Review: ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes” is a daring and dazzling accomplishment

One of the words that was used most frequently when describing “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” was “surprise,” and with good reason. After all, the previous attempt to bring the long-running science-fiction franchise back to life was a nightmare, a truly terrible film that is a narrative disaster even among the narrative disasters that mark many of Tim Burton's lesser films. It seemed like Fox had limped along trying to get an “Apes” movie made for so long that they were willing to try anything.
Scott Frank came close to getting a film make called “Caesar,” and it sounded like he was on the right track. His basic idea started with a Fox-mandated remake of “Conquest Of The Planet Of The Apes,” but went in a very different direction. His film was designed to be a hard-science story about what might happen if we made the advance in genetic modification that would lead to apes that spoke and thoughts the same way we do, and he researched the state of the art of motion-capture and character animation.
This was around the end of 2008, the start of 2009, and when he moved on, Fox must have remained excited about the basic idea. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver pitched their own origin movie, using alzheimer's research as the jumping-off point, and they ended up writing the film that Rupert Wyatt directed. That film, featuring a performance by Andy Serkis as Caesar, wasn't the biggest box-office hit of 2011, but it was a film that was respected and liked and that people were pleasantly delighted by, something that almost always ends up creating more passionate fans. It's one thing when we've all got some pop culture icon jammed down our throats. Even when it's done well, it feels pre-packaged. But when something that we aren't expecting wins us over, we tend to be much more passionate about it.
Walking in to “Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes,” I hoped Matt Reeves had made a solid and respectful follow-up, one that expanded on “Rise” in interesting ways. That's all I wanted from it. What I got instead is a film that digs deep, that challenges not only the notion of what a studio blockbuster looks like but also how sequels are supposed to work in a commercial world, a movie about real ideas with a spectacular sense of character and mood. “Dawn” is not just a good genre movie or a good summer movie. It's a great science-fiction film, full-stop, and one of the year's very best movies so far.
It's been ten years since the events that ended “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes,” and the simian flu that was just starting to spread in the final moments of that movie has killed off a majority of the human life on Earth, plunging the world into a new dark age. It's a bleak world if you're a human being, but the film doesn't start by showing us humans. Instead, we see how the apes have flourished in those ten years. They have built a home for themselves, and they are building a culture on the ashes of the human world. It's been over two years since they've even seen a single human being, and they're fine with that.
Caesar, once again played by Andy Serkis, has united the rest of the apes, and the world that they've made for themselves is impressive, balanced, peaceful. Several of the apes from the first film are back, like the orangutan Maurice (Karin Konoval), the loyal chimp Rocket (Terry Notary), and Cornelia (Judy Greer), who is now Caesar's wife, the mother to his two children, Blue Eyes (Nick Thurston) and a brand-new baby. From the film's opening close-up on Caesar's eyes to the final frames of the story, the apes are front and center, and WETA Digital has pushed performance into a whole new realm with the work they do here. It's one thing to pull off one or two characters like this, but to lean as heavily as they do here on the digital team to bring to life dozens of characters, and to have them all register as fully as they do here, is a remarkable accomplishment. Add to that the idea that so much of this was shot outside, on real locations, and you end up with something that destroys any boundaries in terms of what can or can't be done at this point.
The script by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Mark Bomback is about what violence does to communities, so while it is indeed an action film at times, and there are some thrillingly staged sequences that director Matt Reeves has imagined, I found myself actively rooting against any action in the film simply because I cared about all the characters enough that I didn't want to see any of them, human or ape, end up in harm's way, and it's obvious from early in the film that things are not going to end well. Once a human community, led by Dreyfus (Gary Oldman) and Malcolm (Jason Clarke) comes into contact with Caesar's apes, tragedy seems inevitable, and it's awful to watch it unfold.
Awful and brilliant, because Reeves expertly keeps twisting the knife, pushing everyone along their collision course. The greatest tension in the movie is between Caear and Koba, and Toby Kebbell's work (he's stepping in for Christopher Gordon, who played the part in the first film) is fantastic. I love the physical design for Koba. He's the chimp who replaced Caesar as the primary test subject once they started working on ALZ-113 in the second half of the film, all scarred up and obviously used to the routine of being cut and poked and tortured. In this film, it's obvious that he is thrilled to be free of any and all human influence, but that he was left damaged in more ways that the external, and the anger that had no focus once the humans vanished grows far more incendiary and metastasizes once humans reappear. It consumes him, and he simply can't see any good in them the way Caesar does. While Serkis continues to demonstrate how rich and interesting an actor he is, and Caesar is certainly as rich in this film as any human role I've seen anyone play all year, it's Kebbel who is the remarkable surprise here. Between the two of them, I could have watched an entire film that didn't even deal with human beings, which seems to me to be a pretty amazing development.
Michael Seresin is a cinematographer with a long and fascinating resume. I adore his work with Alan Parker on films like “Fame,” “Midnight Express,” “Shoot The Moon,” and the beautiful “Birdy.” His “Harry Potter and the Prisoner Of Azkaban” work might be the prettiest of the entire franchise. But with “Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes,” I feel like he's topped his best prior work. It's a painterly film, etching a memorable portrait of a world that has moved on from mankind, and especially in combination with the remarkable production design by James Chunlund. I've seen plenty of beautifully designed movies, but I get the feeling looking at the work here that everything has a purpose. Everything feels like it is authentically lived in, organically evolved as part of a living culture or devolved from a dying one. And Michael Giacchino's score is one of his finest, which is saying something based on how many amazing pieces of work he's created over the last seventeen years. Rich and beautiful and hugely emotional, I would compare it to the best work of Maurice Jarre. It's a mature piece of composition and orchestration, a perfect companion to the unconventionally beautiful film that Reeves has created.
When you see how the film concludes, look back at the trailers. There was a much bigger action movie ending originally planned, but instead, Reeves brought everything back to a much more personal place. It's a film that treats the entire concept of “Planet Of The Apes” as well as it's ever been treated, and it feels to me like he's set the table for a very different series of films than we've seen from any big summer movie franchise. This is something that not only comments on who we are, but that dares to ask questions about who we can be and whether or not we deserve our stewardship of this planet. I'm not only impressed, but deeply moved, and this is the first of this summer's movies that I not only need to see again immediately, but that I know immediately is going to be a major part of science-fiction fandom permanently. Heartbreaking and harrowing, “Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes” is as good as big-budget science-fiction gets, technically dazzling and emotionally demanding.
“Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes” opens in theaters everywhere July 11, 2014.
Great – a summer movie that will live up to the hype.
I’m emotionally erect about this one!
you said rise at the end instead of dawn. might wanna fix that
Drew, you’ve got to edit the title in the final paragraph. Otherwise a stellar review, as usual.
Grammar police are the worst.
This is terrific news. I’ve not historically been a huge Apes fan so when my brother told me how amazing Rise was, I was skeptical and blown away by how much I enjoyed it. This time around, throw this new cast and Reeves into the mix and my expectations have been pretty sky-high. I’m looking for Apes to be a contender on my year-end list again come December.
My one issue with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” was that the human characters were nowhere near as compelling as Caesar was, so it’s promising that it sounds like they’re better-drawn here.
Well, I guess I can set my expectations higher.
I liked “Rise” and it was truly a surprise movie, never expected it to be that good. As far as “Dawn” goes, the trailers have been interesting but I didn’t think it was this good. I hope I like it as much as you did.
Jaffa and Silver worked on “Rise” for years before Scott Frank came aboard. If it wasn’t for them these new Ape movies wouldn’t exist. I’m glad to see they are at least still getting a token involvement.
YES! YES! YES! YES! YES! I KNEW this would be great! So pumped!
2014 appears to be the summer of the smart studio blockbuster and I couldn’t be more thrilled (though still disappointed that Jupiter Ascending has been bumped).
We’ve had X-Men, Captain America, Edge of Tomorrow, Godzilla, and now Dawn of the Apes. Guardians of the Galaxy appears to be headed down that same street come August. As a diehard movie fan, this makes me equally thrilled and frustrated.
I’m thrilled because Reeves, Singer, The Duplass Brothers, Liman, and Edwards have made thrilling movies that strive to be something more than the stereotypical summer action movie, and I think they largely succeeded. I can’t imagine that’s an easy task in the studio system of this day and age.
I’m frustrated because of so many missed opportunities in the past few years. This studio fixation with meeting a pre-determined release date no matter what driven quite a few movies (and potential franchises) into the ground, all because they didn’t take the extra six months or year to develop the script to its maximum potential. Look no further than Amazing Spider-Man 2, Transcendence, and Transformers 4.
Spider-Man is one of the most interesting comic book characters out there with the second best rogues gallery (next to Batman, of course). How can anyone involved in that movie’s production think that was a good script to spend $275-million on? They have killed the franchise with this storyline. Same with Transcendence, which never would have been a franchise, but the basic premise had potential. Instead, we got a not-so-polished turd that provided nothing new about A.I. And Transformers 4 looks to be a shit show as well (seeing it tomorrow, so I guess I should reserve judgement, especially since I enjoyed Transformers 3 quite a bit).
My point is, what’s wrong with not settling for a so-so story, and pushing your creative people to come up with something better? Studio execs must be paying attention, because with the exception of Edge of Tomorrow, all of the movies I listed have been hits, and I’m sure Edge will end up making money in the end. All of the others have disappointed, though T4 appears to be critic proof, as was Transformers 2.
End rant.
The Russo Brothers directed CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER.
Drew, did you see this in 3D? I had read the 3D was excellent but I’m leery of that…
Drew, would you consider Serkis’ Caesar to be an Oscar-worthy performance? What are your thoughts on motion capture performances?
Hopefully sooner than later we’ll see the Academy recognize motion-capture performances alongside non-mocap roles in the acting categories.
I only want to see the one where the humans win.
It’s not so much about winning and losing, I just don’t want to watch people suffer in a quasi post apocalyptic setting again.
I want there to be some hope that the humans eventually regroup and thrive and flourish.
It seems to me that they have made the apes the protagonists, and that’s just not something I care to watch.
Again you kinda miss the point, it has nothing to do with who the protagonists are, in this case it’s certain apes and humans, while the antagonist roles are also shared between races. It’s a story truly about the horrors of violence and how easy a deterrent to peace is made.
You should change the first film reference from “Rise” to just “Planet of the Apes” it’s confusing how you are bashing on “Rise” when you mean Time Burton’s failed version. I was super confused at first.
Oh wait, I see what you did – nevermind.
I am so excited to see this. I’ve always been a huge Planet of the Apes fan (except for the Burton travesty) and Rise was a wonderful surprise as I fully expected it to be yet another Fox-up. But despite how good it was I was still kinda wary about how the inevitable sequel would turn out. Thankfully though Fox seems to have played this one perfectly, especially by hiring Reeves who is a truly smart and gifted filmmaker. Dawn is about equal with Guardians as my most looked forward to film of 2014 and I’m truly overjoyed to hear that it is as good as I hoped it would be.
Great review, happy it doesn’t suck. Never thought I would be a fan of this franchise, because I fucking HATE the original “APES” films.
But, uh, edit a little? This is why I don’t read AICN anymore. Sorry to be a bitch about it, but seriously, I hold you guys to a higher standard.
Seriously? Not even the first one? That’s disappointing.
Is the movie better than the trailer? I loved the last movie. Trailer for the new one didn’t look very interesting.
It’s quite distant, the first and the second; the first is the metamorphosis of Caesar into a leader, while the second is about his place in the apes’ colony. While i loved Rise, Dawn for me is more compelling for the incredible acting, drama and emotional core. Although i think the story is equally compelling, some say it falls short of Rise, so if you love the first one, Dawn is much worth checking out.
Come on, really – where did all these apes come from?
Even major towns with zoo’s only have a handful and they don’t propagate live roaches or rabbits in a ten year period. Sorry, them’s that holds the weapons – RULE!
Ten years timeline is asinine – it would likely take thousands of years realistically even with improved intellect.
This reminds me of the ridiculous nitpicking some people are making with Snowpiercer. And this is why we can’t have nice things (like smart sci-fi movies).
There is always a contingent of OCD viewers who would rather focus on the minutia of details in a sci-fi movie than actually pay attention to the heart of the story.
I had kinda hoped that we’d get to see more of a link between the original movies and this – such as seeing a nuclear war. Always like the original sequel with the mutants who worship a nuclear missile. Funny and scary and weird stuff in that film.
Man fox is killing it lately. X-Men Days of Future Past now this.
“When you see how the film concludes, look back at the trailers. There was a much bigger action movie ending originally planned”
I think that is just good (deceptive) marketing. I rewatched trailers 2 and 3, and there is no action in them that is not in the final film.
He’s referring to the battleship gliding into San Francisco bay. That was originally one of the ending shots of the film, which they dropped because they didn’t want to get too locked in for part 3.
“Dawn” is really great overall. The ape creations are remarkable but it’s tone at times is very heavy , very serious sometimes to it’s detriment. Humor & hope are needed even in the most tragic of times. (Look at Edge of Tomorrow) There are welcomed flashes of humor & hope here. There needed to be more or less of a heavy tone for me to say it’s as great as the reviewer.
This movie sucked. The plot was, beat for beat, lifted straight out of Avatar (which itself lifted the plot from other movies, such as dances with wolves). Awful movie. I don’t understand how Drew could watch this and not be bored out of his mind.
I think you need to watch Avatar again.
Saw today in 3D…fantastic all the way around…thanks for a great review!
This was the best Planet of the Apes yet, totally awesome!
I have not seen any of the Planet of the Apes movies. Never cared to, but the first critic’s review compels me to go. Right now!
