Marie Osmond teases her ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ role

LAS VEGAS — Marie Osmond, ’70s icon and NutriSystem spokeswoman, leaked news of her latest venture on the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas. “I’ll be on the ‘Bold and the Beautiful,'” she told HitFix. “I can’t say what I’ll be doing though. Except mixing it up a little.”

She will have scenes with Adam Gregory, who plays Thomas Forrester. “He married my best friend’s daughter, so we’re like family,” Osmond says. As to whether the much younger Gregory could be a potential love interest, Osmond wouldn’t say. “I’m only seven years older, right?” she said with a wink.

So why soaps? “You’ve got to have a little fun,” she shrugged. “At least that’s what my brother Donny says.”

Stay tuned for more Daytime Emmys coverage from Starr Raving…