Simon Pegg Confirms J.J. Abrams Had Different Plans For Rey’s Parents In ‘The Last Jedi’

04.04.18 2 Comments

LUCASFILM

[Spoilers for The Last Jedi, but come on]

The best decision writer Rian Johnson made in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (besides the porgs) was for Rey’s parents to be “filthy junk traders,” according to Kylo Ren, who sold her off for “drinking money.” They were remarkably unremarkable. It was a nice twist on a Star Wars trope, where everyone in this humongous galaxy seemingly belongs to the same (Skywalker) family. But with three words — “they were nobody” — Johnson thrillingly undid all the fan theories, and there’s no reason for Rey’s parents to be brought up again.

To quote the new Han Solo, would that it were so simple.

“Anything’s still open, and I’m not writing the next film” Johnson said when asked if Rey’s linage will reemerge in Episode IX (I mean, Kylo could be lying…). “[J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio] are doing it. With all of these movies, Obi-Wan’s whole speech about a certain point of view always applies, so I think that you have to always think about the context of how information is given.”

From Simon Pegg’s point of view, Johnson made a mistake.

“I know what J.J. kind of intended or at least was being chucked around,” the Ready Player One star (who played Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens) said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I think that’s kind of been undone slightly by the last one. There was some talk of a relevant lineage for her.”

Let the past die, J.J. Kill it and delete the “Rey’s parents” draft, if you have to.

