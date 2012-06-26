Review: ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ is neither amazing nor new

There is one moment of pure visual magic in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” perfectly staged and realized, and when the Stan Lee cameo is the best thing in your movie, something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.
One of the biggest questions you’re going to hear in the days and weeks ahead as people finally get a chance to see this series reboot is going to be “Why?” Sony’s answer to that question is “Because we had to.” From a business perspective, they had no choice but to make another movie, and since they couldn’t afford to stay in the Sam Raimi/Tobey Maguire business, they made a decision to go back to the start and kick things off with a new creative team…
… only they didn’t. The producers are still the same producers, and sure enough, Alvin Sargent’s got a shared screenplay credit on the film, making him the most consistent creative player in the series so far. While there’s one advantage to restarting the entire series, allowing them to layer in Gwen Stacy from the very start and then, somewhere down the road, play out her most infamous story line, what you gain by doing that, you lose in narrative momentum. This film’s got one major issue that nothing can overcome, and that is a profound feeling of “been there, done that.”
This is a strange sort of creative stumble, because it’s not an overtly bad film, and judged in a vacuum, it’s got stretches that work. Unfortunately, the film is following three other movies, and the places where it does something dramatically different than the Raimi films are the places where it makes some of its biggest mistakes. For example, one of the cornerstones of the Spider-Man story involves the death of his Uncle Ben and the events that lead up to that moment. It’s one of the easiest elements of the story to get right, and somehow, in trying to find a new way to do it, this movie totally fumbles the beat. Poorly conceived and poorly staged, it’s an emotional zero, a moment that should serve as the thing that motivates everything else Peter does on his journey. Instead, it just happens with no real weight, and the film would be essentially the same with or without the scene.
Look, I get that comic characters are somewhat elastic. You can’t read comic books your whole life without getting dozens of practical examples of the way you can bend the characters different ways to create different effects. I love what Brian Michael Bendis did with “Ultimate Spider-Man,” and I think he did a tremendous job of taking familiar moments and characters and iconography and refiguring them into something that felt new and alive. That could have happened here, but the movie has a weird dour tone, mournful from the opening moments, that seems like it’s at odds with the actual material being played. Not every superhero films needs to be buried under mountains of angst, and a little of it can go a long way. I don’t mind the attempt to tell a new version of Spider-Man, but this particular version doesn’t work for me, and it’s an accumulation of all the small terrible decisions that snowball into something that just doesn’t connect.
James Vanderbilt, Sargent, and Steve Kloves are all credited with the script, and it seems like an awfully big group of heavy-hitters to throw at something that feels like it was assembled from a “Make Your Own Generic Superhero Movie” kit. Competently assembled, the film spends a whole lot of time covering ground that has been well covered before. When Stan Lee and Steve Ditko originally designed Peter Parker, he was a nerd, an outcast, but in the 21st century, that archetype has been completely reconfigured. Nerds run the world these days, so while it’s understandable that Peter might be somewhat dented from the loss of his parents during childhood, I’m not really sure why he’s being played like a guy who no one notices or likes during the first act of the film. It doesn’t seem genuine or motivated, particularly when it’s Andrew Garfield playing the part. He and Emma Stone have nice chemistry together, and there are several scenes between the two of them that are charming. But the film doesn’t know what to do to update the archetypes that Lee and Ditko originally utilized.
Another good example is the way they’ve written Curt Connors, the villain played here by Rhys Ifans. The film can’t decide if he’s a good guy who suffers the side effects of an experiment gone wrong or a bad guy with secrets who only reveals his true face once he’s become the Lizard. It doesn’t help that the film has that same maddening franchise-minded tendency to drop clues to future films at the expense of this one. We hear mention of Norman Osborn in the film and some mysterious disease that’s killing him, and there is a suggestion of a larger conspiracy about Peter’s parents that both Osborn and Connors were involved in, and all any of it does is make the whole world of the film feel very, very small. Just like George Lucas and his bizarre insistence that everyone in the entire galaxy of the “Star Wars” films is somehow connected directly to the story of the Skywalker family, it seems that the entire world of “The Amazing Spider-Man” revolves around Peter Parker even before he becomes Spider-Man. It robs the story of the everyman quality that was one of the things Marvel Comics built its empire on, and it turns this into another story of The Chosen One finding his destiny. Huge mistake.
The late Michael J. Riva was the production designer here, and there’s something that rings false about the overall design of the film. The New York stuff is so anonymous that it could easily have been shot anywhere, and the science-fiction elements that are introduced via Oscorp feel like something from a theme park, not a lived-in and cohesively realized world. John Schwartzman’s cinematography is slick, but again, it doesn’t feel like either a fully-realized comic book world or the real world, stranding the film in some awkward neither nor. The one tech collaborator whose work really shines here is James Horner, but it’s like he’s scoring the film they tried to make and not the film they actually made. There’s a lot of his score that is inventive and exciting, and I would imagine it’s a good listen on its own. I just wish I’d seen the movie that I was listening to instead of the one I actually saw.
I liked the presentation today at the IMAX screening room, and it’s obvious that the 3D classes Sony threw for the director paid off in a something that delivers a few big bang visual moments. Marc Webb’s work is entirely serviceable, and I hate saying that. I hate damning a filmmaker with faint praise. He’s got a certain degree of technical proficiency that works in some of the bigger scenes, and I do think he has a nice touch with Stone and Garfield and their chemistry, but there’s so little momentum to the overall film that it never feels like it starts. It all feels like preamble, like they’re warming up for a second film. I don’t understand why studios ignore the James Bond model when they’re making franchise films like this. We get it. Tobey Maguire isn’t going to play the role forever, so if you’re going to recast it, just recast it. But don’t bother wiping the entire thing away and starting over. And if you are going to do it, don’t deliver something that feels like a remake that was made by someone who only had the first film described to them. What’s good is okay, and what’s bad is baffling, and overall, “The Amazing Spider-Man” is, at best, average, and in an age where talented filmmakers are battling to elevate a genre that has become a mini-industry within the larger industry, average just isn’t good enough.
“The Amazing Spider-Man” opens everywhere July 3.
I know this may be impossible to answer, but would this have worked better for you had the Raimi films never existed and this was just the first Spider Man film the studios turned out?
Wanted to ask that as well. However, I disliked the Raimi films a great deal….so I’m still curious about this one
Like Harry Knowles, I believe that all movie-making resources and creativity must must be funnelled into one gigantic conveyor belt of Properties made in ever more expensive form, more perfectly gratifying every dimwitted childish urge until civilization itself collapses. Thankyou, Mr. Sargent, for bringing our dream closer to reality!
Honestly, I’m really surprised by your review. This is one of the very few times in which I think you’re dead wrong about a movie. I saw this in Japan last weekend, and for me, I thought it was significantly better than the 1st and 3rd Raimi films (I really enjoyed the 2nd, so that’s a tough call). The character work, the chemistry, and Garfield in particular are pretty spectacular. Perhaps another viewing in the future will change your mind? I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree on this one.
Yeah, I’m honestly kind of baffled by this review Drew. I absolutely get the over-riding cynicism feeding into this movie’s very existence – it is, when all is said and done, the very epitome of why Hollywood has become such a creative vaccuum – but the movie is an absolute blast. I think this is a case where people’s totally justifiable attitudes/expectations will fade and the movie will be judged on its own merits, somewhere down the line. Watch this again in a year when you don’t arrive at the cinema laden-down with your resentment, cynicism and anti-Corporate feelings in place. (Feelings which are totally justified, and totally understandable).
“We’ll just have to agree to disagree on this one”.
Yeah, I guess you will. I find it hilarious when anonymous readers think that a critic should value their opinion more than his own. Do you know Drew personally, or something? Are you guys good friends who discuss movies all the time? I don’t understand this comment at all. It must be nice to believe that everyone on Earth cares what you think.
I think your review is wrong .im glad they have done a reboot of spiderman :)
.the other spiderman movies lost there way with the story and characters .typical hollywood just throw in loads cgi and not much story and they expect people love it I DNt think so .
it be great if they could make more reboots of film sooner and get a story right ,good story and characters then you got a good film .look at batman reboot and it worked :) cause they told the story right :)
Let’s look at Batman. It worked because they told the story right and got a fine cast to do so. However, they HAD to do something like that because the old series went so far left-field of character, it was a much lampooned series at that point, and there had been ten years between the last Batman movie and the new series. The Spider-Man movies were largely well-received. They hit a (huge) road bump with the third one. However, the overall timeline was fine. They could/should have just picked up in that timeline and just written a better story. Instead they dropped the continuity. Plus, there have only been five years between movies and it sounds like they are keeping more-or-less the same vibe. It is not that they did not tell the story right the first time. It’s that they made some poor decisions. Overall they got the stories right, and anything they wanted to change they could have done with character growth and better writing, or even just downplaying certain things that might have went wrong in the last movie. I mean, Spider-Man 2 was considered one of, if not THE, best comic book movies ever made. It’s hard to swallow the argument they did not tell the story right and needed to erase everything and start over. I am flat-out not buying that.
Personally, I am flat out not going to pay for reboots or retreads anymore. If there is something like them telling a self-contained story that has run its course and want to do something different (e.g. Nolan’s Batman), that is (or may be, we’ll see) different. But “reboots” that tell the exact same origin story covering the same ground as we just saw? No. I think it would be terrible if they start making more reboots just because they can justify it with not telling the story right the first time. I do not want to watch X number of movies telling the same story just so they can get it right the ___ time they try it. How many times do we have to sit through the same story just so they can fix things and ignore anything we were supposed to care about in the earlier versions? Name any other instance where that works?
I think you’re going to be in the minority here Drew.
I saw it last week and thought it was terrific.
Yes it covers old ground, yet tells the story well and feels more mature and different enough to Raimi’s films. I had zero issues with it as a retread.
As for the uncle Ben killing having no weight, well it did for me. He goes completely off the rails trying to bring the killer to justice, feeling wholly responsible. As the film plays out he then starts to become who he needs to be, with his uncle’s mantra repeatedly ringing in his ears. I’m not sure why this didn’t work for you. The arc was fine, and Garfield is strong throughout.
As for Lizard, I think they make it perfectly clear that he’s a good guy. The film seems to suggest that messing with genetics might not be the brightest idea, something his father ran away from and ironically something that defined his son’s destiny.
I had a blast with it. I don’t like comparing it to the Raimi films as it is wildly different, but I definitely would give it a solid B to B+.
Every scene Stone and Garfield have is dynamite. Different league to the Maguire and Dunst romance of the original trilogy. Their final scene together is a classic moment, clearly from the man that made 500 Days of Summer.
Really looking forward to the next film and deem it a more than worthy reboot.
It’s the way it’s done. The out of focus line from Parker and her reaction. Great.
I do think they make it clear he’s a good guy. He is very reluctant to experiment on himself and when he does it brings out the extreme side of his nature. It’s not a million miles away from the depiction of Doc Ock in Spider-Man 2.
Look, I felt bad for him come the end of the movie. Therefore I deemed him to be a relatively good guy, not able to control his new found abilities. Unlike Parker who does manage to fight his demons and become the hero. This is very conventional ‘hero and villain’ mirror stuff here Drew.
Banter is all good. Totally respect your opinion.
I just read Capone’s review and think it worked in similar ways for him as it did for myself.
Drew, no, that’s how scientists works. I know, I saw Prometheus!
Listen, man. At the end of the day, you’re just doing your job. You are entitled to your opinion and clearly, somebody thought others need to hear it. You might not like it but you seriously need to stop talking down to readers that comment on this article. Just because they do not feel the same way about this film as you do, it does not give you the right to talk to them in a condescending manner. You are not better than any of us. You’re the same.
You see, there it is again all over your last comment. You may have the “right” to publish reviews and brag about how many years of experience you have, but you are not very appreciated exactly because of this sort of attitude you assume towards readers. In a sense, my anonymity protects me. No one can put a face to what I say, I’m just saying what everybody else is already thinking. You on the other hand, ARE responsible for what you say, it will affect you professionally and personally. If your readers are really that insignificant to you, then why retaliate to their comments at all?
you are not very appreciated exactly because of this sort of attitude you assume towards readers.
i was quoting earlier so I could add that if this was true; I wouldn’t appreciate Drew’s writing (hint: I do), and that Drew would be rude and condescending to EVERYONE that spoke to him. (hint: he isn’t).
Dude, there’s no need to attack Drew. As mentioned, I obviously disagree with Drew about this particular movie, but the fact is that this site is exceptional. It’s a mature place with well thought-out reviews of tv and movies. In my opinion, it’s actually the best. There’s no need to belittle the comments section to the point that it becomes AICN. If you want to debate the movie, do it. If you want to debate Drew being condescending or some other aspect of his character, this is not the place.
Um excuse me complainers but this is Drew’s column. I don’t always agree with what he writes but I come back because I like to read his opinions. Drew is one of the most passionate critics in the game and some of the complaints on this site are just plain ridiculous. You all feel that you have the right to come on here and abuse and disagree, but you don’t like it when he retaliates? In future I propose that wither you harden up or if you don’t like what someone writes then go away and stop reading it.
Every critic is entitled to their opinion, and I wholeheartedly support said critic participating in discussions with their readers after the fact, but in this case I think the commenter was taking issue with the “Really? You thought that? Wow.”-type reactions. To be fair somebody — perhaps this same commenter, since there are apparently a few sock monkeys on here — gave you the same business up the thread, calling themselves “Really?” in response to your review. Still, I think the point is valid. You can’t pretend somebody chiming in with an opposing point of view would be thrilled to get feedback like that.
As for the movie itself, I’ll probably end up siding with Drew on this one, as I’ve been getting the “been there, done that” feeling ever since this reboot was announced, and the footage I’ve seen hasn’t done much to change that. Taken in a vacuum, The Amazing Spider-Man might be a better film… but it doesn’t exist in a vacuum; not for me, at least, and it’ll be very difficult for me to overlook that.
That said, some of the angry responses to a mild putdown of a review may be the result of fanboys who are desperate to like anything Spider-Man no matter what, and others are from fanboys who literally have a whole different set of priorities from you. They may not have seen the movie yet, but they know that Peter Parker tells jokes and invented his own webbing (and is not Donald Glover), and that automatically makes it better than Raimi’s take on the character. What its merits are as cinema as irrelevant.
I don’t understand any of this. Now a critic isn’t allowed to defend his opinion? Come on. You don’t have to agree with Drew or any other critic, but at least let him do his job. This is just ridiculous.
Drew, you suck serious ass at reviewing movies. One this movie takes nothing from the original, but I bet $100 dollars you adore Batman Begins which takes the origin from Batman. Two it is the best Spidey movie we will ever see. Three go back to English class, this movie fucking owns I give this movie a 10/10 much better than Raimi’s crap
I couldn’t read that comment (by Roby, not Drew) without imagining him crushing a beer can against his head at the end of it.
Hey genius (I’m talking to you, Roby1998), have you even seen the movie yet? If not, how do you know it’s the “best” and whether it borrows from Raimi’s first Spidey movie or not?
Also, explain to me how Batman Begins takes the origin from “Batman” (I’m guessing you mean the 1989 film?). I don’t recall Joker killing Bruce’s parents in BB. As for Bruce’s parents being shot, Burton’s movie didn’t create that origin. Do you know ANYTHING about the character?
Finally, if you’re going to implore someone to take an English class, the least you could do is learn to use punctuation in your moronic rants.
Just a point of fact, here…
Burton’s Batman DOESN’T really get into the origin, other than the instigating act, the murder of the Waynes. He also cocks it up completely by having the Joker be their killer, but whatever. Nolan’s Batman Begins is wholly an origin film. It’s about how Bruce moves from that moment on the street to becoming The Dark Knight of Gotham. That’s the whole energy and direction of the plot.
Now, I AM excited about Webb’s Spider-Man. However, I have not seen it. Two reviewers who I respect, Drew and Capone, have come up with diametrically opposed reactions. I find this exciting. I really have no idea, at this point, how I will react to it.
Although, damn…it’s nice to see Spidey actually being funny in the trailers.
Robey, I’ve also seen the film and completely concur with Drew. Have you actually seen the movie? And how?
congrats drew, you have pissed off sony, and now they are sending the pr plants to get you…take a bow
Drew, thanks for the review – and please don’t let a few halfwits get you down. Most of us appreciate that you give every movie a fair crack. It’s one of the reasons your reviews are so widely respected.
Well Mr.Drew, though you are surely entitled to your opinion, your review is way off the mark. Your review sounds like you wish to trash this movie just for the sake of it (a la your look-alike Devin Faraci). And even with regard to movie critics, your opinion is in the minority. Most established critics have given it between an A- to B+, and its tracking on 91% at RT & 76 at metacritic. But you may keep that self-righteous attitude, it shall help your “credibility” (if there is any). I respectfully disagree!
Steve, you’re entitled to your opinion too, but why does that mean you need to attack Drew (“self-righteous attitude” and all that)? So his view is in the minority. SO WHAT?
Have you seen the movie yet? If so, tell us, in non-spoilerish detail, just what Drew got so wrong. If you haven’t seen it, then this you’re just being a troll.
Drew gave us his reasons for not liking it, along with pointing out the things he did like, and they sound like valid ones. How about sharing YOUR thoughts on the movie, if you’ve seen it, and actually adding something to the discussion? Otherwise, STFU.
Why do people who disagree with a review so often feel the need to ascribe some ulterior motive to the reviewer? He is paid to give his opinion. His opinion was that he did not particularly like this movie. And he backed that opinion up with numerous reasons. If you don’t agree with him(AND HAVE ACTUALLY SEEN THE MOVIE), then say so, but don’t say he only disliked it because he had some weird personal grudge or desire to distinguish himself from the critical mainstream.
JESUS FUCKING CHRIST PEOPLE! DREW ISN’T EVERY OTHER CRITIC! Everybody has their own opinion, and Drew gave his. Now I haven’t seen the movie yet so I cannot even begin to get into this conversation. But I think it is the stupidest thing you can do to bash a critic when they do not fall in line with other critics. If everybody had the same opinion, guess how dull the world would be? My God, MY GOD I feel like I am in pre-school again.
Drew, thanks for the measured review, and just ignore the AICN rejects. I haven’t seen the film, so I can’t tell if I will feel the same as you about it, but what I DO know is that your reviews are usually balanced and thoughtful, and I can trust your opinion.
Let’s just say that I have stopped going to AICN, but read (and enjoy) almost every review you write, even for films I don’t plan on seeing, because it’s just good writing, period.
Oh, and this bit completely resonated with me. Completely agree (whether I’ve seen the film or not):
“Just like George Lucas and his bizarre insistence that everyone in the entire galaxy of the “Star Wars” films is somehow connected directly to the story of the Skywalker family, it seems that the entire world of “The Amazing Spider-Man” revolves around Peter Parker even before he becomes Spider-Man. It robs the story of the everyman quality that was one of the things Marvel Comics built its empire on, and it turns this into another story of The Chosen One finding his destiny. Huge mistake.”
Hey Drew,
Question about how scary this may be for younger kids. Is is about the same as previous trilogy?
Thanks Drew.
This review confirms my worst fears about this movie — it is franchise bait, feels like rehash, and the only new or interesting scenes are outside of the mask. Maybe Superman will do it better?
You don’t have a real argument against this movie. It’s a good thing this “review” will be quickly dismissed as nonsense.
This “review” does exactly what it should do, which is inform us of Drew’s opinion of the film. He’s not arguing that you shouldn’t like it, he’s just stating that he didn’t (like it). Why is this so hard to understand?
However, I take it you’ve seen the film Corey? I also take it that your opinion is more valid, more correct? Note, I’m not saying that Drew’s opinion IS more valid… just that you contributed NOTHING to the discussion.
In any case, I don’t always agree with Drew (in fact, I often don’t), but I don’t have to. It’s one man’s (well written) opinion and if it turns out I love the film (based on marketing materials and the brain in my head, I doubt it), then I might come back here and challenge Drew on certain points, but even then I’d only be in it for the discussion, not with the agenda of changing his mind.
Be more in love with movies, less in love with intellectual properties, and understand that based on the sum of experiences an individual has in their life, opinions will vary. Most of all, understand that this is ok (great even!).
I don’t give a rats ass about what you think. Don’t ever lecture me. And get your mouth off of Drew’s dick.
What review did you read? There are a variety of very specific examples given here of why it didn’t work for him.
I’m extremely baffled, by the way, that so many people feel the need to come to the defense of a reboot of a movie made just 10 years ago. It’s just bizarre.
That’s ‘rat’s ass,’ Corey. Mind your punctuation. Also, congratulations on being such a swell guy.
So it’s OK for an anonymous commenter to lecture Drew, but not OK to lecture said anonymous commenter back. Have I got that right?
Stay classy, “Facebook User.”
Weird… Last night, Corey’s posts had “Facebook User” for the name. Now it reads “Corey Dolan.” So he’s not anonymous. But a horse’s ass by any other name still smells just as bad.
Again, stay classy Corey.
Wow, people desperately want this movie to not suck.
I haven’t seen this much unreasonable anger about a movie review in a long time. It’s FASCINATING.
I’ve seen ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, and I agree with Drew 100%. Regarding the fumbling of Uncle Ben, there’s also another key Spider-Man line which is nowhere in the movie (I thought it was going to be at the end, but oddly, it wasn’t.) ‘With great power comes great responsibilty.’ This line sums up the whole reason Parker is Spider-Man, and it’s nowhere to be seen. That’s criminal in my mind.
There are also some ‘Prometheus-level’ plot holes (unmasked with police helicopter above, but it doesn’t get an image?), and Peter just cons his way into a top science laboratory with the hokiest of ruses.
Such a shame Raimi was tossed aside, as he completely understood the entire Spider-Man universe. This film is a mis-step from Sony.
Disappointment in the current state of discourse aside, I got’s me a question for ya Drew.
Since the existence of this movie comes down to a shrewd business move on Sony’s part (that part isn’t in question is it?), what happens next? Let’s just say that the movie doesn’t do well, and in a year where there have been a few big budget clankers it seems possible, what happens next? Do they sequelize it anyway, or do they do another reboot?
What happens when a studio has to actively make films to keep the rights, even if they’re not ready or wanting?
If it makes a bucket of money the question is moot, but I think the scenario makes for some interesting discussion.
What happens when a studio has to actively make films to keep the rights, even if they’re not ready or wanting?
I don’t see this being a complete bomb, because with something this big, I think there’d be some advanced warning as there was with John Carter. However, I could see this being a Superman Returns level disappointment, but I still don’t think that’s likely. If it doesn’t do well, I’d have to imagine they’d put the franchise on ice for a while.
Cool cool, I agree that it’s likely to make money, I was hoping to sidestep that as the focus of the discussion.
Let’s keep the hypothetical going that it does bomb; would Sony put it on ice knowing that if they don’t make a film in time the rights revert to Marvel?
It’s a rhetorical question of course at the end of a ‘what if?’. It’s just such a strange motivator to make a film. Fox is obviously a part of this question as well with FF, Daredevil and X-Men and Sony again with their directionless Ghost Rider franchise. It’s just all so weird man!
If it were to bomb, I don’t think they’d try to make another movie. Even if it meant that the rights would expire, the franchise would have proven itself as unprofitable in its current incarnation, and if they tried to rush a new take quickly enough to hold onto the rights, then they would likely get the same disappointing results. People need time to forget.
Anyway, I think it just sets us up for a lot of potentially terrible movies made whether there is actually a great story or an outspoken demand for it or not. There could be great ones too, however they are being made because they HAVE to be made from a business standpoint, not because they necessarily have these great ideas compelling them to create these movies.
As for it bombing? Define “bomb.” The third Spider-Man movie had all sorts of problems, yet still made $890,871,626 according to Wikipedia, for whatever that’s worth. Reviews are overall pretty good, and it’s a story people will pay money to see. Unless they did not make enough to pay for it and have a little profit, I think they will still make more. It should easily do that. If not? It would have to do really, REALLY bad for them to not make any more. I mean, they did make two Ghost Rider movies. Obviously Spider-Man is a franchise that has proven to be VERY profitable, even with a rather poorly reviewed third movie, so that’s probably not the issue. How they handle it might be. However, it’s getting overall pretty good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and has enough buzz that it should do fine.
I don’t think Sony will ever let the rights revert to Marvel, no matter what. The movies are the tip of the iceberg. If Marvel gets Spidey, Disney gets Spidey, and that means Spider-Man rides at Disney theme parks, Spider-Man merch in Disney stores, etc. They will gladly make movies far worse than this one just to ensure they don’t lose the brand.
DAVE I and NICK_R, that’s pretty much where my head was as well. I imagine the film will make cash and Sony will keep on making them. Like you said Dave, it would have to do REALLY bad for them to give it up.
But I also agree with Nick in that I don’t think they would ever let them revert back to Marvel, in the same way that Fox would be bad businessmen to ever let X-Men revert back to Marvel.
Gah… I guess I don’t know what my point ultimately is, just that this whole situation of making movies (money) to keep the rights to make more movies (money) is just a tad too openly crass for my liking. It’s a shame too, because as average as the Ultimate Spiderman cartoon is, it was nice to see Wolverine and Spiderman hanging out in the same cartoon with Nick Fury in the wings. So, at least the animation rights have all reverted back to Marvel/Disney.
I don’t understand why studios ignore the James Bond model when they’re making franchise films like this. We get it. […] if you’re going to recast it, just recast it. But don’t bother wiping the entire thing away and starting over.
I might agree with this, if Spidey 3 hadn’t left things on such a sour note. Had they continued on from that point, and kept the same continuity, I don’t know if I would’ve been all that interested.
Of course, they could’ve just ignored S3 (sort of like how, if you ignore X3 and Wolverine, X-Men: First Class actually keeps pretty strong continuity with the first two X-Men flims) I suppose.
My only issue with your review — and it has nothing to do with your opinion of the film — is that you’ve now put a lot of pressure on the obligatory Stan Lee cameo.
Like Drew – whose measured, reasonable reviews were the only thing keeping me at Ain’t It Cool and I’ve hardly been back since he left – I don’t get the studios’ reluctance to treat superheroes like Bond.
I said the exact same thing on my blog the other day. Just tons of missed opportunities here, for all superheroes. There is too much source material to pull from to just keep retelling the same story over and over again.
My post on the subject: [goo.gl]
While there’s one advantage to restarting the entire series, allowing them to layer in Gwen Stacy from the very start and then, somewhere down the road, play out her most infamous story line, what you gain by doing that, you lose in narrative momentum.
Sorry, that was the quote from Drew I was trying to reply to and it cut it off. Anyway…
My reply to that is that they should have been smart enough to plan for that in the first place. So now you have the old trilogy where they kind of hamfisted her into it. And to be fair, it worked poorly. If they were going to to that they should have been smart enough to plan it out better. I know that is easy for me to say, however it’s Sony’s job to do this so I do not feel terribly bad pointing that out.
So the problem is they are largely telling a story we have already seen, killing any momentum or continuity in the process and apparently all to cover a series of blunders in the third movie. It undercuts any emotional weight we might have had from the first three movies while TOTALLY erasing any character growth we watched Peter go through. So I have some rather huge reservations about this.
Unfortunately another reviewer that was obviously not a fan of a reboot. The negative reviews all stem from those who think a reboot is unnecessary. Its shocking to look at the positive reviews vs the negatives it’s honestly like they are watching different movies
On the other hand this is getting stellar reviews from other sites. I could just say, well, it’s a holiday week, I’ll go judge for myself, but if enough people do that and it sucks it’s going to send the wrong message, the movie will make a ton of money, and they’ll keep doing more crap like it.
Undecided- the unfortunate part is that regardless of what happens, movie studios exist for one reason- $$$$$. Just look at all of the vaccuous crap that is being shoveled onto the screens these days (anything by Adam Fucking Sandler!!)bereft of any merits that STILL make a ton and keep Kevin James in work!!! Unfortunately the masses are voting with their asses… we’re ultimately to blame. Nothing will change.
I think they should have done what they did with the cartoon The Spectacular Spider Man. If you want to put him back in high school, just do it and don’t retell the origin. Pick up with Spider-Man already being established, or just getting started. Everyone knows the origin. Batman’s origin was never told on the big screen, so Batman Begins isn’t the same. They needed a fresh start because Batman and Robin bombed. Spider-Man 3 wasn’t great, but it was a huge hit.
I haven’t watched any of the four Spiderman films and I won’t watch any future ones until Peter is a black man.
Hi Drew, I think you may have asked readers what the interest level on this film was. Despite being a Spidey fan, I could not have cared less from the first moment it was announced to the present.
Like you I’m puzzled why a reboot is even necessary when there are numerous examples of recasting in continuing roles. Here’s another: Doctor Who.
I want to see Spidey out of NYC. I liked the crazy other dimension stories. It’s getting old seeing super heroes in city fights. Rebooting seems to indicate we’ll be seeing the same stuff, only a little different.
Whew, sounds like Donald Glover dodged a bullet.
**…but it’s like he’s scoring the film they tried to make and not the film they actually made**
Horner’s Krull score is EXACTLY like this…I had that soundtrack on CD for years, but when I finally watched the film a few years back, I was kind of aghast at how Horner could have whipped up such exciting music for such a wet fart of a sci-fi fantasy. Still, in this day of generic Hans Zimmer BWWWWAAMMMMMMMs, I’ll take a great score for a film that doesn’t deserve it over a good film with a thin, mediocre, theme-less score.
Aww, poor Krull. I still love that movie, though that’s entirely because I first saw it when I was seven. And yes, the score is fantastic.
Look, I get that comic characters are somewhat elastic. You can’t read comic books your whole life without getting dozens of practical examples of the way you can bend the characters different ways to create different effects.
Ah, it cut off my reply . . . Anyway, my reply to to Drew’s quote above . . .
Isn’t that part of the problem with comics and comic book movies? They know they can just disregard everything or make it not count. Somebody dies a tragic death and ends up being a fan-favorite? Magically resurrect them. A character gets shot in the spine and will definitively never, ever, EVER walk again, ever, yet you really, really want to make them into a superhero even though they have earned praise for realism and a character disabled can stand behind? Just reboot the whole universe. You want to keep Spider-Man from growing up or having to deal with his marriage anymore, yet don’t want Peter Parker to actually have to get a divorce in what would have been a reasonable event that >60% of the people in the world go through? Just have the Devil null it by making everybody in the world “forget” about the marriage and have the protagonist make one of the most selfish and childish decisions ever in a story.
I feel kind of the same way with comics as movies or series that get remade or rebooted. It undercuts any weight to a story when you can just erase it and start with a blank slate. All of the emotional stuff that happened before that we were (apparently) SUPPOSED TO care about? All gone. Then what comes next? A version of the same old story.
I am pretty much done with mainstream comics. Not because it’s hip, but because most of them find ways to undermine everything that came before them just so they can use the same characters indefinitely. I love Sandman and the Watchmen and Scott Pilgrim, amongst others, because there are actual consequences. There is also a singular author for each and a singular vision, and they are also finite series not being milked for all time. Maybe that is part of the problem. Still, they have gotten way too comfortable with the idea that they can make virtually any decision in a comic or movie and essentially undo it, no matter how important that decision was to the story.
You just hit on an interesting conundrum with serialized entertainment. I agree with some of your points, but ultimately disagree with the notion that the whole enterprise is worthless. I honestly really enjoy seeing different writers (or filmmakers) put their stamp on a popular character, both to learn which attributes of the story other people are attracted to and to see how that character changes as a reflection of our times.
But the problem is that these stories aren’t really fluid anymore. They’re more like a rubber band: you can stretch them out in one direction or another, but go too far and it either snaps back into place or breaks entirely. Which is a shame, because so many “iconic” or defining story arcs in DC and Marvel’s canon are the result of writers taking risks. Nowadays when a writer decides to try something new, the next 2 years are spent undoing that decision. And on the one hand I get it, because fans and creators are afraid of changing the characters they love or losing them entirely (to say nothing of the money at stake, which is, honestly, probably the prime motivator). On the other hand, think about all the possibilities that will go unrealized because comic books are stuck in the past. It really is an interesting debate, and though I think there’s more good than bad in re-interpreting classic titles, I understand your disappointment as well.
@Chris, I would not say I think the whole enterprise is worthless. Although, I’m disenfranchised enough to largely stick to indie comics. I like different writers (and to some extent filmmakers) putting their stamp on certain characters. I just hate how everything can be undone on a whim. So it is less the lack of a singular voice and more the perceived need to make everything stay the same.
However, I have enjoyed things like Alan Moore’s Killing Joke (part of why I’m particularly unimpressed they magically healed Barbara Gordon’s paralysis in the New 52), Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One The Dark Knight Returns, and a re-examination of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Blue was very moving. So it is not like I’m adverse to mainstream characters, or even revisiting a character’s origins or past. I think it has to be done right, and I appreciate it when they fit it into a growing character history. Have different takes happen in a way that does not mean just drawing/shooting the same origin story, have the protagonist find out some other way than a “reboot” or have another way of shooting it than “this is what REALLY happened, ignore that movie that millions of you saw in the theatres or in the comics a few short years ago.” You can come up with something a little better than doing that ever ten years or so.
It just seems like a lot of these comics are intended to be seen as an infinitely long timeline where the characters are meant to run forever yet not change at all. I’d be happier if they looked at it, arced the whole timespan, then wrote stories in different parts of that. If you want a Spider-Man story in high school, or before he married Mary Jane? Great! Write it in that era. Don’t use some metaphysical creature to bend time and space, or feel the pretend the past few decades of writing didn’t actually happen, or create some ridiculous plot device to undo what happened because you changed your mind. Stuff happens in people’s lives. Let it happen. And take chances.
That’s why I stick to indie comics or lesser known characters. You get to take a lot more chances with a bunch of unknowns or by creating your own characters, ala. what Moore did with The Watchmen, or what Kirkman has done with Invincible and The Walking Dead, or even a character like Booster Gold. Even Sandman had his run as a main character, then got delegated to being a supporting character. That was amazing. Yet if they’d let it go in indefinitely, it would have ended up terrible or at minimal lacking the poignancy the series had.
Still, I’m stuck in a bit of a conundrum. I really respect comics and graphic novels as a medium. However I have a huge problem with how Marvel and DC in particular choose to run their characters. It’s almost like comics aren’t for me even though I’d love them to be. I can see your spin on it though.
The other way to look at is that every time a writer or writer artist start an extended run on a book, it’s a soft reboot. Alan Moore’s run on Swamp Thing ended with the character happy and walking off into the sunset with his wife and child. He ended the book, basically. But the character didn’t belong to him, so the next creators got to begin and end the book their own way, and so on and so on. It’s absolutely impossible to look at a serial that’s been ongoing for fifty years in some cases as a seamless tapestry. That kind of thinking makes the best writers the slaves of the worst. Say you’re a writer who’s just been given the job writing Superman. Great, you say, but there’s the catch—you’re following a five year run by Joe Shmoe who ended his last issue with Clark Kent working as a wrestler, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen dead, and a full-body tattoo instead of a costume. Do you take that and run, or do you spend a couple of issues cleaning house to get the book into some semblance of a recognizable form before you start telling the stories you want to tell with the character? Probably the latter, right? And hopefully you get a long enough run that someone else will come along and sweep the slate clean when you’ve finished.
So if you’re looking for consistency, don’t look for it in characters, look for it in creators. Moore’s Swamp Thing—that’s a complete story. Simonson’s Thor? Same. Brubaker’s Cap, Miller’s Daredevil, JMS’ Spider-Man? All have a beginning middle and end and are consistent within those parameters. Think Elektra should have stayed dead? So does Frank Miller, and within the Miller-verse she still is. His Daredevil run wasn’t just thirty odd issues of the book–it was “Frank Miller’s Daredevil”. Subsequent creators could riff on what he brought to the table as much as they wanted to , but it didn’t effect one iota the story contained in his issues. Same with Moore, Simonson, et al.
There are beginnings and endings and deaths and consequences happening all the time in comics. But they’re contained within specific runs, and once that run is wrapped up in a bow, all bets are off. As it should be.
Well, a few thoughts:
1) Parameters: Marvel & DC are, or should be, smart enough to set parameters. Thus, only let stuff happen if you are comfortable with the character going that route. If a writer kills off Lois and Jimmy and has Superman wearing a full-body tattoo and working as a professional wrestler (which I’m assuming you made up), then so be it. I deal with it. I do not just try to undo all of that. Now some I might be able to, no problem. Full body tattoo? There are reasons why and how that might be pretty easily reversible. Make it character driven though; presumably DC a/o the previous writer let that happen for a reason. Lois & Jimmy? Leave them dead. That should matter, even in comics. If you aren’t cool with that, then tell the current writers characters X, Y, and Z are off limits.
2) Chapters: I think each run is analogous to a chapter in the character’s life, or a book in a series. I am fine ending Swamp Thing once Moore leaves it. However, I am NOT fine if I keep going and they just retcon everything that just happened. Maybe it’s the end of a chapter where the character is (for now) living the happy ending, or wearing a full-body tattoo costume. Write the next chapter. What I personally don’t want is the next writer to spend three episodes erasing what the last writer did so they can tell the exact same story, only their way. Other things will happen in these characters’ lives. Let them deal with it from the point the last writer left it, OR have a really good reason (and method) for undoing it.
Personally, I’m probably just best off sticking to singular author runs, mini-series, or occasionally dabbling in comics because the more I read them the less satisfying they are to me overall. Select ones, or select runs? Amazing. The aftermath where DC, Marvel, etc. scramble to make that amazing story never happen? It leaves me feeling pretty hollow about the whole ordeal. If they want a character that radically different than what was just written, or if they want to do things without pinning it on Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, or The X-Men? Make a new character (or use a lesser known B-character) and be more creative. Most mainstream comics are dead to me.
@Jeff – I like the cut of your jib, and the auteur-centric approach to comic fandom may be the best of all possible solutions considering our options, but I can’t help but feel like people would be missing out on some potentially fertile, innovative material if writers automatically made the decision to do a soft reboot every time they took over for Joe Schmoo — so as not to “make the best the slaves of the worst.”
It doesn’t even have to be a soft reboot. Most of the time you can just ignore stuff. Look at Mark Waid’s current Daredevil run. He doesn’t disavow anything that came before—he just doesn’t mention it. And that book is very much his thing, and when he leaves, for all intents and purposes that book will be over and it will be someone else’s Daredevil. Which will also be it’s own thing, but as with Waid’s run, will also have the benefit of picking and choosing any aspects of DD’s 50 year history that might give a story a little more depth.
Trying to follow a well-regarded run with a direct continuation as though no creative change had happened can’t help but make even the most talented creators look bad if they’re forced to continue storylines they’re not interested in, or ape a tone they’re not comfortable with.
Drew, Thank you for your honest thoughts on this unnecessary reboot. I still plan on seeing it in the theater, and I’m sure it will be huge (hell it’s Spider-Man, and I love Spidey).
I’m amazed at the personal attacks below. For any who have read your past reviews and thoughts, your fairness regarding film is pretty well known. I don’t always agree with you, but that’s what makes talking about movies FUN!
Some people just have no manners these days, especially online. Sad.
Please don’t get discouraged by rude people, and keep up the great work.
Totally agree with the James Bond analogy; Spidey’s origin is burned into our society’s conscience, there’s no need to redo the origin: just drop him into high school fully formed and hit the ground running.
And for those blasting Drew for this review, he’s hardly a minority; go to rottentomatoes and you’ll find plenty of reviews that echo this one.
Thansk for the review Drew. But Im confused. You say you hate the whole Chosen One aspect of the story, but you love Bendis’ take on the same material in Ultimate Spidey. Bruce Banner, Osborn, Dock Ock and Nick Fury and Peters Parents all knew each other, and these relationships had a bearing on Peter’s origin and future life. Talk about a Chosen One!! Can you explain?
Drew, what did you think about Sally Field’s aunt may and Leary’s George Stacey? Any value out of those characters?
But does he rant about things he doesn’t like? You know, the way they made him do in every 90’s movie he appeared in?
That’s disappointing, especially considering how much they were able to get out of Simmons’ Jameson, who essentially is the unsung hero of the raimi films.
I dont always agree with your opinion but I have to say after seeing this Monday and reading this today, your review is right on the money… Truly what holds this back is the decision to do the origin story again, there really is no need and the first half feels redundant with a moody tone that seems really off for a Spider-Man film. Real shame because so much of the second half really works. There is a ‘chance’ that the next time around with the franchise Webb could make a classic..
I don’t know why anyone is surprised by this. As Drew and others have pointed out all along, the only reason to make another Spiderman movie so quickly is so Sony doesn’t lose the rights to the property. It’s worse than a cash grab; it’s a cash grab they didn’t even necessarily want to make. Sure, good movies have been made before under such dubious circumstances, but not particularly often.
And yeah, it’s bad form to root for any movie to fail, but there’s good reason to hope that this film doesn’t make it’s money back, because if it’s a success, the studios will no doubt use it as fuel to remake more and more of their hits with even less turnaround time.
The main reason Spider-Man can’t follow the James Bond model is that Peter Parker’s stories are personality based, and revolve around Peter’s major life experiences and the process of growing up. If you have him in high school or college indefinitely, people are going to wonder what the hell his problem is that he can’t graduate. And then once he is out of college, you have to figure out what to do with him as adult without aging him out of the young superhero role he’s meant to play. I think Raimi was going to give Peter and MJ a kid in part 4, and I don’t know how well that would have gone over. Probably about as well as the Vulturess. Starting over from scratch gives them the opportunity to pace things a little more slowly than Raimi did, and possibly not make another reboot necessary for fifteen to twenty years. And obviously in that time, they can recast as necessary without disrupting the flow of the series.
I respectfully disagree.
Peter Parker can age! The fact that Marvel doesn’t get that is part of why I find Spider-Man inevitably boring. Who really wants Peter Parker in high school or college indefinitely? I don’t. Have him progress. It can take years to cover Parker through the high school to college years. That said, I don’t want him to be in high school or college forever, although with his undergrad and grad school realistically he’s probably going to be in college for a long time.
Plus, what’s wrong with him as an adult? He can be young at heart, yet he should also mature. The fact they’ve stunted his growth in the comics has held him back as a character. How would that ever work? With good writing!
Starting from scratch was unnecessary. Period. And why would they need to reboot, ever?! Just keep telling quality stories. Recast if/as necessary. It’s make believe, we can roll with it. But please, comics and Hollywood need to get over this “superheroes/characters can’t age or mature, let’s reboot and keep them forever trapped in time.” Just establish who the character are, let them age, mature, and grow up as humans in a holistic manner, and don’t try to keep them “young” or a certain way. It’s unnatural, even for make believe people in fantasy land, to just stay the same. In fact, that is part of the problem. In that model, we are not working toward the best story we are working merely for an eternally sustainable cash cow. The compromise comes in that the stories never truly go anywhere. Which is why I applaud Nolan. Sure, they’ll reboot Batman. I would like it if they didn’t, however at least we got this nice bubble universe version of Batman that looks like Nolan got to tell a complete story.
So in short, I completely disagree with you Jeff. These characters can, and should, follow the James Bond model, or maybe even better the Christopher Nolan model. They should most definitely NOT follow the model of rebooting to keep telling the same old story of the same exact character who does the same things and never grows up.
Let me put it this way. If Harry Potter can grow up, why can’t Peter Parker?
You’re confusing the premise and character with the stories. An ongoing serial like Spider-Man (or Batman, or Tarzan, or Tintin) isn’t the story of a person’s life with a beginning, middle, and end that all ties up in a neat little bow. The stories are the adventures that happen within the established scenario. And even given those limitations, the ground you can cover as a storyteller can be as profound or banal as you want to make it. Think of every character on every television show up until, say, Hill Street Blues in the early 80’s. Your Captain Kirks, your Marshall Dillons, your Jim Rockfords. They all ended their runs pretty much where they began them, despite all the seemingly life-changing experiences they endured on a weekly basis. The stories were the adventure or mystery of the week, not the life journey of the lead character.
The difference with something like Harry Potter is that that’s just one long story spread out over seven books. It’s not James Bond or Sherlock Holmes, where every book is a complete self-contained adventure. If that were the case, Harry probably would have been frozen at around fourteen years old. And that would have worked too, if you consider that if he’d had a new adventure every week like on a tv show, that would have given J.K. Rowling about forty books she could have squeezed into one school year, which are many more than she realistically could have finished in her lifetime. She just chose to go another way. Both approaches are equally valid, but I think open-ended heroes have a greater shot at cultural longevity than ones with closed universes, just because there’s room for other people to play if it gets to the point where there’s still demand for the character or property, and the original creator is unable to continue.
You can argue that characters should go away when their original story is told, but I think there’s a place for iconic heroes that stay in rotation with new crops of creators coming in to give them a fresh coat of paint for a new audience every few years.
Actually, Kirk’s an interesting example. Dismissing the Abrams Star Trek, it’s true that Kirk ended up in the same place we first met him on TV. But he was obviously older in the movies, and his aging was a part of the storyline. It’s one of the best things about the (original crew) Trek movies, IMO.
There’s no reason something similar couldn’t be done with Spider-Man. No, we’re probably never going to see a 40 web-slinger. But, slowly, over the decades the comics took Peter from a gawky science nerd in high school to college, working at the Bugle, eventually marrying MJ, and becoming a teacher.
Marvel decided to undo a lot of that a few years ago (terrible mistake, IMO), but I don’t have a problem with Peter growing up and having an adult life in the movies. It worked, and worked well, in the comics for a long time. No reason it couldn’t in the movies.
Anyhow, it’s not like James Bond ever changes all that much. Each change in actor playing Bond has meant someone bringing something new to the table, but the character more or less stays true to the same trappings, same tropes, and (roughly) the same age?
The Daniel Craig films are probably the only real “reboot” that Bond’s ever gone through, but it’s not so radically different that you can’t tell it’s Bond. I think the same would be true for Spidey. Or Batman, or any other comic character taken to the big screen.
@JeffMC2000, a few thoughts.
I was not comparing the Harry Potter series with a rather open ended serial concept like Spider-Man. What I WAS comparing was how a character as inherently light-hearted and pretty fluffy yet fun in the early stages, which Harry Potter pretty much was, worked just as well (albeit in different ways) in the later books as a more mature character. In fact, those later books worked so well at least in part because the tragedies built up, the character grew and went through stages which made each wrinkle in his character have some weight.
With Spider-Man, I think you can play the character in different stages. You can keep him true to the original vision yet still let him mature. To some degree it has, I mean the events in his life with Uncle Ben and Gwen Stacy seemed to have some profound effect, yet Spider-Man is at heart a pretty young-at-heart character. It’s his nature. Still, Spidey worked just fine for me as a more mature (yet still fun, young at heart) character that was married. Look what they did when they wanted to keep him young. “One More Day” was terrible. And for what? Look at how they played the character. He was not just a young or lighthearted character. He was a bumbling moron who made incredibly selfish decisions that seemed illogical and not even grounded in emotion.
My thought is there should be room for these characters to grow. If Spider-Man is at heart a young character and that age-range is what you want to play with as writers, then great! Tell those stories. However, why not also tell the story of what happens next. With any character. They did with Wolverine. They have Batman Beyond which addresses the mortality of Bruce Wayne and “giving up the cowl” or even Miller’s TDK Returns. There have also been a few characters who died and still seem dead, but they’ve had successors or sparked new people to take up their role. So allow that timeline to exist. I don’t care if they keep the main series in the 18-26 year span of Parker’s life. However, I also want to see what comes next, how the story ends. If they are only going to keep the character stuck in the same run, even though it’s a fun rut, I’m not interested. It gets boring. There is no point.
So in general, I think there is room for both. There is room for serialized comics, TV, movies, etc. that exist only in certain times or age ranges for the characters, and there is (or should be) room for exploring what happens when they are older, more mature, or even their deaths. I’m not expecting them to stop telling the stories of younger Peter Parker or in-his-prime Batman or the like. However, I would like them to explore what comes next, when Batman has an injury that he can’t come back from or age catches up to him, if/when Dick Grayson takes over, how Parker deals with it if/when somebody finds out who he is and comes after Mary Jane a/o his kid(s), or when Uncle Ben’s speech is not enough to keep him going and then what comes next. It doesn’t have to be all doom & gloom, or Spidey’s midlife crisis, however I would like to see them play with what happens when the characters age and suffer real consequences because that’s what life is. So how do they react?
-Cheers
I see what you’re saying, but that’s never going to happen with corporate owned characters. The Marvel superheroes did 90% of their growing and aging during the Stan Lee years. Everything since has been taking place in a loosely defined three or four year bubble. That’s just the way it is. I personally think a lot of interesting stories can still be told within those parameters, but I can see how knowing where the walls are around the universe would ruin it for some people. Myself, I know that if I ever got the job writing Spider-Man I wouldn’t want to get stuck writing a forty year old guy with a wife and kids. If I wanted that I’d write the FF. I’d want something that at least resembled the character that meant something to me when I was a kid, and I’d want to be able to do what I wanted with him in the spirit of the creators that inspired me. I wouldn’t want to be beholden to whatever barnacles some hacky 90’s writers managed to attach to the character in the interest of consistency and progress. I mean, I really wouldn’t be at all interested in writing the continuing adventures of Ben Reilly,coffee shop employee, or Peter Parker: Spider-Dad. Those are so far afield of what Spider-Man is supposed to be that I can’t believe anyone ever thought they would actually take. I’m not saying don’t explore the ideas—I’m just saying the smart writers don’t get caught up in the hubris of thinking that the next guys on the book are going to give a shit about what you did. They all want to write Stan Lee’s Spider-Man, not Joe Shmoe’s, same as you. So the smart guys shake up a book, but they have a plan for what to do with the pieces when they fall, and hopefully a statement they’re trying to make. The dumb guys just play a game of “and then” piling change upon change onto characters and then leave a big mess for the next guy, who isn’t as fascinated by the idea of Peter Parker as a one-armed father of Spider-triplets as you are, to clean up.
That’s why I’d argue for parameters. Decide as a company what changes you’ll actually allow to be made, but stick with them. I’m probably not going to read a book where Peter Parker’s leading home schooling or the Punisher turns into Frank running a bowling alley fulltime. However, I think there are ways to deal with Peter having kids or a storyline where Frank has a spiritual crisis/awakening and tries to get out of the vigilante biz. Those don’t even have to longterm change the character, yet could cause ripples without screwing the next writer.
I think there is a compromise somewhere that allows both of us to be happy.
@Shaun,
I like that there was progress in Star Trek. At least you saw the actors age, and you got to see in the movies the acknowledgement that Kirk would eventually, maybe not be replaced by but eventually have his role filled by Jean-Luc Picard. Plus, they had them meet, and eventually did a clever way of continuing the Star Trek films without rebooting or erasing anything.
I also think they could do something similar in Spider-Man films. And I’m fine with them being able to bend things in the timeline and write/film different aspects of Peter’s life without it being a reboot (and boy do I hate that term). Just write a comic/movie/etc. in that time. If we can accept a reboot, we can accept them going back and doing a high-school run (which is kind of what the Ultimate Spider-Man was, or started out as, from what I remember and understand, it’s been a while). Just like I’m fine if eventually he is married w/ children. They can be clever enough to make that work. There are lots of fun protagonists who have kids, from Al Bundy to Walter White to Michael Britten. Just leave Spider-Kids delegated to the background.
I also agree, Marvel undoing certain things in the comics ended terribly. It’s a HUGE part of what soured me to these comics.
I also think James Bond is a good model because he is pretty much the same general age and character. I also thought Casino Royale was a great fresh start to the series because it was closer to the source material than a lot of the other ones, and a large amount of time had elapsed between films. It worked for me because it was a faithful adaptation of his first story in the book in a way that we had not seen recently, if ever.
Drew,
I like your review very much. You are honest and candid. I knew that it would be a tall order to match Sam Raimi’s excellent, brilliant, and very good Spideys. However, I am a sci-fi, comic book and superhero geek and I had to see the Star Wars prequels. I had to see the beautifully rendered, but disjointed and grotesque Prometheus. Therefore, I will see the Average Spider-Man because I have the Lizard action figure and I want to see it(the Lizard). I don’t like 3D for the mostpart. That fact saves me some bucks. I will go to a matinee on terrific Tuesday. I am also really excited about Christpher Nolan’s finale of the Dark Knight. Thanks for giving me the heads up, but for me, Toby Mcquire will always be Spider-man. Therefore, no other actor can ever be. Christopher Reeves will always be Superman. However, I will enjoy the Man of Steel. Linda Carter will always be my Wonder Woman. I would love to see a Wonder Woman movie though. However, who besides my wife can match the stunning beauty of Linda Carter? My point is, you are going to get attacked with an average review because we love our friendly, neihborhood(sp?) Spider-man, even when he is put in a C+ movie. Geeks like me don’t care. An average day at the movies with Spidey is better than a incredible day at the movies with The English Patient(name your chick flik). Snore.
I haven’t read all the reviews Drew has written since leaving AICN, but I have to say, his review for TASM didn’t read to me the way I was expecting, based on comments people had to say about it on AICN. Not like AICN’s comment board should be used as a barometer of unbiased opinion or anything. I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I can’t really comment on whether I agree with Drew’s opinion or not, but I actually like reading “negative” reviews before seeing a highly anticipated movie. It grounds me and forces me to lower my expectations. Doing that often allows me to enjoy the movie more than I would have, which is good. Thanks for the review, Drew – your opinions were well-stated, and it makes sense to me why you didn’t care for it. I don’t *think* I’ll feel the same way about it when I see it with my son, but I guess we’ll find out in a few days.
Drew: regarding your “team sports” comment below:
How right you are. I have found this whole trend in fandom of acting like movies can “win” so unsettling. The bullshit crap spewed over a rating on rotten tomatoes. It’s just all so damn silly.
I remember when you could like a movie just because you did, and who cares about everyone else. Buckaroo Banzai got epically bad reviews, but I still sat through it 4 times the first day. I didn’t get pissed that other people didn’t “get it,” I was just jazzed that I DID.
I miss those days, I really do.
And where were all you people when John Carter tanked? Jesus that was a movie that could’ve used (and deserved) some fanboy outrage…and box office dollars.
Very interesting to read this review.
My own opinion when I heard they were rebooting the series was that it was a terrible idea and those early trailers did nothing to change that; it’s just so recently that we had the Spider-Man origin/Uncle Ben thing, I really felt we didn’t need it again.
But….
then I saw more footage and especially after the extra long trailer in front of Prometheus, my view was swayed and changed.
I loved the “asking her out” scene between Garfield and Stone and the “Spider View” footage looked exciting.
So damn.
I find I am often in agreement with Drew so I guess I begin lowering expectations now.
Like all the movie lovers here, I’ll still be seeing this opening weekend but whether I go back at all remains to be seen…
I don’t understand why studios ignore the James Bond model when they’re making franchise films like this
Part of it is that Spider-Man is grown up,” Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso told Fox. “He’s older, more seasoned, but young at heart. He’s still a young man, but he’s been around.
So, it looks like quotation marks do not work on this site any more? That should have been prefaced by saying how it’s ironic all the talk about how Spider-Man can’t work as an older character when this article comes out:
[www.comicbookresources.com]
Basically, Spider-man’s getting a side-kick (which sounds like a terrible, terrible, terrible idea). Reason being? In part because he’s grown up.
This would have been nice to realize before doing incredibly stupid things like letting Mephisto magically erase Peter Parker’s marriage just so they can play the love angle ad nauseum, or before having the character do so basically by acting like a child shirking responsibility. Still, it’s an interesting comment (confession?).
Well, Peter Parker’s been about twenty-five to twenty-seven years old in the comics for at least thirty years, and that’s probably as old as he’s going to get, just because he doesn’t exist in a vacuum and if you add five years to Peter Parker you also have to add five to the Fantastic Four and Matt Murdock, and the New Mutants and on and on. Spider-Man did most of his aging when Stan Lee was still writing the book, just because he didn’t know where he was going, or how long the character was going to last. When doing adaptations, people always like to go back to the Lee/Ditko/Romita stuff because those are the original creators and those stories are the true gospel. As good as some of the later writers and artists were and are, in some ways everything after Lee is just officially licensed fan-fiction.
And I agree that sidekick idea sounds horrible, but Dan Slott and Steve Wacker have been doing a good job on the book for the last few years, so I have faith that they know what their doing. I don’t think they’re stupid enough to believe that they’re actually going to create a new fan favorite superhero, so they’re probably going to Kid Miracleman the new sidekick somewhere down the road.
@JeffMC2000, I don’t buy the argument you cannot age him because he doesn’t live in a vacuum. People grow up in comics. They can play around with it a little. Or as I’ve said before, they can age the characters a bit over time, or at least mature them, and maybe do period-specific pieces, where they have a run of Peter Parker in high school, or in his 60’s passing the torch, or whatnot. They can, and probably ARE, going to keep time somewhat elastic. Characters have aged, like the Robins, anybody’s kids (Batman’s, Wolverine’s, Reed Richards’, etc.). So SOME aging and maturation is fine. Preferable (to me at least). It makes more sense to me to split up his timeline and let different authors or “titles” address those parts if you want to delve more into his high school, college, geriatric/twilight years, or whatever. It’s certainly preferable to saying let’s just erase it so we can still keep writing the same stories over and over.
The sidekick? We’ll see.
At Marvel, it’s the Franklin Richards rule. You can tell how old the Marvel Universe characters are in relation to how Franklin Richards has aged. He’s about 9 now, right? And when he was born Peter Parker was in his first year at college so he’d be about 18. Which makes him 27, which is about right. Now Franklin was five or six for about forever, so Peter (and the rest of the Marvel Universe) have had a couple of years added to their histories, but I really think it’s about as far as it can go without aging some characters further than they can go without taking them out of their physical prime.
And the concept of erasing history to keep telling the same stories over and over doesn’t quite hold, just because of the continued evolution of the language of comics. A 2012 comic doesn’t read anything like a 90’s comic, which doesn’t read like a 70’s comic, and so on. Spider-Man’s stories are always going to be about how he deals with the world, and since the world is always changing, it’s impossible for him to remain static, despite the fact that he’s never going to reach his thirties in the mainstream continuity.
The point of a character is how he sees the world. If the world changes, the character doesn’t have to.
Also, I’d like to add that I’m enjoying discussing this with you. You make your points well, and it’s always nice to disagree while still keeping it friendly.
@JeffMC2000, no problem. I enjoy a friendly discussion. Besides, if we both totally agreed, it’d be a pretty boring conversation.
The Franklin Richards Rule & Aging: Interesting. I can see that, or at least keeping things kind of in line. However what happens when they let Franklin Richards be an adult? You have middle-age Spider-Man (and everybody else). Do they ignore that, or get flexible with time, or just somehow soft-reboot Franklin? As for aging in general? I think a person’s “prime” is being stretched: in the real world simply by virtue of medicine and science; in comics, by virtue of super powers, robot suits, and being vague about how old the characters actually are. So I believe they have a bit more room to stretch and tell different stories.
I guess I would like to see them address in some form a serious (and canonical) look at how these characters’ stories will end up. Not just seeing old-man Peter Parker in the Spidergirl series, but a serious look at him dealing with moral and physical issues in a less black & white world where he is past his prime or just dealing with the grind of carrying the weight of Uncle Ben & Gwen Stacy for all these years. And a more mature decision to break his marriage or make it work outside the trappings of a metaphysical McGuffin erasing inconvenient bits of character history. It’s o.k. to acknowledge at some point these characters will get old and move on or die. They’re going to run the mainstream versions indefinitely and that’s fine. It’s not like I WANT Spider-Man dead. I just want to see the whole timeline, and see them run with these character decisions and events. Not just sweep them under a rug. Plus, there seem to be VERY few things that have happened in a comic continuum that cannot be selectively ignored or put in the background of a character if you want to tell a different story. If Pete’s married to MJ, o.k. you miss out on the romance angle. Tell those in a different part of his timeline. I’d rather they turned back the clock and said that in this certain run they were just going to focus on his life in the time BEFORE him and MJ got married. If he has a kid? That’s cool. You don’t have to write about it hardly at all. Have that happen off-screen. MJ can take care if the kid while Parker’s webslinging, they can get a babysitter when they go out, life doesn’t end. In a movie it would probably kill the flow unless you virtually ignored it, however in comics you can spend YEARS telling a story and it seems more manageable. However, it happens to most married couples, so I’m fine with it happening to super heroes. It’s problematic long-term, however you can just turn the clock back to an earlier time in the characters’ stories and tell those tales without erasing everything, or be VERY selective in showing the characters’ having kids or doing things that will age them too much.
My biggest problem (with Spider-Man at least) honestly was how they handled the Mephisto business. There was no flow in that for me. It was Peter sacrificing his marriage, and his hypothetical child, to save his Aunt who was elderly and who would not have wanted him to give up his family for her, and ultimately making a very childish decision then there was no payoff between Peter and Aunt May. I do not like those decisions taken out of the hands of the characters and put into these totally contrived situations just so the author can press the reset button. Most any other stories or instances where they basically stay in the same era of the characters lives, I can at least roll with. When they go to those absurd lengths just to avoid character growth of any sort? I’m pretty much done.
I think the thing is Marvel can (and have, with their The End) series show how their characters will fade off into the sunset, but because we, as readers know the books will never get to that point they can’t be anything more than imaginary stories. Even when Stan Lee writes one, like he did with Fantastic Four: The End.
And I think the problem Marvel and DC have both found with telling new stories set in the past, is that they just don’t seem to sell. Marvel tried Untold Tales Of Spider-Man, X-Men: The Hidden Years and a few other books that were really well-liked, but the need-to-have just wasn’t there because the readers didn’t feel the books were essential to the progression of the universe. A shame, but if something doesn’t sell, there’s not much you can say.
And I didn’t think the One More Day story worked at all either, but I’d hold the run of post OMD stories as a whole up against anything published since the mid- 80’s.
Good points. I’d like to think of the fade-off-into-the-sunset stories as how the characters eventually end up, more or less. As for new stories set in the past not working? You’re probably right. It just seems like a nice way to tell more stories in characters’ previous eras without rebooting. Of course, at some point I might have to admit while I have a HUGE problem with reboots and lack of progress, maybe the rest of the comic book world doesn’t. On the flip side of the stories set kind of in the past, that’s sort of what Ultimate Spider-Man (and everything else) were. Just turning the clock back to earlier times whilst also updating them to be more contemporary, thus letting old fogies like me get Spider-Man: The Mid-Life Years, and others to have their hip high school stories.
One More Day: I’m sure the stuff published since has been pretty great. It sounds like they took an interesting and somewhat mature approach with MJ and Peter, although really I don’t buy her reaction. Then again I have not read the books so maybe I should give them a chance. However it SOUNDS like MJ knows they were married, really, really, REALLY wants to get back, but said it’d be unfair to get married and have Spider-Kids (even though as far as she knows it worked before and was fair enough at one point until the devil effectively annulled their marriage), so she is staying just friends or at least not-married. That just seems lame. It also makes any future interactions with her A) likely pretty awkward and B) incredibly predictable since she is for sure not ending in marriage. That is totally off the table as any remote possibility. And if they ever DID get married, why bother with the incredibly hamfisted OMD storyline that everybody hated? But that’s just me. For now, that has ruined the comic so I have not been able to muster up any energy to read anything (and I mean that literally) since they pulled that dues ex machina straight from some middle schooler’s list of creative writing rejects.
Honestly, if they kept SOME momentum and avoided stupid stuff like that, I would be much less critical. I am probably really not as picky as I sound, it’s just once I get burnt that bad I tend to be pretty hard to convince to jump back on board.
I am shocked to see the level of vitriol spouted in the first few comments here.
Like I say I often agree with Drew but not always and I’ve been reading him too long to ever ascribe ulterior motives such as wanting to be outside the mainstream or something.
I don’t look at Ain’t It Cool so often anymore but I had a look now to see Capone’s review (I like Capone’s writing too so it’s interesting to see the divergence) but the level of vitriol in the comments was (although it shouldn’t have been) so depressing.
Even in an obituary column they’re blasting each other. I’m glad this site is not like that and I hope it never does.
I came to Hitfix because of Drew and I have stayed because of him and Alan and Dan who I consider to be as good in their field as he in his.
I usually find Drew’s words provide a context for or clarify my own thoughts on a movie and I guess I’m just urging everyone to enter into the debate in the spirit of friendship.
Wow, that sounds so corny I’m embarrassed but really; Can’t we all just get along?
Silly question: Does most of this movie take place at night? Seems like it from the trailers.
Yo
I hated the Raimi films, so I’m game for any reboot. The only element of those movies that worked for me was Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and that’s not enough for me to want to preserve those flicks as anything other than popular missteps.
Bob Clark- they weren’t necessarily bad, but they haven’t dated well (with the exception of 2) which is bizzare considering the first was in 2002!!. Checked out 3 on bluray and it looks terrible!! Effects are vpoor considering the budget of the bloody thing!!
Drew- congrats for cultivating such thick skin , man!!! Don’t rise or give the trolls the time of day.. it’s the air they breathe. Thanks for the INFORMED review (ie- having actually seen the fucking thing!) which left me feeling a little gutted (if not suprised) as I really wanted this one to work- hey, it still may for me and I will give this one a go as I have the luxury of CHOICE (which many others are forgetting during your thoughts.) One thing- if TDKR sucks ballsack (and I’m sure it wont!!!) then you have Warners permission to LIE!!! :))
drew, thank you. although i disagree with your opinion of ultimate spidey. which worked for 12 issues and then deteriorated.
this movie is based on the ultimate spidey…sans the bendis humor. that spidey lasted only 5 years…for a very good reason…he wasnt likable.
i see you read capone…hate to cast aspersions, but his review reads like it was dictated by sony…right down to the attempt at bashing the raimi films.
sony has been spreading revisionist history of those movies since the first trailer of this one was released. if we are to believe sony, those movies sucked ass…amazing how they allowed raimi to make 3 of them.
interesting…seems that the pr firm working for sony has sent more than a few of their boys over to rebut your review.
I hope these new Spider-Man movies don’t devolve into the Superman movies where they seem to be stuck in neutral with his stories.