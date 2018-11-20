Lucasfilm

We already know that returning director J.J. Abrams is using unreleased footage of the late Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Episode IX. We also know what her original trilogy co-star Mark Hamill, who’s also returning (despite his apparent death in The Last Jedi), thinks about doing another Star Wars film without Fisher actually being there. As for how Lucasfilm is going to handle General Leia Organa’s story, we know absolutely nothing, but Oscar Isaac thinks it’s “beautiful.”

Speaking with The Daily Beast, Isaac, who plays the brash pilot Poe Dameron, revealed that Episode IX will be dealing with the character “in a really beautiful way”:

“The story deals with that quite a bit,” he says. “It’s a strange thing to be on the set and to be speaking of Leia and having Carrie not be around. There’s definitely some pain in that.”

As somber as these comments are, Isaac is quick to reiterate that Abrams and company’s handling of the matter won’t be disappointing. “It deals with the amazing character that Carrie created in a really beautiful way.” Plus, the reality of working with the writer/director from The Force Awakens has also proven helpful in a remarkably “looser” way. “Since everything just feels way looser and people aren’t taking it quite as seriously,” he said, “I think that that energy is gonna translate to a really great movie.”

(Via The Daily Beast)