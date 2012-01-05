Predicting the 2011 DGA nominees

On Monday, the most important precursor announcement of them all drops: the Directors Guild of America offers up its list of nominees for excellence in directing.
Except it isn’t really about “excellence in directing” for this crowd. It really never has been. It’s a chance for the organization to speak up on its picks for the “Best Picture” of the year.
There have been happy aberrations along the way, like Cameron Crowe getting recognized for “Almost Famous” or Christopher Nolan getting a surprising tip of the hat for “Memento.” But while the group has dipped into “lone director” territory before (Mike Figgis, Ridley Scott), largely this has been about picking the five top films of the year, which often go on to be the eventual Best Picture nominees with the Academy. So the question is, why has the DGA’s announcement so often been a reliable indicator of where the Academy will go with Best Picture?
The reason is the DGA is one of the only voting bodies thinking in these terms with a vast membership. The Academy is verging on 6,000 members. The DGA sports over 11,000. The PGA is up there in numbers, too, but only as of late, following the absorption of the Associate Producers Guild and other moves to inflate the number of people who decide its nominees. (Would you believe it was once a tiny committee that decided?)
So, with that in mind, if there are five films you think this race would be whittled down to in a typical year, predicting those five directors isn’t a bad way to go. That’s what I’ve done below, but there are other possibilities.
Woody Allen, it seems to me, is a possible spoiler here. “Midnight in Paris” has done well with the industry thus far and has a strong wind in its sails. Also just on the outside of my bets is Bennett Miller, nominated in 2005 for “Capote” and a handsome choice this year for “Moneyball.”
Some may say Terrence Malick is a good bet, but I don’t feel confidant about that at all. It’s rare that a group this large will boil things down to something that has such a potent but marginalized core of passion. The Academy’s directors branch, which has less than 400 members, is typically more likely to stray outside of consensus and nominate someone like David Lynch, Mike Leigh or, indeed, Malick.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” showed up surprisingly in this week’s PGA announcement and again earlier today in the WGA nominations. But David Fincher riding residual respect from “The Social Network” to another DGA nod this year would be a surprise. Not that I’m counting it out.
A happy surprise, though, would be Nicolas Winding Refn, but in addition to the commentary above vis a vis Malick, we’re just not seeing that the industry is as welcoming of “Drive” as the critics have been. Ditto Tomas Alfredson and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.”
And finally, Stephen Daldry seems to have taken a hike along with his film, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” which hasn’t gotten a foothold at all this season.
So with all that in mind, these are my predictions for this year’s DGA nominees:
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Tate Taylor, “The Help”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Steven Spielberg, “War Horse”
Taylor may be the weak spot. But I think, again, this is where we see a vast organization boil things down to a consensus, and “The Help” is certainly part of the industry’s consensus this year.
Feel free to rattle off your own predictions in the comments section below.
I wonder if Tate Taylor actually has a better chance with the Academy than with the DGA voters. With only 400 Academy members voting in this category, with ranked voting, and with such a split field, he can probably get nominated with a relatively small core of supporters, which he will certainly have. Or is the DGA a preferential system as well?
DGA is not preferential, I don’t believe. And he definitely has a better shot with the guild than the Academy’s directors branch. At the end of the day, though, he probably gets in for both.
Really, Kris? I’m shocked to hear you say that. I agree with your five dga predictions, but I can’t see Taylor getting nominated by one of the more adventurous branches of the Academy. He’s about as bland a choice as I’ll have ever seen.
I’m betting on Martin Scorsese, Michel Hazanavicius, Alexander Payne, Steven Spielberg, and Woody Allen. Although I wouldn’t be surprised if they went with Tate Taylor, since it is more about their five favorite films, not the five best directed films.
I’m predicting
Michel Hazanavicius
Terrence Malick
Alexander Payne
Martin Scorsese
Steven Spielberg
That would make The Descendants the only film to complete the PGA/DGA/SAG/WGA nom run (taking into account the WGA ineligibility of The Artist). Fun but probably meaningless stat since The Descendants still doesn’t feel like a real challenge to The Artist.
Since the DGA includes UPMS and seconds and ADs and whatnot, it includes many more female directors than the directing branch of the academy (which probably has about 10 women in the branch, of those four hundred), so it seems smart to include Tate Taylor here. However I would say that Taylor is below both Allen and Fincher. Dragon Tattoo screened late (which made it miss SAG), and was indifferently received by critics who had all seen the original. However it seems to be received extremely positively by an industry in which no one has seen the original. I would actually slot in Fincher fifth, just based off the film picking up steam in the guild nominations. I’d have Allen sixth and then Taylor seventh.
I’m going to be disgusted if Tate Taylor gets a nomination, but I don’t think they’re going to spring for a first time young director who’s only being considered in the first place because his film is a likely BP nominee. This is an expanded BP category and he’s surrounded by directors who are more experienced and well-respected.
Michael Hazanavicius “The Artist”
Alexander Payne “The Descendants”
Martin Scorcese “Hugo”
Steven Spielberg “War Horse”
Bennett Miller “Moneyball”
Taylor has a better chance with the DGA because the DGA includes UPMS and seconds and ADs and whatnot, meaning it includes many more female directors than the directing branch of the academy (which probably has about 10 women in the branch, of those four hundred). The industry is very sexist and both critics and industry workers are extremely hostile towards women’s pictures being given the same level of respect as men’s pictures (Descendants is likely to be called art and the Help is likely to be called populist trash based primarily on the difference of being a male melodrama vs a female melodrama).
I would say that Taylor is below both Allen and Fincher. Dragon Tattoo screened late (which made it miss SAG), and was indifferently received by critics who had all seen the original. However it seems to be received extremely positively by an industry in which no one has seen the original. I would actually slot in Fincher fifth, just based off the film picking up steam in the guild nominations. I’d have Allen sixth and then Taylor seventh. I’d love for Taylor to get an award, just to thumb its nose at critical/industry entrenched sexism.
And Guy thought the PGA choices were weak? Yikes. To go from the work done by Fincher/Aronofsky/O’Russell/Coens and yes even Hooper last year to this is such a huge step down.
Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
Alexander Payne, The Descendants
Martin Scorsese, Hugo
Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris
Bennett Miller, Moneyball
Wildcards: I don’t think they’ll get Taylor AND Spielberg. Just one of them will get in if possible.
Oh, how sweet it would be if the War Horse “snubs” continued onto Monday. I will still cross my fingers for Refn and Malick. Not feeling very confident about the guild, but I hope the directors’ branch gets at least one of them in.
I couldn’t agree with you more, Anita. “War Horse” didn’t get in with the Art Directors or Writers Guilds. I don’t see Spielberg getting close to the top 5. I believe Malick and Allen will get in along with Scorsese, Hazanavicius and Payne.
I’m not much on predicting, probably because I’m not very good at it. Ha! I’ll just throw out the two for whom I’m rooting: Malick and Refn. If one of them makes the cut, I’ll be a happy guy.
I wouldn’t rule out Paul Feig. I think he’s #6 right about now (for DGA, obviously, not for the Oscars).
Martin Scorsese, Hugo
Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
Alexander Payne, The Descendants
Tate Taylor, The Help
Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris
That’s my predictions, too. Wishful thinking.
Martin Scorsese, Hugo
Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
Alexander Payne, The Descendants
Tate Taylor, The Help
Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris
Alt. Steven Spielberg, War Horse
Potential surprise: Nicholas Winding Refn
Shoulda been a contenda: Terrence Malick
It isn’t really about “excellence in directing”. Yeah, no kidding. Look at last year.
I voted this year. You get 5 points for your first choice, 4 for your second choice, and so on.
I voted for the following (in case anyone cares):
1. Terrence Malick
2. Bennett Miller
3. Martin Scorsese
4. Lars Von Trier
5. Sean Durkin
Billy, these are very interesting choices. I like the first four very much.
I would shit myself if even two of these made the lineup.
Let’s hope for lots of ballots like yours! Bennett Miller especially would be great surprise.
Love that you were reppin’ for my boy Sean Durkin. I feel like in any other year, Durkin would be getting more exposure.
Nice that you have chosen von Trier and Durkin, they really did amazing movies. It would be a big surprise if they will get a nomination.
I think everyone agrees that Hazanavicius, Payne, and Scorsese are the three locks. Aside from them, I’m actually going to guess Woody Allen and Bennett Miller, although part of me definitely thinks I should predict Tate Taylor in place of one of them. In order of how confident I feel about them:
1. Michael Hazanavicius
2. Martin Scorsese
3. Alexander Payne
4. Woody Allen
5. Bennett Miller
6. Tate Taylor
7. Steven Spielberg
8. Terrence Malick
9. Nicholas Winding Refn
10. David Fincher
If Miller or Refn get in, I’d be very pleased. I’m thinking one of Miller, Refn, or Malick will get nominated by the Oscar branch, the problem is, I think many of those voters like two or all three of them, splitting the “passion” vote.
That said, even though I think War Horse might yet still be a real force to win the Gold, I have an odd feeling Spielberg will miss out with the Academy. Anyone else thinking that?
On another note, I must offer a bit of a defense of Tate Taylor. Not for the film “The Help,” which I thought was enjoyable enough, but not best picture worthy. On one of the spectrum, I think directors get so much attention for thinks like “mood” and “vision,” a la Fincher, Refn, etc. Like comedy performances, I think directors who direct great performances go largely unrecognized.
Directing is as much about directing the actors, pulling out great performances, and even choosing the rights actors in casting (at least when the director gets a say). To his credit, I think Taylor did a great job as a director on The Help, look no further than the performances. Is the film a miss perhaps in other aspects of his directing? Probably. Like you said with Crowe and Almost Famous, I like to think Crowe’s strength as a director is eliciting fine performances. Interesting that both wrote their scripts…even if adapted, both like to focus on characters, both on the page and then directing them in their performance. I think there is something to be said for that. None too surprising since Taylor comes from an acting background.
So, no, Taylor would not get one of my five votes…but I think that type of director does deserve more credit than what is afforded them.
Anyone else have an odd feeling Spielberg will miss out with the Academy? I think War Horse may still be a strong contender to win the actual prize, but I’ve got mixed feelings on him. I think Miller, Refn, and Malick all have a shot with the Academy…the only problem is, I feel they share and thus split many of the same passion voters.
Woops. Sorry for the double post…thought it didn’t post…guess it did.
There is no way War Horse will win Best Picture if Spielberg isn’t nominated. (I think there’s little way War Horse wins Best Picture under any circumstances, but that scenario just doesn’t add up.)
I feel like I’ve argued this point a lot, but the Academy actually doesn’t seem to like Spielberg as much as a lot of people assume they do. Yes, he’s a 2-time Best Director winner (but only one of those came with a Best Picture win), but look at all the times he hasn’t been nominated. He got DGA nods for Jaws, Empire of the Sun, Amistad, and a DGA WIN for The Color Purple, yet he was snubbed by the Academy on all of those occasions. My point being that I could definitely see Spielberg being snubbed this year.
Oh, don’t get me wrong, Guy. I agree with you completely. If War Horse doesn’t get a Spielberg nom, it’s not winning. I also don’t think it has a good chance of winning, but if Spielberg does get a nom and its box office is respectable and The Artist is not, I think it might be The Artist alternative. Remote, and only true if Spielberg gets a nom…
All I meant was, I still have a sneaking feeling Spielberg will miss out (effectively ending the film’s chances).
Are Acadeny members even seeing “War Horse”? I can’t bring myself to sit through a movie when even its greatest supporters call it “sentimental” and “manipulative.” I mean, it’s a movie about a dude who loves his horse.
1. The Artist
2. Hugo
3. The Descendants
4. Moneyball
5. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
6. War Horse
7. Midnight In Paris
8. The Help
9. The Tree Of Life
10.Drive
Even if Fincher got nominated here, I don’t think he will get nominated by the Academy. I still hope Farhadi might bring about a miracle and rescue a totally shit line-up.
I’m going with David Fincher, Michel Hazanavicius, Terrence Malick, Alexander Payne, and Martin Scorsese. Spielberg and Allen right on the outside.
I don’t see Spielberg as a lock, Payne Scorcese and Hazanavicius are. I can see Fincher sneaking in, since it seems to be liked by the other guilds. I feel like Woody Allen is more of a lock than we give him credit, and like you said Miller could be the surprise. Here is my list:
Hazanaviscius
Allen
Scorcese
Payne
Fincher
Michel Hazanavicius – The Artist
Woody Allen – Midnight in Paris
Alexander Payne – The Descendants
Martin Scorsese – Hugo
Tate Taylor – The Help
Could see War Horse winning Best Pic with Scorsese as Best Director…Malick has no chance for a DGA nomination — not sure about Taylor over Woody Allen, but agree fully with others