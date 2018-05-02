‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Gets A Complete ‘Arrested Development’ Makeover With The Help Of Ron Howard

#Star Wars #Arrested Development
05.02.18 52 mins ago 4 Comments

It’s a big month for Ron Howard. On May 25, his directorial debut for Lucasfilm: Solo: A Star Wars Story will finally come to theaters, and on May 4 (also known as Cinco de Cuatro to the Bluth family), a brand-new recut of Arrested Development‘s fourth season will be on Netflix. To mark this special celebration of Ron Howard-ness, The Star Wars Show has released an Arrested Development-style recap of A New Hope, and it’s completely, utterly, perfect.

As soon as the familiar “this is a story” begins with Howard making dry asides about the overall semi-ridiculousness of the first Star Wars film with the context of the prequels casting a large shadow over it, it’s clear that this works. Almost too well. There have been plenty of remixes and Arrested Development Narrator jokes out in the wild, but this provides some genuine laugh out loud Star Wars moments that have never really been seen before.

It’s surprising how well a recap of A New Hope works in an Arrested Development way. It’s tight, concise, and makes fantastic usage of the “five minutes earlier” title card. And the conversation between Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan that was once considered completely heartbreaking is now genuinely hilarious. Hopefully, they do more of these.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentRon HowardStar Wars

Listen To This

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 2 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 2 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP