ABC announces new ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast including Alfonso Ribeiro

Tune in to ABC on Monday nights this fall and you just may get to see the legendary Carlton dance. The newest cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed this morning and it include “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro.

Perhaps though, “Fresh Prince” was never your thing. Might we then suggest a lovely trip to the Enchantment Under the Sea dance. No need to park with your mother beforehand, Lorraine McFly herself, Lea Thompson, is also in the cast.

Also not for you?

How about legendary comedian Tommy Chong? “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson? UFC champion and member of “The Expendables” Randy Couture? PBS and PRI talk show host Tavis Smiley? NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip? Soap actor and underwear model Antonio Sabato Jr? Fashion designer Betsey Johnson? Summer and Winter Olympic athlete Lolo Jones? YouTube celebrity Bethany Mota? Two-time Teen Choice winner and “Pretty Little Liars” star Janel Parrish? “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett?

In short, no matter who you are, no matter your tastes, there is someone in the newest “Dancing with the Stars” cast for you. The new season, which will again be hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, kicks off on September 15th.

Lenn Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are all back as judges for the new season and will be joined by two-time champion Julianne Hough at the judges' desk. The professional dancers this season are as follows: Mark Ballas, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, Allison Holker, Derek Hough, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, and Karina Smirnoff.

You tell us, based on that list of celebrities, who is going to win? Whom do you want to see win?