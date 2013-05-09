NBC cancels ‘Guys with Kids’ and ‘Up All Night’

The cancellation ax continue to fall at NBC this afternoon, with “Guys with Kids” and “Up All Night” the latest victims.

“Guys with Kids” was the network’s latest attempt to get back into the multi-camera sitcom business, with the help of producer Jimmy Fallon, but it never caught on on Wednesday night, whether “Animal Practice” (long-ago canceled) or “Whitney” (canceled earlier today) were airing with it.

“Up All Night,” meanwhile, had been effectively dead since February, when star Christina Applegate quit rather than go through yet another revamping of the family comedy (this time transitioning from single-cam to multi-cam).

With “Parks and Recreation” renewed and “Whitney” and “1600 Penn” canceled this afternoon, the only NBC bubble shows remaining are “Community,” “Go On,” “Smash,” “The New Normal” and “Hannibal.” The network will announce its fall schedule on Sunday afternoon.