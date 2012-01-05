WGA nominees include ‘Bridesmaids,’ ’50/50,’ ‘Dragon Tattoo’ and ‘Young Adult’

Well, yesterday’s WGA predictions weren’t far off at all. Sub in “Young Adult” for “Contagion” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” for “The Ides of March” and there you have it.

We’ve been very clear that ineligibilities were always going to limit the scope of these nominations. So don’t expect this to be the Oscar line-up. The Academy could spring for a foreign entry, like “A Separation,” or an animated one, like “Rango.” Neither was eligible here. Meanwhile, others that weren’t eligible here but that could get a decent amount of votes from the Academy’s writers branch include “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” “Drive,” “Margin Call” and “Beginners.”

And, just like “The King’s Speech” last year, expect “The Artist” (which wasn’t eligible here) to slide right on in to the Best Original Screenplay field. It’s not hurt at all by missing here. “War Horse,” on the other hand (which I expected to miss with WGA on nothing more than a hunch) could be in an iffy spot. Check out the full list of narrative and documentary nominees below.

Best Adapted Screenplay:

“The Descendants”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“The Help”

“Hugo”

“Moneyball”

Best Original Screenplay:

“Bridesmaids”

“50/50”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Win Win”

“Young Adult”

Best Documentary Screenplay:

“Better This World”

“If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front”

“Nostalgia for the Light”

“Pina”

“Position Among the Stars”

“Senna

