Off the Carpet: Wrench in the works

Well. This has been an interesting couple of weeks to start the new year.
As the 2011-2012 film awards season forges ahead, general assumptions and standby wisdom are beginning to fly out the window. What was beginning to seem somewhat settled is anything but. The bed looked like it was made, now the covers are thrown to the far reaches of the room.
And that, by the way, is a very good thing. As flabbergasted as I am by the fact that David Fincher’s least compelling film to date seems to be riding residual respect from his impressive awards season showing last year, I am nevertheless happy that “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” and “Bridesmaids,” for that matter, are keeping things interesting, keeping the circuit on its toes, drawing everything into a place of exciting unpredictability.
But is that really just a smokescreen? Underneath it all, “The Artist” is forging ahead, strong as ever, the likely Best Picture winner at this juncture. This isn’t new news and some pundits have been sniping about it being the frontrunner from the sidelines for months, in fact (though our own Guy Lodge was on about its Oscar potential back in Cannes, when people were looking at him like he was crazy for bringing it up in such a conversation). Are all of these pleasant or not-so-pleasant surprises just accoutrement to the inevitable?
Maybe. Then again, maybe not. “The Descendants” is now the only film to have a perfect guild showing thus far, having been chalked up by the SAG, PGA, DGA, WGA and ADG. That will run out of steam tomorrow when the ASC nominates, of course, but for now, it gets that designation. “Inception” had a perfect showing throughout ALL the guilds and societies last year, though, and ultimately wasn’t nominated in the two most important fields for gauging a Best Picture contender’s chances: Best Director and Best Film Editing. The point being, nothing is a given.
The story out of the guild circuit so far is the lackluster showing for Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse.” I’ll admit now that its chances of winning the big prize on Oscar night are all but completely gone, but it’s silly to start writing it off as a non-nominee, I think. “Munich” didn’t exactly light up the guild circuit, either (though it did get a DGA nod), but still, that wasn’t a film with as populist a bent as “War Horse.” So it’s all very curious.
“Midnight in Paris” seems to be firing on all cylinders lately. I wouldn’t be surprised if the ASC chalked it up tomorrow. And “Hugo” is quietly sticking in there as a formidable force, too. Some may point to its lack of a SAG ensemble bid to douse its Best Picture hopes, but I think it’s right in the thick of that race, along with Woody Allen and Michel Hazanavicius’s films.
Some might want to figure “The Descendants” heavily into the conversation for a win, but I’m still not feeling it. If it’s fair to point to the fact that “Hugo” won’t likely get an acting nomination then I think it’s fair to point to the fact that “The Descendants” might not get a single below-the-line nomination. Yeah, the actors make up the biggest branch, but all those other branches add up to a considerable chunk of the vote, too, no?
Regarding the DGA nominees, it’s once again worth pointing out the fact that the DGA is a massive organization, whereas the Academy’s directors branch is a small, sometimes eclectic group. So someone like Terrence Malick still has a chance there. And so, by the way, does Steven Spielberg, regardless of this morning’s news — though admittedly, it’s as slim a chance as ever.
But David Fincher’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” has to be considered a likely Best Picture nominee now that it has shown up with the PGA (which, by the way, uses the preferential balloting system) and the DGA. The last two years (since the Academy’s change-up in the way the Best Picture category is sussed out), films that have made it in with both guilds have included “Avatar,” “Black Swan,” “The Fighter,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Inception,” “Inglorious Basterds,” “The King’s Speech,” “Precious,” “The Social Network” and “Up in the Air.” Pretty nice company. It’s clear with 10 nominees the film would be in, but how do the new rules affect it?
And that’s really the question, and it remains the key reason for the rule change this year: keeping things interesting. We just don’t know how it’ll shake out, how many nominees there will be (I’m still thinking seven, though I’ve moved “Moneyball” out of my predictions — I don’t know why, I just don’t feel heat) and how the passion will be disseminated.
I’m okay with that, even if I am pulling out my hair at the way things are panning out for this film or that.
Guy and I have updated the Contenders section this week. The sidebar predictions reflect those changes. Meanwhile, keep up with the back and forth of the season and all the critics and guild announcements so far via The Circuit.
The difference between Moneyball and War Horse, as far as heat and traction is concerned, is going to come down to the acting branch. And Moneyball has the edge there. If there are only seven nominees, they’ll be The Artist, The Descendants, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Help, Hugo, Midnight in Paris and Moneyball.
But it’s kind of old news. War Horse is at least in theaters, doing well box office-wise. It’s a different frame right now than last month when these guilds were voting. Not that that explains the presence of Dragon Tattoo, mind you. War Horse also has the potential for crafts support that Moneyball doesn’t have.
We’ll see, I guess. I’m not willing to call anything a done deal at this point.
My Moneyball screener should be arriving in the mail today, or I can download it several places online, and I keep being pointed to screenings in movie theaters. As I posted in the DGA thread, I can’t muster any interest in War Horse (and I tend to see everything), but I’m looking forward to re-watching Moneyball. (Of course, I’m not an Academy member, but I’m a SAG member very close to the AMPAS demographic in a number of ways.)
I think War Horse is in the 5th-8th range for a BP nom. Tree of Life, Ides of March, and Drive feel like 9th-11th for me. But Paul, haven’t you not seen War Horse? It’s easy to be dismissive if you haven’t seen it.
JJ1, my point is that I’m just not interested in the movie, and I don’t think I’m alone. I may love it after I see it, but I have no idea when that will be.
“Moneyball” is getting a well-timed blu-ray/dvd release right about now.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see 9 nominees this year (Artist, Descendants, Hugo, Dragon Tattoo, Paris, Moneyball, Help, Drive, Tree of Life — unlikely maybe, but not impossible) and I don’t think Spielberg has any chance of a nomination for the stinking pile of Oscar-bait dung that is “War Horse.”
A directing nomination, that is. I think it still has a faint chance of BP, unfortunately.
If there’s a 9th (if we even get to 8), then I see Ides of March in more than Tree of Life.
God I hope not.
I’m bummed that Drive and TOL have very slim shots while Dragon Tattoo and War Horse will most likely be nominated for BP. Lets not reward two of the best films of the year woo hoo! Weird year.
Well, Laura … I still am holding out hope for you that Theron gets in for Actress. That 5th slot is not cemented, that’s for sure. I know SAG is important, but I really think it is neck and neck and neck and neck for 4th and 5th btwn. Swinton, Close, Mara, and Theron.
I’m keeping the Theron prayer circles going all the way til nomination morning!!! Unfortunately, the way things have been shaping up this year I really fear that she doesn’t have a chance, which makes me so sad D^,: After the past two years where a few bold outside-the-box nominees made it in many categories, it seems like they are retreating to a safer, blander, more conservative (and mediocre) group of films and performances. I just want to fast forward and get the whole thing over with so that I can start over again next year.
And I agree, Drive and TOL being likely snubbed is a major bummer.
*although I will admit that Dragon Tattoo is not what would be considered a safe or conservative film by any stretch – just a mediocre film (IMHO) compared to past Fincher films.
I heart you both :) All the heat seems to be on Mara right now and even one of YA’s greatest supporters, Mr. Tapley, thinks Mara has a better shot than Theron at this point. I don’t disagree with him but I just *hope* actors will see and reward such a brave and outstanding performance.
Sorry, guys, but I highly doubt Theron is “neck-and-neck” with Swinton or Close or even Mara — people just aren’t hitting it off with the film.
Lots of safe choices this year. Oh well.
Guy, with BFCA and WGA nods, is Diablo Cody Young Adult’s best chance at a nomination?
@Laura STewart…”Lots of safe choices” — so you consider a movie with an anal rape scene, a serial killer without a cool nickname (ala “Hannibal the Cannibal”) and a kick-ass, fight-against-the-man character drama a “safe choice”?
I consider a hugely popular book series turned Hollywood blockbuster a safe choice. Yes.
(with Scott Rudin behind it… can’t forget the Rudster!)
@doucett3@uwm.edu – I can’t tell if you were being sarcastic or not. Your description of TGWTDT does not get any more “safe” sounding than that IMHO (anal rape and all). And as Laura just mentioned, it’s based on a widely popular airport book series and produced by one of Hollywood’s mega-producers. Plus add in the whole “physical transformation” angle and Mara becomes an increasingly more safe choice everyday. :^/
I think The Artist is a lock for BP, but I think director is up in the air at this point. If I had to pick, I’d pick Hazanavicius, but I think Scorsese and Payne are right there. Scorsese obviously has the long time respect and the fact that he has only one once, when he should have won probably 3 or 4 times. Payne has an advantage in that The Descendants seems to be picking up a bit of steam. It’s doing well at the box-office and it is in prime position to expand in the next couple of weeks. It has also done very well in the precursors, and most importantly, the guilds.
As for War Horse, I still think it gets in for BP and some crafts, but it’s in trouble. The reception isn’t over the moon, and while its box-office started strong, it hasn’t been doing so hot ever since. It had a pretty big drop this weekend in comparison to the other films like Dragon Tattoo, which dropped just over 20%. It’ll be tough for War Horse to make $100 million at this pace.
I think it will be tough for ‘War Horse’ to reach 80 million at this point. That’s a great number, but nowhere near where I think people expected. On the flip side, ‘Dragon Tattoo’ is charging for 100 and will likely pass it.
Of course, Dragon’s budget is quite a bit more than War Horse’s, though.
And by The Artist being a lock, I mean a lock to win.
If you think The Artist is a lock to win Best Picture, it makes no sense to predict anyone other than Hazanavicius for Best Director.
Well, I haven’t yet. But I’m surprised this is coming from the guy who just tweeted:
“The worst thing people start to do this time of year: searching for precedents. It’s a dead-end game. I learned that lesson.”
Splits are highly unlikely, but if it were to happen, this would be the kind of year it would happen in.
But you’re right, it really doesn’t make a lot of sense. I’m just spitballing and sort of praying that we get a split.
I’m just saying it’s foolish to predict a split, because they’re inherently unpredictable. That has nothing to do with precedents.
What’s so strange to me is that War Horse and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo find their directors in similar situations: treading water, doing what they can do well, but not really committing to the material.
So I can understand the brush off of War Horse, but why the love for Tattoo?
And I’m not so sure that the Dragon Tattoo love is because of Fincher missing last year.
Could be. But I think it’s just because this is a weaker year and the reviews are good and it’s doing well at the box office and it was released at the right time and it’s a “cool” movie with an edge that is completely missing from the likely Best Picture line-up. It’s also crafted well (hello, guilds).
One theory might be that amongst all of the relatively feel-good or lighter movies, people were looking for a dark offering and got that with Dragon Tattoo.
I think it is a very entertaining, yet flawed movie. The craft, however, is exceptional and I applaud them for awarding director to something merely adequately crafted like The Help.
for “not” awarding director
With “Midnight in Paris” and “Moneyball” hitting DVDs at a key time, I think it’d be foolish to deny their nominations. “War Horse” may have hit theatres too late — though “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” came out only a few days before it — but it still has Steven Spielberg behind it.
I think “Midnight in Paris” will get some surprise nominations on the 24th:
Picture (for sure)
Director (more and more likely)
Supporting Actor – Corey Stoll (the DVD release helps)
Original Screenplay (come on, it’s Woody Allen)
Cinematography (somehow showed Paris in a way like never before)
Costume Design (period outfits in a Best Picture contender)
I think 2 locks — Picture and Original Screenplay — 1 strong bet — Director — and 3 good chances — Supporting Actor, Cinematography, and Costume Design.
As for “Moneyball,” it has 3 locks — Actor, Supporting Actor, and Adapted Screenplay. Since Pitt and Hill have been getting a lot of love, we can assume there’s going to be support from the acting branch and with Zaillian and Sorkin behind the script… blasphemy to think they’d be left out. So a Best Picture nod seems likely. I think it’ll show up for Editing, too. I don’t know why, but if “War Horse” is getting lame it seems like the most likely replacement.
Maybe it’s just wishful thinking and I can’t explain why I feel this way, but I think “Moneyball” will also surprise with a good handful of nominations.
I also think Midnight in Paris will score a Technical nod. Not sure about Cinematography, but suddenly Costume Design and Art Direction seem like possibilities at this point.
Would love Corey Stoll to get some recognition. I think that might be the film’s most deserving nomination, if it happens.
I don’t think Jonah Hill is a lock. That category is so up in the air at the moment that anyone could really show up outside of Branagh, Brooks, and Plummer. Hill reminds me of Mila Kunis last year who had all the right precursors but fell short…the love for Black Swan wasn’t as strong as we had anticipated and I have a feeling Moneyball will go the same way.
I do agree that I like how unsettled things seem. I just wish a couple of my favorites were benefiting more from all this spreading of the wealth.
exactly.
THIS. I mean it is fun to have no idea what is going to happen on Jan. 24th, but at the same time I would like to think that one of my favorite films could sneak in (Drive, Melancholia, Shame, Young Adult, WNTTAK, for example) but the way things are shaping up it is going to be between a group of films I found to be rather mediocre, so I don’t really care which ones get picked in the end. I kinda am curious what would’ve happened if they just kept the ten films to see if a more off the wall pick was included (to provide a balance to all the other industry faves.) Who knows?
“the way things are shaping up it is going to be between a group of films I found to be rather mediocre, so I don’t really care which ones get picked in the end” —> YES. I feel the same. It’s such a blah year… bummer.
Kris, small correction, Inception did not get a SAG-Ensemble nomination last year, so it wasn’t exactly cleaning up at the Guilds. It did get more love at the Guilds than it did with AMPAS, but it missed out on SAG Ensemble (it won Stunt Ensemble, but I’m not sure how heavily that features). Otherwise, yes, this has been a pretty interesting year, but also frustrating for me because I live in Mexico and most of the films that are in the conversation have not arrived here. I haven’t seen The Artist or The Descendants and they won’t be out for a while, War Horse is oming out this weekend, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo the week after that, so it’s really frustrating. I saw The Help and Hugo because of screeners I found, and we did get Moneyball here in October and it was a hit (I still think it has a really good chance at being a BP nominee, but it’s probably in the bottom tier). And, Midnight in Paris is a real treat, even if it is rather shallow (but it’s so charming you can’t resist it). I am enjoying this Oscar season but it is frustrating to be so out of the loop.
The SAG stunt ensemble thing saves it. So it’s accurate to say it was nominated for something by all guilds.
“David Fincher’s least compelling film to date seems to be riding residual respect from his impressive awards season showing last year”
You know this is the same person who directed Alien 3, right?
I remember when they were saying that about TCCoBB, one of Fincher’s more compelling films IMO.
“They” as in “a lot of people,” not necessarily Kris.
I remember Kris liking Button.
Right, and there is a compelling film in Alien 3, albeit suffocated by studio interference. But it’s there. There isn’t a compelling film in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.
You know, I like mystery/whodunits. I like that the mystery/whodunit in this film took place in cold, gloomy Sweden. I like that Fincher helmed this mystery/whodunit. But for me, the film’s strength was in it’s crafts, score, and lead characters. I found them, particularly Lisbeth, compelling. And Rooney Mara exceeded my low expectations, big time.
The ACTUAL murder mystery did not do much for me. But there was enough quality in and of the film to keep me engrossed (for most of the time), even when the murder mystery registered a bit ineffectual. I still liked the film.
On Benjamin Button. I know it DOES have it’s champions. And I happen to be one of them. It’s a cool film; as The Social Network and Dragon Tattoo are. But cold/cool can be a very good thing.
I still think (and hope) Carey Mulligan is getting in for Shame.
If only.
In other news, it looks like Fincher will be directing 20,000 Leagues next… info courtesy of The Playlist.
Im hoping he re-teams with his “Zodiac” star Robert Downey, jr. as Captain Nemo.
Isn’t that old news?
I’ll say this again…
Scorsese 2002: Hey guys, I think I know what you want: an epic that’s kind of like a softer version of the movies I used to make. If I do that, will you give me an Oscar?
Academy: Uh, no. It looks like you’re trying too hard. There’s another movie we liked a lot more.
Scorsese 2004: Okay, I see. So how about this: I know you guys like biopics. I’ll make a biopic about one of the most famous billionaires of the 20th century!
Academy: Good try. We like the movie, so we’ll give it a bunch of Oscars. But sorry to say, it still looks like you’re trying too hard. And, there’s another movie we liked more.
Scorsese 2006: You know what, screw you guys. I’m gonna make the most un-Oscary movie ever. It’s based on a hugely successful but not critically loved international pulp property. You’re not gonna like it, but I don’t care any more. At least it’ll make a lot of money.
Academy: Bingo! We love it. The Oscar is yours.
Scorsese: (sigh, grumble) I give up on figuring out you guys.
Sound familiar? Substitute 2002/2004/2006 with 2008/2010/2011.
David Fincher is not winning best director. Maybe if Dragon Tattoo was as dope as The Departed. Alas, it is not.
Have to agree with Matt on this one, but there’s no denying a parallel between the situations, nor is there any denying Fincher’s popularity. Next time he does something in the vein of “Zodiac” or “The Social Network” (Historical), I think he wins.
If Fincher does something like Zodiac or Social Network again and does not win it would be grounds for an investigation. Unless of course some other director does something amazing.
I haven’t seen Dragon Tattoo, so i can’t comment authoritatively, but i definitely get the vibe that it is no Departed, and that’s the key difference.
The Departed is weak
Kris: Can I get your predictions for “Adapted Screenplay”? All due respect to Guy, but I’m not really feeling his picks in that category.
I happen to like Guy’s occasional off-the-wall predictions, but I do find his “Drive” pick a bit bizarre. If anything, it’s a Refn movie (I’d definitely understand a prediction there). The other four at least make sense.
I admire the films he’s singling out, but I believe he’s a slightly more subjective predictor than Kris.
I agree and tweeted him about this last week. Apparently the writers branch is more “independent minded” than others. I still think Hugo and Dragon Tattoo will get in over the likes of Drive.
agreed, and while I’d love to see it, I don’t think “Tinker, Tailor” will happen.
I believe what’s happening with Spielberg is that his votes are being divided by War Horse and Tintin. Talking to everyone around, it’s fairly easy to see there are two groups pretty defined: those who think WH is better and those who love Tintin way more. That’s been hurting his chances with the Guilds so far and will do so with the Oscars, too, I believe.
Honestly, I don’t think that’s it — I doubt either film would be stirring significantly more excitement if the other wasn’t around. The heat just isn’t quite there in either case.
Yeah, I would say that War Horse’s curious lack in the guilds so far may have something to do with the youngening (is that a word) of the guilds/AMPAS.
But then, The King’s Speech won last year, and The Artist may take it this year; two very crowd-pleasing, proper, traditionally old-world, European-based, beautiful films. So I don’t know why War Horse, a crowd-pleasing, grand, traditionally old world, European-based, beautiful film by the great Spielberg isn’t registering.
I know War Horse isn’t perfect. But it’s a mystery to me, so far.
I think the only reason Hugo didn’t get a SAG nomination was because it was released late. And they couldn’t release it earlier because they needed to get the special effects right, at least I think that’s the reason.
Hugo wasn’t released any later than The Artist. The reason it didn’t get a SAG nomination is that it’s not particularly a performance-driven film — and its ensemble is led by a fairly inexpressive youth. Slumdog Millionaire overcame that exact hurdle with SAG, but only because it was riding a much bigger buzz wave.
Right, whether enough SAG voters saw it in time or not, and though there’s a nifty ensemble cast, like Guy said, it’s not the most performance-driven film. But if it’s as strong within AMPAS as we may assume, I still wouldn’t be surprised to see Kingsley pop-up. And I still have to shout-out how much I enjoyed Helen McCrory as Jean Melies.
It’s worth pointing out that The Artist sent DVDs to SAG. Hugo did not.
With the lack of War Horse support, Lincoln is looking like a big player next year as a sort of makeup/recognition of Spielberg’s last year and upcoming year.. I know its a year out and we have no idea of the quality, but I have a feeling that’s what we will be talking about (though we were saying the same thing about War Horse haha)
I’ve got that feeling, too. Something I’m going to dub “The Two Towers Syndrome.”
When “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” was nominated for Picture in 2002, no one actually thought it would win. It was just reassuring everyone that, yeah, “The Return of the King” has this in the bag for next year.
Spielberg’s been working towards “Lincoln” since at least 2002. And we’ve seen Daniel Day-Lewis on set. This film is happening and it’s going to happen big. I expect “War Horse” to pick up a handful of nominations, including Best Picture, but I think it’ll just be holding the spot for “Lincoln” until next year.
Interesting take. Hadn’t thought about that.
“This film is happening and it’s going to happen big.”
Unless, like War Horse, it doesn’t. Who can say?
It doesn’t have to outdo War Horse. It’s not like everyone thinks “Return of the King” was way better than “The Two Towers”. As long as it doesn’t completely suck, it’s got a good shot. Zach’s comparison isn’t a bad one, although the difference is that Spielberg already has a bunch of Oscars. It’s not like he absolutely needs to be rewarded.