WGA nominees include ‘Bridesmaids,’ ’50/50,’ ‘Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘Young Adult’

Well, yesterday’s WGA predictions weren’t far off at all. Sub in “Young Adult” for “Contagion” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” for “The Ides of March” and there you have it.
We’ve been very clear that ineligibilities were always going to limit the scope of these nominations. So don’t expect this to be the Oscar line-up. The Academy could spring for a foreign entry, like “A Separation,” or an animated one, like “Rango.” Neither was eligible here. Meanwhile, others that weren’t eligible here but that could get a decent amount of votes from the Academy’s writers branch include “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Drive,” “Margin Call” and “Beginners.”
And, just like “The King’s Speech” last year, expect “The Artist” (which wasn’t eligible here) to slide right on in to the Best Original Screenplay field. It’s not hurt at all by missing here. “War Horse,” on the other hand (which I expected to miss with WGA on nothing more than a hunch) could be in an iffy spot. Check out the full list of narrative and documentary nominees below.
Best Adapted Screenplay:
“The Descendants”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Moneyball”
Best Original Screenplay:
“Bridesmaids”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Win Win”
“Young Adult”
Best Documentary Screenplay:
“Better This World”
“If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front”
“Nostalgia for the Light”
“Pina”
“Position Among the Stars”
“Senna“
im not shocked about war horse, i think its strengths in the techs will carry it to that best pic nomination, still hoping spielberg can crack the dga
I agree. PGA and DGA will carry it to the nominations, but i am afraid that the SAG snub means no BP win
Wow, I really hope Young Adult manage to pull of an oscar nomination. It, along with Midnight in Paris were my favourite screenplay of the year.
Wouldn’t be surprised at all if Dragon Tattoo ended up getting nominated.
Well, it certainly deserves to.
PGA and WGA both went “Dragon Tattoo”. What do you think that means, Kris?
People be crazy.
It means Tapley’s in a minority. Suck it, blogger.
Kris dont try and diss the girl with the dragon tattoo, the most deserving film of the year for a Best Picture nomination!
While I think War Horse is in behind the groupthink likes of Tattoo, Ides, Tinker Tailor, Drive anyway …. there’s still something slightly fishy about it’s 2 misses in the last 2 days, no?
A DGA nomination will restore the balance
Hugo? bleh
Kind of an uninspiring group if you ask me. Most of these are too obvious.
Agreed (particularly Adapted)
Woody is looking like a strong bet to win his third writing Oscar.
If he does, he ‘ll join the likes of Billy Wilder, Paddy Chayefsky, Coppola and C. Brackett in the group of three writing Oscar winners.
He’s Meryl-Streep due, if you ask me.
Hazanavicius is winning that award. Easily, I think.
Indeed, he’s the other top contender in that category. But I don’t think Hazanavicius will have it as easily…
If the Academy really loves MiP and the film manages Best Pic, Director and Original Screenplay nods, then Original Screenplay is the most likely for a win.
I’d say Woody has the top hand in that category. Shall we say pistols at dawn?
If they love Midnight in Paris enough to feel that it absolutely needs to win an Oscar for something, then surely Original Screenplay would be the place to do it. It just remains to be seen if they think it’s great enough that a consolation prize would be in order for it. I think your theory is about right: if Woody gets in for Best Director, there’s a decent chance he’ll win for Best Original Screenplay.
Guy, aren’t you the one who always says that the academy thinks in terms of dialoge when voting for scripts. I also think “The Artist” will win, but I think it’s a very close race and that it would be foolish to assume that “The Artist” is a lock in that category, despite its popularity.
For a movie that supposedly isn’t getting any Oscar nominations, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo sure is racking up guild support. Yeah, it doesn’t mean that much when WGA only select from their own and when the PGA has ten slots, but still.
It might very well not make the cut in many categories, but this site is biased when it comes to considering those possibilities.
I like the film well enough. And I’m currently predicting it in one of the categories I manage on the sidebar. The site is not biased — there’s just been little reason so far to place the film in the top tier of contenders.
Tony: This site is not “biased when it comes to considering those possibilities.”
Kris: If Fincher were to show up in DGA, would that change your considerations? or do you think it might just be another “Into the Wild” type situation?
Bridesmaids POWER. Yaaaaay!
There’d be something quite comical about “Bridesmaids” beating Woody Allen at the Writer’s Guild, there really would.
