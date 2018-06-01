‘Preacher’ Heads Home In This Exclusive Look At Season Three

In season two of Preacher, things did not go well for anybody, particularly Harry Connick, Jr. Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) stepped reluctantly into the role of God, thanks to the scheming of Herr Starr (Pip Torrens), only for, unsurprisingly, everything to go to Hell all at once. Jesse is missing a piece of his soul, his powers have been stolen, and the love of his life Tulip (Ruth Negga) is dead. But Jesse has an ace in the hole, which we see at the end of season two: Returning with his vampire buddy Cassidy (Joe Gilgun) to his abusive grandmother in Angelville, who can bring the dead back to life. But it’s going to cost Jesse, and the price might be unbearable.

As we see in the trailer, it’s a bittersweet homecoming. Surprising nobody, Tulip returns, but as we saw in season two, Gran’ma L’Angelle (Betty Buckley) is a fairly nasty customer, having tried to break Jesse’s will by among other things throwing him in a pond bound in a coffin. Now that Jesse’s back, she’s not going to just let him go. There’s also the question of the rest of his family and their dealing of disembodied souls, not to mention why Jesse changed his name. Fans of the comic will notice that Jody (Jeremy Childs), normally an abusive monster in the book, seems relatively calm in this trailer, or at least calm enough to get along with Tulip.

Finally, we get brief glimpses of the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish), who last season got his weapons stolen and buried in a pond himself, and thus is none too pleased with Jesse. And, of course, there’s Arseface (Ian Colletti), escaped from Hell, and who appears unable to catch a break. But hey, at least he did a good deed and saved somebody from hell. Too bad it was Hitler. How will all this come together? We’ll find out June 24th

