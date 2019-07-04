YouTube

The thing about living in the past is that sometimes, the past isn’t a good example for kids. In the case of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the show’s 1980s vibe might give kids the wrong idea about smoking and Netflix says it will be more careful about who gets to light up on its streaming service in the future.

July 4 brought the release of Season 3 of Stranger Things, much to the delight of shut-ins who may be in need of something to stream in lieu of a holiday barbecue. But before the show’s latest installment hit the streaming service, news broke that Netflix will pay attention to one aspect of the show that has some health watchdogs worried about what it may be encouraging.

Stranger Things, set in the 1980s, features a number of its adult characters smoking. A lot. There’s even a seven-minute video of Jim Hopper smoking on the show online if you need to see it all lined up to get the full effect. And that kind of exposure to smoking indoors and at offices and in the home in a 2019 where much of the former isn’t allowed has caused some to ask Netflix to be more careful about what it allows on its shows.