about his fate for two years. “My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok, I knew this was coming,” he said. “By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor’s brother again.” Hiddleston also said Infinity War closed Loki’s “journey.” Or has it?

During a recent episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, a fan asked Kevin Smith about the theory that Loki is still alive because he used his left hand to try and kill Thanos, even though he’s right-handed. “He holds weapons with his right and the scepter in Avengers with his right. There are two occasions he uses his left hand,” the theory goes. “One, when he fakes his own death in Dark World. You can find him holding the dagger with his left hand during the entire scene. Two, when he stabs Thanos… Loki’s illusion uses his left hand because he’s a mirrored version? The Loki that was killed in the beginning of Infinity War was an illusion and he’s still out there, maybe disguised or just in hiding.”

After being presented with the evidence, Smith responded, “You’ve got a point, because I’m sitting there watching, I re-watched Infinity War again last night and I was like, I can’t believe they killed f*cking Loki.” The Clerks director continued, “Last night when I was watching it, [there’s a] line I hung on, which is where he goes, ‘The sun will shine on us again brother,’ and then he gets killed and Thor should have been like, ‘I guess you were wrong, f*ck!’ But you know, he doesn’t and that made me think like maybe there is a play here and stuff.”

Whether or not he ends up appearing in Avengers 4, Tom Hiddleston will reportedly reprise his role as Loki in a standalone television series for Disney’s streaming service. Maybe Taylor Swift can perform the theme song.

