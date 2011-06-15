Review: Awkward, uneven ‘Green Lantern’ packs no punch

I want to like “Green Lantern.”
I don’t want to be the guy who calls the time of death at the scene of the crime.
I walked in with several different levels of expectation for the movie, and to fully explain my reaction, I’ll have to clue you in to what I was thinking as I sat down. First, my two sons are absolutely out of their mind crazy to see the movie, and I was watching it as a parent wondering if it would be appropriate for the boys based on the other things they’ve seen. Second, I like the idea of DC and Warner Bros. trying a big DC Universe on film, and I hoped for “Green Lantern” to be the movie to kick that off. Third, I think Ryan Reynolds is a guy who is primed for stardom, and he’s just looking for the right movie. I walked in liking the last few major pieces of marketing, the stuff I saw at Wondercon and the big online trailer and the last big mythology trailer. I like Martin Campbell at times. In general, I was pumped and primed and buttered to go.
And yet…
I don’t like “Green Lantern.” Not even a little bit.
I think the movie is pretty much inert, artificial and dead on arrival.
First, there’s no way my boys are seeing it. The movie in general appears to be written for eight-year-olds, which is appropriate, and a smart move. But Parallax and Hector Hammond, the villains of the film, seem to be in a different film, a much more inappropriate film about a giant weird turd cloud with the head of the Wizard Of Oz that sucks the skeletons out of people before they explode, and his human assistant who grows a disgusting Elephant Man head in scenes where he screams in pain and writhes on the floor like it’s a David Cronenberg film. Second, I don’t think is the first building block of a world I want to spend more time in. Unless there are some big choices made behind the scenes on a second film, I don’t have any faith in this as a franchise, much less step one in the DC Universe. Third, this is not the role for Reynolds, and it’s not his fault. The marketing is more successful than the movie, and made promises the movie just can’t fulfill. Martin Campbell is as wrong for this film as he was right for “Casino Royale.” In general, I was deflated and depressed by the film I saw.
It feels to me like a puzzle that someone put together wrong, never checking the picture on the front of the box that they’re working from, and it should work but doesn’t. There are many things that it does right, individual elements that are interesting or well-executed or that have potential. Taken as a whole, though, it’s so wrong that it’s almost confusing. It’s a state of the art superhero film if the year were 1995. If this were released in the same summer as “Judge Dredd” and “Johnny Mnemonic,” this would look pretty solid by comparison. It is clumsy and ham-handed when the character and the world demand a lighter touch. Martin Campbell has several things he does well. Light and funny really isn’t his thing. His set-up is labored here, and the script by Greg Berlanti & Michael Green & Marc Guggenheim and Michael Goldenberg follows a particular formula structure that bugs me. This is a movie where the main character spends most of the middle of the film angsting away about whether he should or shouldn’t be a superhero. Mope, mope, mope. And then finally, he does what we’ve been waiting for him to do, and it feels like too little too late, frankly.
Let’s back up and talk about what does work. Ryan Reynolds seems well-cast to me, and he works his butt off to make it live and breathe. It’s just that the role lets him down by being so thin and underwritten. If they’d figured out how to make him an active character instead of a passive lead, I think he could have turned this into a real breakout moment. Peter Sarsgaard is deranged as Hector Hammond, even before he begins his largely disgusting change. It’s a nice performance, even if it makes me afraid for any children ever left in Sarsgaard’s care. Mark Strong’s Sinestro deserves a much, much better movie that is worth of the work he’s doing. He is alien and badass and wise and cynical, and he suggests a pretty rich world of experience. Even with Sinestro, I have a major gripe, and I’ll hide that below in a spoiler paragraph, but for the most part, he’s one of the best things about the movie. I like Kilowog as well, with a voice by Michael Clarke Duncan, and I like the overall design of the world of Oa by Grant Major.
And beyond that, pretty much nothing else works. And those elements that do work are very disconnected, so it never gets a chance to add up to anything. There are major stretches of the film where the tone is just wrong and where the choices made are sort of baffling. I don’t buy the chemistry between Reynolds and Blake Lively. She’s not particularly bad in the film, but she’s not particularly good in it, either. Much of the fault lies with what they’re asked to do. Everything is broad strokes here. Everything is played in a very arch “comic book” way that feels infantile. Yet, throughout, there are elements in the narrative and in the staging of certain sequences that are just needlessly grim. If the film’s tone overall was the same, it wouldn’t bother me, or if it felt like they were making a film with the adult audience in mind at all.
Once Hal Jordan (Reynolds) has been given the ring, he leaves the planet and goes to Oa, a distant alien world, so that he can be trained and inducted into the Green Lantern Corps. This is the straight up solid gold money in the bank stuff if you get it right, and they both do and don’t, which is why it’s so frustrating. The other members of the Green Lantern Corps who we meet are suitably alien and bizarre and interesting, and the Guardians, the wizened little being in charge of the Corps, are visually very striking. But if you’ve watched the trailers, you’ve seen pretty much all there is of Kilowog and Tomar Re (Geoffrey Rush), and you’ve seen most of Mark Strong as Sinestro. His make-up and visual design is inspired, and you’re left wanting more of him every time he exits a scene. So why is it that we hustle back to Earth to limp through a perfunctory “will-he-or-won’t-he?” crisis during the gradual build-up of the bad guys until paths, as they inevitably will, cross during a big party for Senator Hammond (Tim Robbins), father to the ugly-on-the-inside-too Hector Hammond? And considering it’s the first big showdown, powers against powers, it’s a bust. Like almost every moment involving the ring, there’s just something off about the imagination on display. It’s weird… Campbell basically did make a superhero origin story with “The Mask Of Zorro,” and it’s a fluke, a spirited, fun movie that works pretty well. Normally, that is not his skill set. He’s a guy you go to for grim little dramas with action shot in real places. How he misses the tone here so completely confuses me. Maybe the overwhelming number of greenscreen shots just crushed him, since he’s a guy who has always seemed more comfortable on location, shooting real stunts. And I’m sure this is an expensive film, but it feels to me during the Oa sequences like there’s a studio accountant standing just out of frame yelling, “Hurry up and end this montage, because we can only afford three and a half minutes of Kilowog!”
Now a few spoilers as we wrap this up, things that really stand out as disappointing or frustrating. If you are familiar with the comic or with the recent “Green Lantern” animated films from DC, then you know that Sinestro eventually turns and becomes a major villain in the “Green Lantern” mythology. But in this film, he’s played as a hero for the entire film, established as an important and integrity-driven character, shows up to help every time he needs to, and then, after the credits have begun at the end, he just suddenly does something that changes his character completely that is so overt that he should just look directly into the camera and bellow, “SEE YOU IN THE SEQUEL WHERE I WILL BE THE BAD GUY!!!!” It is so thrown away, such a needless revelation that has zero impact in the film because of how it’s handled, that it seems infuriating. It feels calculated and cynical and considering how little of the film works, having them threaten me with a sequel at the end feels like insult on top of injury. The other thing that really doesn’t work is the way Parallax has been designed. An amorphous cloud with an occasional head is a deeply uninteresting bad guy, and the last fight between the cloud and the dude in front of the green screen is completely uninteresting. It is an inaction scene, and it suggests that Campbell just didn’t have a sense of how to stage the action here.
More importantly, is this really all Hollywood can come up with for Angela Bassett to do these days? Really?
In a summer where we’ve had some good superhero films already and we’re seeing people really start to have fun with the genre, “Green Lantern” stands out as a pretty major misstep. Visually, it’s an eyesore. It is the first genuinely ugly film shot by Dion Beebe, and between the production design by Grant Major and the New Orleans locations, it feels artificial, like the entire thing was shot on a small, dingy backlot. It feels like a pretty major missed opportunity, and I have a feeling this will be a lot more “The Shadow” than Tim Burton’s “Batman” when it comes to the general public. I can’t imagine word of mouth being any good for the film, especially not for people who are new to the character and the world.
The ring may not make mistakes when it chooses a new Green Lantern, but plenty of mistakes were made in bringing “Green Lantern” to the screen, and in the end, I have a feeling this is our one and only trip to Oa.
“Green Lantern” opens everywhere this Friday, June 17, 2011.
Don’t want to be that guy, but you said that it’s not the role for Reynolds then, two paragraphs later, say he seems well-cast. I am confused.
I think Drew meant that it’s not the role that’s going to take Reynolds to superstardom but that he does good work with what he’s given.
I NEVER thought Reynolds was the right guy to play Hal Jordan… He seems more the snarky, Wally West Flash type to me. I’m one of those who’d have rather seen them cast Hal older (Fillion, who seemed perfect to me, or perhaps Boreanz). Someone with more gravitas?
But, anyhow, I’m hardly surprised that he’s not given good material to work with. All of the trailers I saw seemed to play Hal as more of a party-boy, and that’s something the comic book character never was. Stuff like “I know! Right?” just looked terrible, just like Hector Hammond, Blake Lively’s acting, and that hideous CGI costume all look terrible too.
I was really hoping I’d be wrong about Green Lantern. I think GL, and the entire GL Corps/mythos, has great potential as a movie franchise. Everything about this project has seemed wrong from the get-go, however, so it’s back to drawing board for WB/DC.
At least we’ll have The Dark Knight Rises next year… I’m also hoping that Nolan’s guiding hand will (finally) get Superman right too.
RYAN REYNOLDS WAS A TERRIBLE TERRIBLE PICK. His bullseye range is playing smirky assholes. That can be funny and even charming in COMEDIES. But classic heroes require earnestness, integrity, and sincerity. Reynolds was way out of his depth here. He specialized in infusing IRONY into every line, so the movie comes out feeling more like a COMEDY than an action movie or drama. You are not supposed to make us laugh at Hal Jordan. WB went with the “hot” actor coming off a hit comedy movie, and never asked themselves, if their comedy star was the right choice for the role. He could (hopefully) sell tickets to frat boys and older women, and that is all WB cared about. They figured the nerds would just show up anyway.
Well, Ellen, here’s one nerd who’s sitting this one out thanks to Drew’s review, and all the other bad ones I’ve read today. It seems that most critics, whether a fanboy/girl or not, seems to think this movie blows.
I still have to see Super 8, and I’m looking forward to Harry Potter and Captain America, so I can easily wait until Netflix to see Green Lantern. A shame, because I would love to see a truly GOOD GL movie.
Well crap.
1) A movie review is the reviewers opinion. If the reviewer feels we should know whether or not his kids will be going to this (especially since this is marketed to kids) or the expectations he went in with then that’s fine.
Oh no. I can handle bad films, but disappointing films are so much worse. Reading your opening paragraph, I’m pretty much in exactly the same mind set as you. The more recent marketing got me looking forward to the film. My nephew is super excited to see this. he’s 7. I’m guessing you wouldn’t recommend it for him?
I’ll see it Friday to form my own opinion but I’ll check my expectations (created through marketing) at the door. Cheers for a very honest review Drew.
Thanks, Drew. I had a feeling. Ryan Reynolds was all wrong for this role from the start. He’s a Flash or Deadpool. I never took him for Hal Jordan. Damn shame.
Can’t say I was looking forward to seeing it, I’m kinda burned out on superhero movies. Also this is way off topic, but I just finished watching I Saw the Devil(thank you Netflix instant) and was a little disappointed. After you put it in your top 10 for last year I expected a bit more.
It’s funny. I’ve been disappointed with all the Magnolia/Magnet releases that were raved about at AICN. “Let The Right One In”, “Timecrimes”, and recently “I Saw The Devil” did not live up to the expectations that had been raised. And I really wanted to like them!
I’m disappointed but not at all surprised. I thought even the trailers were a big hot mess, and never understood the nerdgasms it seemed to induce.
Might check it out on blu from the library, but otherwise…. pass.
How’s the score?
I quite enjoyed that review and laughed my ass off when I read the ‘turd cloud’ comment.
Drew I didn’t listen to you with Pirates 4. I thought your review was over the top and unfair. Then I saw the film and I think you summed that crap fest up a hell of a lot better then most other critics. So I’m going to listen to you on this one, ignore the green man and spend my money seeing x men first class again instead.
Really not surprised. I haven’t really seen anything about this movie that looked more than just….fluff
Also, why does Blake Lively (what an oxymoron of a last name) keep getting work? People bad mouth January Jones, but come on, Blake is 100 times worse!
Watch The Town. There, now you know why people hire you.
Your review made no sense at all. A movie review is to try and explain about the movie and the character,the story line it self. It’s also supposed to let the reader form there own opinion.”I want to like green lantern” you sound like you went already hating the film that doesn’t make for a good critic pal you need to be objective going to see film. I can write a better objective review then you this film. If you want look in to my blog in a few days. [www.thehollywoodreview.blogspot.com]
Sure, it’s disappointing to read Drew’s review, since I want to like the film as well, but to say he’s doing a bad job as a critic is a bit off. Drew was honest about how he felt about what he thought didn’t work, and honestly, things like pacing, internal logic and flow (some of the building blocks of competent filmmaking) should work. I’ll see it for myself to decide whether I agree with Drew or not. I went to your page and you may want to rethink the design and presentation. Besides, if you are going to criticize Drew’s writing, at least you can use proper grammar and spelling. You know, some of the basic building blocks of writing.
Doesn’t “I want to like Green Lantern” make it sound like he went to it wanting to, in fact, like it?
“A movie review is to try and explain about the movie and the character,the story line it self. ”
That would be a SUMMARY. A the point of a REVIEW is very much for the reviewer to give their opinion. If you are going to attack someone for their writing, it might be a good idea to have a basic grasp of the language.
Yeah, badmouth a well-established movie critic in his own comment section in order to try to get people to visit your own site. That’s a great strategy. And since you already gave everybody a preview of the type of grammar and insight (or lack thereof) they can expect, I think it’s not going to end up like you think it will.
The reality of this review breaks my heart.
I knew it was coming as soon as I heard about the embargo on reviews WB put in place.
It’s not your fault, Drew, I’m not ever going to blame the messenger, when you’re one of a few reviewers I trust implicitly (Love Guru notwithstanding).
I just don’t understand how Geoff Johns could have overseen this film if it is as bad as you say. That is what is most depressing to me.
Green Lantern is the best comic book running right now, and has been my favorite since I was a kid, being the first comic I ever purchased.
I won’t lie… my heart is broken a little bit. And what makes it even worse, is that when this film bombs, we won’t get a chance to have the mistakes corrected and a second film released.
This film just cost too damn much. Unless the overseas really bumps up the B.O., like with that piece of crap Tron: Legacy, we’re never going to get a sequel that fixes this wonderful world in which Green Lantern lives.
Frak. My heart is broken.
Well pirates 4 is currently 33% at RT yet making a boatload of cash. We know that GL won’t come near Pirates money world wide, but I think if it does $400-$450 world wide a sequel is possible, don’t you think?
Jon,
POC4 is a sequel. Sequels in successful franchises are generally immune to bad reviews or even if they are in fact bad films.
Hangover2. Transformers2. Hell, even The Godfather part 3 was nominated for Best Picture!
Green Lantern seems like it will be DOA, and that breaks my frakking heart.
Reading this review I can’t help but feel studios are really stuck when choosing an approach for adaptation of this kind of material. There are so many competing expectations that have serious consequences for acceptance and if I’m inferring correctly it seems like they tried to do everything (jokey self aware vibe, embrace gonzo quality of source, strike a serious posture of dread and menace with villain, etc.) but will end up pleasing few? For example, if the villain wasn’t depicted in the manner you suggest here, might we be reading about a lack of urgency or dramatic threat? I can easily see comic fans complaining about Reynolds cracking wise (as they have been since the first trailer) and only amplifying their moaning if the villain came up as an equivalent to that attitude toward the material. Likewise, my own family is well acquainted with the vagaries of geekdom (and like plenty of it) by virtue of their relationship with me but even if Green Lantern turned out to be The Godfather of this summer I’d have some very heavy lifting to do to get them to come with me on Friday. At the very least I think people should be willing to acknowledge that an earnest attempt to make a Green Lantern movie (which this certainly looks like up to this point) is a tall task.
I also wonder about actual desire on the part of audiences to see effective “world building” relative to now routine affront to overt sequel signals. I’m not suggesting you can’t have one without the other and I love my fictional universes/settings/etc. but it’s become a trend lately to really slam movies for doing precisely what a lot of fans are asking them to do. There are degrees of elegance of course and it sounds like this is as tone deaf an approach to the problem as possible, though I wonder how much subtlety registers with the uninitiated at the same time.
I’m actually a little heartened by your indication that this is possibly aimed a little more squarely at the younger set. I think a few genre movies of recent vintage have been knocked hard in the fan press for supposed transgressions that were in fact conscious PG strokes intended to play best to younger sensibilities (though I’m sure the bottom end of that is at least in the 7-8 year old range, just based on images from the trailers).
Too bad it didn’t make a better impression with you though as I’ve been looking forward to this. I’ll still check it out but with expectations adjusted.
I think the key is to pick a direction and STICK with it. This bouncing around, trying to please everyone usually leads to unsatisfying results.
You bring up a lot of good points, and I feel the filmmakers navigated all of the demands on them well with this one. I strongly disagree with Drew (although his review helped temper expectations). Sure, it’s uneven – but they also really went for it in a few scenes, and broadened the whole palette for the superhero genre in a way I fully respect.
There is a truly wonderful scene between Hal, Sinestro, and the Guardians that feels like the most Carl Sagan comic book moment I ever thought I’d see in a motion picture.
I also don’t know what he’s talking about with the Sinestro outro – what the character does is set up perfectly and obviously within the film. What he takes is something he clearly was eager to resort to in earlier scenes, and he seems only to be following the same path to power Parallax had before him. Gods I hope they get to make that sequel, and I look forward to seeing this again (next in 3D) in theaters.
You bring up a lot of good points, and I feel the filmmakers navigated all of the demands on them well with this one. I strongly disagree with Drew (although his review helped temper expectations). Sure, it’s uneven – but they also really went for it in a few scenes, and broadened the whole palette for the superhero genre in a way I fully respect.
There is a truly wonderful scene between Hal, Sinestro, and the Guardians that feels like the most Carl Sagan comic book moment I ever thought I’d see in a motion picture.
I also don’t know what he’s talking about with the Sinestro outro – what the character does is set up perfectly and obviously within the film. What he takes is something he clearly was eager to resort to in earlier scenes, and he seems only to be following the same path to power Parallax had before him. Gods I hope they get to make that sequel, and I look forward to seeing this again (next in 3D) in theaters.
i knew it. thanks for that…finally a review !
So thry pretty much did Geoff Johns s run on Green Lantern?
Yes.
Here’s the thing – Green Lantern is one of the few superheros where the “Should I be a superhero” works. When Spider-man chooses to stop being Spider-man, no one else is being Spider-man. People get hurt because one fewer hero is out there. If Hal Jordan refuses the call…another GL is chosen. “Can I do this? Do I want this?” makes so much more sense because there’s inherently less responsibility to refusing the call here.
While it may fit the character, it doesn’t make it any less tired.
I STILL BELIEVE GOEFF JOHNS HAD INPUT IN THIS!!! WTF!!! all that work over the past six yars putting GL on the map and moving him into the foreground of the DC universe and then potentially put on the breaks in the movie universe? The fans will have there say of course, but this review is becoming the norm! I have not seen the film,but if what DREW says is indeed what ails this picture then how could the chief arcitect of the DCU not know better when reviewing the script! I am confused by this….So now what 100 more Batman films for the rest of my life, GREAT!! So the greatest character in the DC universe can’t even get out of first gear. Thanks WB. Honestly when I first saw the trailer I thounght Kyle Raynor, not Hal Jordan. I’ won’t even bank on Superman being a hit at this point.
If Time/warner really put the care in this that they seem to do with their batman franchise then this world of green lantern could dwarf anything that batmans world could do, maybe even superman. It could be like Star wars. So why didn’t they put more time in the script/writing of the film. Why didn’t goeff write it. Comics are the source, but in terms of pop culture they are a flea and movies are the elephant. I just hope the is like Pirates 4 and makes enough money to spawn a sequel. I will be going many times hoping is will help get a sequel and as Matt C said, on which they can improve.
I can totally believe Geoff Johns had a hand in this. The complaints I’m reading of in this review pretty much match the complaints I have when reading a Geoff Johns book, especially the conflict over whether it wants to be kid-friendly or disgusting and violent. I think this movie sucks because it’s too close to Geoff Johns style, not because they failed in capturing Geoff Johns style.
Dear Avengers Filmmakers,
Please watch this film and take notes on what NOT to do. You have one chance at doing it right, unless you want to wait another 5-10 years for a total reboot.
Sincerely,
Comic Book Movie Fan
Joss is a fan of Comics, particularily the Marvel verse. I have faith in him. I get the feeling that Martin Campbell had a cram session of GL cliff notes for a few weeks before filming the movie. I could be wrong, I haven’t seen it. I just get the sense that it was like, “it’s a comic book movie with a guy and a magic ring, nothing more then silly, fun….” It should be fun and adventureous, but the approach should be to bring as much depth and details to the story and characters as possible. From the reviews it seems this wasn’t the case.
Your synopsis on how Sinestro fits in the film disappoints me greatly. As someone who loved Green Lantern growing up (and was fed a steady diet of the Justice League cartoons), and knowing his backstory and history with the Corps, I had hopes for a nice in-depth subplot involving his character development. Incorporating his relationship with the Corps, and with Hal Jordan, seemed like such an easy plot, and it sounds like they may have missed on a sure thing.
Well, I was leery about this project when I realized there had not been a single review of it on Rotten Tomatoes less than a week before it opened, and this just seems to confirm that. Still, I have a free ticket from a Blu-Ray I bought recently, so I’ll probably see it anyways. The idea of a James Newton Howard superhero score excites me more than the film itself does.
Yeah, speaking of which, any thoughts on Howard’s score, Drew?
More reluctant hero bullshit? SNORE.
I must admit I never understood your enthusiasm for the promotional materials, Drew; mostly, all I thought when I saw the various trailers was, “Sure is a lot of green in that movie.” I also tried to read the script a year or so ago and it bored me to tears within 10 pages. I can’t say I’m surprised that it turned out this way.
Martin Campbell seems to be a director who thrives on chaos. If you read the production diaries of “The Mask of Zorro,” you see a film that suffered every manner of disaster during principal photography, and yet the end result was fantastic. With “Casino Royale,” he and Daniel Craig were apparently at odds with each other from the get-go, but CR is by far the best Bond film of the past 20 years. “Green Lantern,” on the other hand, looks like it was just a lot of studio notes and CGI, with Campbell as little more than a traffic director.
That’s SO disappointing. Why is it that unless it’s Batman or Superman (and the last Superman movie was hardly a knockout) DC just can’t get their movies right. Looks like once again I’ll make mine Marvel.
If Drew’s review holds true, I think the problem is WB/DC. Marvel has been putting movies out for years, and I think the studios handling them have finally started to get a feel for what works. WB/DC has been so afraid to make movies outside of Batman and Superman that they don’t know exactly what to go for when it comes to their movies. It’s a shame they don’t embrace their properties in movie form the way they do in animated form.
Oooooh Booooooy…..
At least some good has come out of this review. You’ve finally got more than four people posting. I’m glad to see readers are starting to post. It was a ghost town in here.
GL sounds like a case where talent, direction, etc. can’t make up for the lack of “movie magic” that makes a film great. It’s a pitty since the scope of Green Lantern is big enough to propel a franchise.
The only good news is that the Hollywood machine is rebooting at a neck break pace right now. I bet we see this re-done in less than five years.
Good review Drew. I’m still going to watch it since I’m a massive GL fan, I just hope I enjoy it more than you did. Great review though
I must confess to some head-scratching when I first heard Martin Campbell was directing. It was the same thing with George Miller and the JLA movie. I just couldn’t see it.
Hopefully the movie still makes enough for a sequel. I’m hoping they can learn and make the proper adjustments for the sequels. I’m hoping this is a case where the first film isn’t the greatest, but each sequel is better than the last? (Like Harry Potter or the Nolan Batman films.)
How disturbing does it get? I have promised to take my seven year old and I swore to my wife that there is no way a film this goofy looking will be to violent for him…….uh oh.
I have to agree with Drew on this… I took my 9 1/2 year old daughter to see it yesterday, and had her look away for a couple of the Hector Hammond and Paralax scenes. Part of the problem was that the theater had the volume cranked way up, and it made all of the screaming very disturbing.
Being a Marvel kid, with a little GL thrown in, I was fairly happy with the movie. Drew makes some good points, but all in all, I enjoyed it. I would love to see a sequel that explores the vastness of the universe.
Mr McWeeny,
Why bother to write this review since obviously you don’t like the character nor the execution of this character.
And why would you consider taking your sons to this prior to? Was there anything in the comic book suggesting this would be for young children?
You come across as if you know better the how to of film making. Perhaps you should cease being a critic and begin a career in film making so that the film becomes what you want it to be.
For myself, I am picky regarding the films I see. Nolan and his writer (I noticed Lantern has 4 -perhaps the fault lies with each) have created a truely realistic world something that is extremely difficult to do. You site Tim Burton as if he were film making par excellence without mentioning his missteps.
Jon Favreau did a great job with Iron Man and having the perfect actor to bring him to life in Robert Downey jr.
Perhaps Reynolds is better suited as DeadPool!
annie
Well, it seems more to me that he wanted to like it. And he doesn’t like the execution of the character in THIS film.
I was supposed to take my brother to see this. Hopefully I can talk him into seeing Kung Fu Panda 2 instead.
Well, I just came back from a screening of “GL” and I don’t think it’s as awful as Drew paints it to be. Not that it’s great. There wasn’t much excitement until the end (I will say the friend I took liked it a lot). It’s just too bad they didn’t follow the storyline of the animated DVD, “Green Lantern: First Flight” (highly recommended). I guess they figured they needed to base the live movie more on Earth.
One strange thing… the movie says that Abin Sur is Earth’s first proof of alien life. I guess that makes Green Lantern the first superhero, rather than Superman…
We all give in to our base impulses sometimes.
My sincerest apologies to Drew and all the readers here at motion-captured. I’m not usually one given to inane abuse filled rants on messageboards and especially on those of the writers I read regularly and greatly enjoy.
Drew, I’ve been a fan of your writing ever since your moriarty days on AICN. I find you an insightful, intelligent and solid writer of film with a genuine love and passion for cinema. That you are such a knowledgeable and unabashed nerd makes your writing hit home most of the time.
It’s true I don’t like/agree with all your reviews but still it doesn’t give me or any other troll a right to come out and start raving and hurling personal insults. And for the record, I love your column film nerd 2.0 and because of it, have developed a great fondness for Toshi and Allan.
Once again, I’m sorry for my ridiculous display of idiocy and bad manners. I still hope to enjoy Green Lantern when it open in my part of the world. But damn you for planting the seeds of doubt in my head :S
Blake out.
P.S. upon reading your review again, I still don’t get WHY the film doesn’t work. Maybe a bit more explanation as to how it is and how it should have been would be nice? You have made some solid, categorical statements here but I’m afraid you haven’t really given any truly substantial reasons to back them up. It just gets frustrating as a reader.
Drew I have to say I saw all this from the awful and unintentionally funny trailers. It never looked like a good film
I liked it a lot, honestly. It did nothing to reinvent the wheel but all the shirtless/pajama’d/tight-green-suit-wearing eye candy helped.
Peter Sarsgaard scared me half to death though. I thought he was cute, once.
FWIW, I stayed away from Green Lantern, on the strength of Drew’s review, and others. Up until last night, that is, when I went to see GL with buddy of mine.
We both LOVED it. I’m usually pretty much in sync with Mori-, I mean Drew’s view of things, but this time, I’m 180 degrees opposite, on just about every point he makes about Green Lantern.
I’m delighted I went to see it. I’m not posting this merely to disagree with Drew, either, I’m merely posting it as a counterbalance for those who might still be feeling the urge (as I was) to see GL despite the bad press.
I guess you haven’t seen the Green Lantern Movie Masters action figures yet, Drew. Those are labeled for the “Adult Collector.” Trouble is now I’m worried the movie has misfired so badly that they’ll never get around to making the last few and I’ll never be able to put the complete Parallax Build-A-Figure together. Darn. :)
I actually think the movie would be appropriate for kids. It really seems close enough to a PG that they should have done what they needed to get that rating. I don’t think Parallax is any more troubling than the Rancor Monster in Return of the Jedi. And Hammond doesn’t look any worse than the Garbage Pail Kids cards I collected as a kid. I don’t think there’s much here that’s any scarier than the scarier parts of something like Ghostbusters.
It sounds like I was in the exact same boat as you going in. I like Green Lantern but am not a huge buff and I was really on board with the marketing. In the back of my mind the Hallmark channel-esque “heartfelt dialogue” between Carol and Hal in the ads worried me a little, but everything else looked like it had the makings of a solid superhero action/adventure with a lot of Indiana Jones-style humor mixed in.
I think your criticisms explain well why it failed to meet the expectations for a great epic, but I don’t think the overall experience was a disastrous one. The movie was disappointing for sure, but not unpleasant, dumb or dull (Except for those tiresome Carol/Hal dialogue scenes. Why in the world didn’t they keep them sparring with each other until the end? Even Lois Lane got to pick on Clark Kent.). I think the teaser ending works just fine as a teaser. If a sequel happens we may see more events that lead up to that moment, just like Thor’s hammer in the desert.
I think the visual look was actually very appealing and looked like something off a comic book page…not as plain and documentary-style as New York was in Spider-Man but not as overly stylized as Burton’s Gotham City. It had the same slightly stylized feeling that Watchmen did. I think Oa looked just fine also, although it continues the tradition of Krypton and Asgard of looking like a pretty backdrop that no one actually lives in. At least Lucas’ Star Wars planets always seemed to be populated with little creatures nestled into every available corner like in a real ecosystem.
The movie’s biggest overarching problem was failing to reimagine the comic book in a cinematic way. The storytelling style was so flat and so dialogue-heavy that you could adapt this into a radio play with very few changes. Batman Begins found a way to visualize the concept of fear. Here it’s just talked about. There never seems to be a major moment where the imagery is used to capture Hal’s emotions. We don’t see him sitting on the rooftop on a dark and stormy night overlooking the city pondering anything. We don’t get any iconic images that capture a moment in the story like Superman flying around the earth or Spider-Man’s mask hanging out of a garbage can. The scenes are rarely shaped into anything even semi-artful like a montage. The screenwriting feels very amateurish in this respect. We’re told everything rather than being shown it. Sometimes that’s okay when the actors are as compelling as Mark Strong or Geoffrey Rush, but I don’t think Lively or Reynolds displayed the depth necessary to carry dialogue scenes that were supposed to come across as deeply emotional but seemed completely lifeless.
Thanks in no small part to the very compelling supporting cast, the film still held my attention (other than those chemistry-less Hal/Carol scenes, ugh) until the unfortunately anticlimactic ending. In this day and age, I don’t know how anyone involved in the film could think that abbreviated ending was adequate as an action movie climax. Heck, you’d have to back over 30 years before Star Wars, Superman and Raiders of the Lost Ark for audiences to be satisfied with this. Nor do I know how they could think that was an adequate conclusion to all the build-up they gave the Parallax character. The communal sensation of “That was it?” was palpable in the theater where I saw this.
That is one area that hints there were scenes cut out of the film and there were others (such as the inadequate backstory to explain how Hector, Hal and Carol all knew each other). As you may have heard, a credible rumor has come out in a blog from someone who claims to have worked on the film and says that numerous scenes were cut, including a childhood flashback with Hector, expanded training scenes and an expanded ending with the Corps helping fight Parallax. Google “four superior versions green lantern.” The fact that the movie’s credits refer to an actress playing Carol as a young child lends credibility to this. I don’t think we know yet though whether it was the director or studio who decided to cut this stuff or if they simply ran out of time or money to complete all the effects.
I thought the film was a blast. To be sure, it doesn’t break any new ground, but it tells a traditional origin story and tells it well – and on such a galactic cosmic scale! While the film is exposition heavy, the alien vistas and creatures manage to make even the most tired cliches more interesting. In some ways, I felt like it was 1994 and I was watching Mulchay’s The Shadow again. If your looking for an edgy or gritty take on the material, look elsewhere. Campbell delivered super hero antics with gusto! GL is very much pop culture soul food and hits the spot. I can’t wait to pick up the dvd. The criticism of the main villain being disturbing and out of a Cronenberg film is ridiculous (since when are slimy mutating villains in a comic movie taboo?). This is still very family friendly stuff all around. I respect Drew’s writing, but my friend and I loved it (the gf found it a bore). B+