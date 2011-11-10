Review: Adam Sandler’s ‘Jack and Jill’ one of his career worsts

At this point, I think Adam Sandler has a pretty good idea of what he’s going to be doing for the rest of his life, and he’s made peace with it. He makes a certain kind of film, running a few variations to keep it slightly different each time out, and they make a certain kind of money. His friends all stay employed, nobody challenges him, and he’s happy.
Good for him.
The people around Adam Sandler all seem to love him. I can’t recall ever hearing a bad word from anyone in Los Angeles who works for or with him. Todd Garner, who produces many of the films that Sandler’s part of these days including this one, loves him, and I know Todd well enough to know that he does not pretend about who he does or doesn’t like. Judd Apatow and Robert Smigel, two very funny men I have boundless respect for, think of Sandler as a dear friend and a comedic peer. Sandler creates constant work for a core group of people, and they owe their livelihoods to him, something which must be a strange relationship to have with your friends, but which he seems to wear well. They all seem to share his sensibilities enough that the films represent a pretty consistent example of comic voice bent to different scenarios and characters, but always within a certain range.
This is one of the gross Adam Sandler comedies, one of the ones where there’s almost nothing normal or human about it, where he plays a character so outsized that your reaction to the character will determine your entire reaction to the film. Do you think The Waterboy is funny? Then you’ll like “The Waterboy.” Think Happy Gilmore is funny? I’ll bet “Happy Gilmore” delights you. Same with Billy Madison and “Billy Madison” or Nicky and “Little Nicky.” He sometimes pushes a character so far that you either laugh and enjoy it or recoil and never connect.
Jill is one such character, and I’m afraid I never laughed at her. Not once in the entire running time of “Jack and Jill,” which opens this week. That is not a good thing. When your movie is called “Jack and Jill,” it’s fair to assume that a good half of the film’s appeal rests on the character named Jill. The movie’s premise is barely a premise. Jack (Sandler) and Jill (also Sandler) are twins, born a few minutes apart, and he hates spending time with her. She comes to his house for the holidays, and she drives him crazy, and just in time for the film to end, he learns a valuable lesson about how to love. It is amazing, and probably a sign of my ability to sublimate rage on an epic scale, that I am still in love with movies in general and this industry in specific while still understanding that someone got paid to come up with that as a movie.
“Adam Sandler is twins, and one of them is a big asshole!”
“Excellent. Here’s a huge check. See you at lunch.”
The “tension” in the film has to do with Sandler landing a big Dunkin’ Donuts account for his wildly successful advertising company. It’s genuinely terrifying to think that something might happen that might prevent at least one of Sandler’s characters from living in a giant mansion. Oh, wait, no it’s not. His idea of “the everyman” at this point is a wildly rich white guy living in opulence, and the idea that we’re supposed to buy into some sort of anxiety about whether or not he lands one more big account — I don’t buy the “losing this account ruins our whole business” conceit for a second — is just gross. I actively dislike the Jack character in the movie because even if his sister is a big moosey mess in the film, and even if she’s embarrassing and wrong a lot of the time and physically unpleasant, he’s still just a big giant dick. At no point in the film is he made to feel like a really fun nice guy whose one blind spot is his own sister. Nope. Instead, Sandler’s managed to make both of the siblings unpleasant to be around, leaving the burden for “sympathetic normal person” to be shouldered by Katie Holmes, whose whole job is to either smile approvingly or cluck disapprovingly after everything Jack does, as if he’s so morally enfeebled that he needs the running real-time feedback just to keep him from doing anything too wrong.
And Al Pacino… good god, Al Pacino. This is now the official low point of a great career, a moment so relentlessly weird and ill-considered that I’m wondering if someone should be given power of attorney over him to prevent him from further ruining his good name. Sandler’s been told that Dunkin’ Donuts wants Al Pacino for a TV commercial, and he has to deliver him. No two ways about it. And Al Pacino, at a Lakers game, meets the horrific and disturbing Jill and falls in love. He becomes Pepe Le Pew for the rest of the movie, pursuing her in increasingly strange ways, leading to a scene where Jack, desperate to get Pacino to do the ad, dresses as his sister and goes for a romantic evening with Pacino. Picture “Tootsie” if everyone in the cast had a head injury. That’s “Jack and Jill.”
A cartoon comparison seems apt here. Like many of Sandler’s films, it’s cartoon logic that is in play in this film. Nothing should be taken too seriously. And done properly, I like humor that is just outrageous and weird and builds its own world. Dennis Dugan’s movies all look the same and feel the same, and none of them ever feel particularly well thought-out. I found certain elements here to be more disturbing than normal for a Sandler film, like the characters played by Eugenio Derbez. If this movie makes a better than average showing at the box-office this weekend, do not underestimate the power of Derbez, a Mexican star whose popularity is gigantic in the Latin American community. He’s the guy who does the voice of Donkey for the “Shrek” films, and he’s had several major hit shows. He plays Felipe, Jack’s gardner, as well as Filipe’s grandmother in a sequence I like to call “a Hispanic Tyler Perry film,” and his characters are both about as broad and unsubtle in conception and execution as anything in any Sandler film. That’s saying something. I find the Derbez characters off-putting, and I think it’s sort of upsetting that this is what this guy has to do if he wants to work in studio movies in America.
Even by the already low standards of the typical Adam Sandler film these days, “Jack and Jill” is awful. It was a real chore to sit through, and oddly, the very beginning and the very ending are the only two parts of the film that I enjoyed, and they are just montages of real-life twins being interviewed about being twins. These real people interacting with one another and talking about their relationships, and they’re charming and funny and interesting, and not one moment of the movie that’s sandwiched between those two sequences lives up to the real stuff. Unless you are a hardcore Sandler fan, convinced that everything he does is amazing, I’d suggest sitting this one out. Even as a curiosity piece, it is worthless and almost intolerable to sit through.
The only reason I’m giving it a D – instead of an F is because the twin photography is very nice. On that one purely technical note, they get it right. Everything else? I shudder to even consider it.
“Jack and Jill” opens in theaters everywhere tomorrow.
As long as the money truck keeps backing up to Sandler’s house he will keep making garbage like this instead of more challenging movies like Punch Drunk Love or Funny People.
I’ve always wondered why Sandler didn’t continue to branch out after Punch Drunk Love. That was an excellent pic and he was very good in it.
Goodhorse – Since “Punch-Drunk Love,” Sandler has done “Spanglish,” “Funny People” and “Reign Over Me,” which all have “branching out” aspirations. Combined, those movies made less than “Grown Ups.” A lot less. Sad. But he *has* kept trying…
-Daniel
Hey Drew,
Some people think that being a movie critic is an easy job. Just imagine the horror of actually being forced to watch an Adam Sandler movie. Not so easy now, eh?
And Al Pacino, at a Lakers game, meets the horrific and disturbing Jill and falls in love. He becomes Pepe Le Pew for the rest of the movie, pursuing her in increasingly strange ways.
Sorry, Drew, I stopped reading after that.
Hey Drew,
Great review as always mate. I change the channel every time I see an advert for this mess of a movie. Any word on what Immortals is like ? Good, bad or ugly ?
I am shocked by this review! I used to trust your reviews Drew, but I think you’ve lost all integrity! Probably paid off by some Anti-Sandler group out there.
On a serious note, I think it was Little Nicky that killed my enjoyment of Sandler movies (Funny People was good though…too long, but still good).
Did I just read “real people”, “funny and interesting” and “Adam Sandler movie” in the same paragraph?
“He’s the guy who does the voice of Donkey for the “Shrek” films.”
Um… isn’t that Eddie Murphy
Grubi – Based on the context of that paragraph, I was able to assume that he voiced Donkey in Mexican/Spanish-language versions of “Shrek.” Seems fairly straight-forward.
-Daniel
Thanks Dan. I was wondering that too.
Not true, I’m afraid. According to Wikipedia, it was Jose Mota. I think that the author just got it wrong.
When I saw the Jack and Jill trailer, I initially thought it was a spoof like the beginning of Tropic Thunder and then the horror spread as I realized that this was real; someone had made this movie and expected people to hand them money to watch it.
The last Sandler movie I enjoyed was The Wedding Singer. Then I saw the trailer for Big Daddy and the moment he brayed, “GIVE THE KID SOME CANDY!!!!”, is when my boycott began. I refused to see another one of his films, even if it looked mildly amusing, which was admittedly rare. It also didn’t help that I’d realized as he was moving into his “Serious Actor” phase that he only had two settings: violent, moronic, hockey rapist or baby-voiced simpy twit. (Think Big Daddy for the former; Spanglish for the latter.)
Then came Funny People. Uh-oh. I like Judd Apatow. I like Seth Rogen. I was going to have to break the Sandler embargo in order to get at what I enjoy. (Sort of like how your favorite restaurant can’t seem to make a proper salad, but the rest of the food is great.) Unfortunately, I ended the boycott for Apatow’s most flabby flick yet. He seems to have never heard the “brevity is the soul of wit” truism and continues to digress for 45 minutes per movie on whatever the lovely and talented Leslie Mann and their kids are tasked with. This was a problem with Knocked Up where the Paul Rudd/Leslie Mann part felt like another movie Apatow had started and crammed in; that they’re making a full movie about those characters is no surprise, but I wonder if he’ll tag in another ton of chaff?
Since Funny People, Sandler’s been back in the Phantom Zone for me and even my girlfriend’s sworn promise that Just Go With It was funny isn’t going to let him back in. (I don’t want to have to introduce domestic violence into our relationship if she’s wrong. I’m already committed to junk-punching Apatow for making me break my boycott.)
“Picture “Tootsie” if everyone in the cast had a head injury. That’s “Jack and Jill.”
Get this on the DVD case, stat.
Actually i think i’m the person your refering to…I came up with the premise of the movie…and the monies were to be donated to charities, I asked for nothing except that…1/2 of what i would earn for the premise would go to charities and there was no set price…it was for that purpose. the idea was only to be paid if he was successful. i hope the public loves it as adam is one of my very favorite actors/ comedian. I thought if he didn’t like the premise he would not do it and I have not recieved anything for it. so sorry you feel this way about me….maybe you should have asked a few more questions. As I came up with many premises and songs and ideas that so far have been succesful. but would like to keep these to myself as i allowed others to take credit for it. Talisa Wortham
it was a joke da…..as it is just so mean that people are dishing him so bad!!!!
You don’t consider putting out awful films twice a year to be worse than “mean?”
Adam Sandler is the modern-day Pauly Shore, only with an inexplicable commercial appeal that completely eludes me. I can understand why we see a shitty Sandler “comedy” every six months or so…they probably cost less than $40 million apiece (half of which ends up lining Sandler’s pockets), and routinely pull in $150 million. I just don’t get it, though…who could possibly see the trailer for this and think it was funny? My older brother sees pretty much anything with Sandler in it, and while I love my brother, his taste in movies is nothing less than ATROCIOUS at times.
I never, ever do this, but…
PLEASE AMERICA, I’M BEGGING YOU. DON’T GO SEE THIS MOVIE. SEE SOMETHING ELSE, ANYTHING ELSE. DON’T MAKE THIS PATHETIC PIECE OF GARBAGE A HIT. IT WILL JUST ENCOURAGE SANDLER TO MAKE EVEN WORSE SHIT.
I’ve gotten to the point where I can’t even look at Sandler himself any more, much less his movies. Zohan was the one that finally broke me (and I only saw it on basic cable, NOT in theaters or video). It was so horrible that I finally said “never again, not even for free.” Just so, SO bad. He just doesn’t give a shit any more, and as long as his films make money, he has no reason to.
Stop the madness, America. Sandler hasn’t been funny in over a decade. Just don’t go. There are lots of other movies out there. Go see one of those instead. Do it for the human race.
Awesome-O 3000 has come to life and is actually getting his Adam Sandler pitches picked up!!!
I am a huge Adam Sandler fan. I was VERY disappointed with this film. It was lacking in many ways. I believe the 1st mistake was having Adam play his sister. Not sure what they were thinking…….
Al Pacino’s part was just terrible too. Plus to have Adam to fake being his sister when she had no interest in Al’s character was just ridiculous.
Better luck next time Adam!
Its like everyone involved in this movie came out of Japan where sad mimics of westernized culture and entertainment produces edgy stuff like lame nightclubs where everyone dresses up like its the “Hop”, or those razor scary sitcoms from mexico where the camera zooms in on every lame punchline with distorted clown sound effects, assuring the zombies who watch it know when its time to laugh!
Eddie Murphy is the voice of “Donkey” in Shrek ; Not Eugenio Derbez. For someone who writes about movies, that’s an extreme whoopsie ; Like an English Lit Major saying Hamlet was written by Harold Robins…….