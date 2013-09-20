Mexico’s ‘Heli,’ Poland’s ‘Walesa’ among latest foreign Oscar entries

National submissions continue to trickle in for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race, with the tally currently sitting at 37 entries. That’s a competitive number already, though when you consider that last year’s longlist contained nearly double that number of films, you realize just how much more crowded things are going to get before the deadline for entries — only 10 days away. Among the countries we’re waiting to hear from are such previous nominees (some of them with heavyweight possibilities this year) as Denmark, Israel, Italy, Canada, Iran and China. So the list of predicted nominees to your right, strong as it is, could change a lot in the coming weeks.
This week’s highest-profile new entry to the race comes from Mexico — a country that, last nominated three years ago for Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Biutiful,” has been making commendably bold submissions of late. 2011’s drug-running thriller “Miss Bala” and 2012’s devastating school-bullying drama “After Lucia” were both several shades too bleak for Academy sensibilities. I don’t expect that to change with this year’s choice: Amat Escalante’s brutal underworld study “Heli,” which was one of the most controversial (and critically contentious) titles in Competition at Cannes this year.
Steven Spielberg’s jury handed Escalante the Best Director award for this structurally fragmented story of police corruption and cocaine trafficking, wherein one working-class family rather severely gets the brunt of both. It was one of the less popular wins of the festival, though there’s little denying the youngish provocateur’s formal flair. Exquisitely composed and and sensually vivid as “Heli” is, I personally thought it self-regarding and insubstantial, dressing up a rather unchallenging moral stance in imagery smugly calculated to shock. One particularly nightmarish sequence, combining full-frontal nudity with graphic torture, was a Cannes talking point — it’ll send many members of this largely genteel Academy branch scrambling for the doors.
So the film’s chances of surviving the general branch vote are approximately nil. Will the executive committee come to the rescue? I suspect not. “Miss Bala” and “After Lucia” were both richer, less emptily sensationalistic films that attracted a more unified critical following at Cannes; if they couldn’t make the cut, I find it hard to imagine “Heli” getting the green light. They’d probably have given themselves a better shot by selecting one of this year’s Un Certain Regard titles, the engrossing youth immigration tale “The Golden Cage,” but kudos to Mexico for throwing caution to the wind.
A safer bet might be Poland’s entry, which comes from 87-year-old Andrzej Wajda — a veteran both of his own industry and of this particular category. Arguably the most prominent and politically vital filmmaker in Polish history, Wajda has been entered in this category on seven previous occasions. Four of those films wound up with a nomination: 1975’s “The Promised Land,” 1979’s “The Maids of Wilko,” 1981’s “Man of Iron” (which also won him the Palme d’Or) and, most recently, 2007’s “Katyn.” All of them lost, though Wajda received an Honorary Oscar at the 1999 ceremony “in recognition of five decades of extraordinary film direction.”
No surprise, then, that his political biopic “Walesa: Man of Hope,” which premiered this month at the Venice Film Festival, has been chosen as this year’s Polish submission. As the title implies, it’s a companion piece to his landmark works of anti-Communist protest cinema, “Man of Marble” and the aforementioned, Tony Stark-free “Man of Iron.” The film, which follows the trajectory of Polish Solidarity leader Lech Walesa from dockyard laborer to Nobel Prize-winning people’s hero, was respectfully if not ecstatically received by critics at Venice (where it played out of competition) and subsequently Toronto. I missed it myself, but was informed by colleagues that it’s straightforward, impassioned storytelling, very much of a piece with Wajda’s previous work. That could well be enough for another nomination.
Two films with significant Filipino elements joined the race this week. One, obviously enough, is from the Philippines, though it comes with a twist of Hebrew. Hannah Espia’s debut feature “Transit” tells the story of single Filipino father working in Israel, forced to hide his children from the authorities after the Israeli government announces plans to deport the children of foreign workers. Winner of both Best Film and the Audience Award at the Filipino-focused Cinemalaya Film Festival in July, it was selected from a nine-film shortlist that also included Brillante Mendoza’s Venice 2012 entry “Thy Womb.”
The second Flipino entry in the race, somewhat less obviously, comes from the United Kingdom: British director Sean Ellis’s crime drama “Metro Manila” premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award in the World Cinema division. (Eagle-eyed Oscar buffs may recall that Ellis was a Best Live Action Short nominee a few years ago for “Cashback.”) It tells the story of an impoverished farmer who moves his family to the country’s capital in search of a better life, only to become involved with an corrupt armored truck company. It opens in the UK today, in fact, so I’ll check it out in the coming week and see if we have a contender on our hands. It’s worth noting, though, that the UK has only scored nominations in this category with British-set, Welsh-language features.
Finally, Switzerland has entered the race with “More Than Honey,” Markus Imhoof’s polished documentary on the growing endangerment of the world’s bee population. It’s travelled the festival circuit extensively (it played Toronto last year) and has played well with audiences and critics alike, but it’s hard to see it generating much, uh, buzz in this category.
Guy, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “Neighbouring Sounds” was just now selected as the official Brazilian entry.
And Four Corners is South Africa’s submission. Norway is also supposed announce today though I can’t find an announcement on Google.
It’s a great choice- Brazil in the last years had been submitting mostly shameless Oscar-bait, usually done by the Barreto family, so it’s great to see them choosing a truly great movie.
I’m from Mexico and while it certainly is bold to choose these films to compete, if Mexico wants to win that Oscar they may have to re-consider and go with a more crowd-pleasing title, and we have quite a few of those out this year (in fact, 2013 saw the highest-grossing Mexican film of all time in Mexico, a comedy called Nosotros los Nobles, which may not be Oscar’s cup of tea but it’s a lot of fun). I feel we in Mexico have an industry that considers cinema that is difficult to watch to be good cinema (they always reward the hardest films to watch) and while I greatly admire both Miss Bala and Después de Lucía, I can’t say I enjoyed watching them and I remember most people in my theater complaining about Después de Lucía.
I haven’t seen Heli yet (and knowing me, my stomach won’t be able to handle it). I know some people who worked on it, but I still haven’t been able to bring myself to watch it. Haven’t seen La Jaula de Oro either, which was submitted for the Goya Awards (that’s The Golden Cage, sorry, I just hate the Mexican titles). Another Mexican film that’s become very popular here and could have made an interesting is one called “No Sé Si Cortarme Las Venas o Dejármelas Largas” (which translates to “I Don’t Know whether to Cut My Vains or Leave them Long”, odd title, I know) which is also a comedy, but it’ based on a stage play with crisp dialogue and some very clever handling of themes (even if it suffers from tone shifts and a rather lackluster ending).
Anyway, my point being, with cinema changing so much in Mexico and audiences finally seeing their home-grown comedies (when they often shelter themselves i Hollywood blockbusters) maybe Mexico will have to change their strategy eventually and reward a film about the beauty of Mexico or Maxico making fun of itself rather than just the suffering.
Isaac, thanks for the interesting comments! Nosotros los Nobles played at the Montréal World Film Festival a few weeks ago, but unfortunately it didn’t fit into my schedule.
However, I did see a really, really good Mexican film entitled Workers. This one didn,t even make the shortlist, to my surprise. Has it been released in Mexico, or is it maybe making the rounds of festivals before home country release?
I honestly hadn’t heard about that movie until right now, but I just looked it up, apparently it is making festival rounds before coming back to Mexico (although who knows, sometimes our home films aren’t as well advertised as they should be, which is why they’re often gone from theaters after the second week). If you ever get a chance to see Nosotros los Nobles, give it a look. It’s not a great film (it might actually feel like another US comedy), but it’s an oddity here, a movie that keeps a light tone throughout, avoididing a lot of telenovela traps Mexican cinema often falls into. Thank you very much for your comments and would love to hear your reactions on other films (I think the Mexican film industry is having a really good year, which is exciting for someone who wants to get into it).
Minor correction
“single Filipino father working in Israel, forced to hide his children”
He only had child :)
Guy, about the Blue question that you asked will it be eligible next year. I think we have an answer and it is the expected one.
Neighboring Sounds has been submitted by Brazil THIS year and it was released in the U.S. last year so was eligible in the GENERAL categories last year but did not land any nominations. So it is eligible THIS year for the foreign language category.
Red_Wine: Neighboring Sounds may have been released in the qualifying period for last year but it didn’t appear on last year’s Reminder List of Eligible Releases. If it had, I wonder if it would have been deemed eligible for the Foreign Language category this year? I still can’t see anything in the rules to suggest it wouldn’t have been, but its absence from the Reminder List means it doesn’t quite mirror the situation with Blue… (which, I suspect, will appear on the list this year).
Bye bye, THE LUNCHBOX. India just chose THE GOOD ROAD.
Has the selection committee lost it?
Hong Kong’s submission to #Oscar2014: Wong Kar-Wai’s THE GRANDMASTER!