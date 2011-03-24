Paul Giamatti joining Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin in ‘Rock of Ages’

#Tom Cruise
03.24.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Paul Giamatti is stepping into New Line’s adaptation of the Broadway hit “Rock of Ages,” starring Tom Cruise, according to Deadline.com. Amy Adams is also in talks to join the film. 

Adam Shankman (“Hairspray”) is directing the big budget musical in which Giamatti will play the manager of glam metal rocker Stacee Jaxx (Cruise). Pop star Mary J. Blige and Alec Baldwin (“30 Rock”) will also appear in the film.

The Broadway version includes tunes from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others.

Giamatti can currently be seen in “Win Win,” and recently starred in “Barney’s Version,” with Dustin Hoffman and Rosamund Pike. Always busy, he’ll soon play Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in HBO’s “Too Big to Fail,” and has recently wrapped “The Ides of March,” directed by George Clooney.

Adams was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in last year’s “The Fighter,” and will be featured in the upcoming “Muppets” sequel.
 

