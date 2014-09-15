Run The Jewels drop a new hip-hop track to have you saying ‘Oh My’

Run The Jewels are back with a track that will have you saying “Oh My.”

The duo — consisting of Killer Mike and El-P — dropped “Oh My Darling Don't Cry” today via the Adult Swim Singles series, ahead of their next album “Run The Jewels 2” (that's “RTJ2” for those who wish to conserve characters.)

The songs from the AS singles program have included eyebrow-blazers from dance music pioneer Giorgio Moroder to metal men Mastodon to electronica composer Fatima Al Qadiri. You can hear the previously released song streams in the Soundcloud playlist below.

Run The Jewels has already released “Blockbuster Night Pt. 1” from #RTJ2; like their first self-titled album, this set will be out for free to fans, with the option to purchase on CD or vinyl.

Run The Jewels tour dates are below all the yummy streams.

Here are Run The Jewels' tour dates:

10/15 – College Station, TX – Boulevard 217 %

10/16 – Austin, TX – Red 7 %

10/18 – Tulsa, OK – Cain's %

10/20 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz

10/21 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall %

10/22 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

10/23 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco %

10/24 – Columbia, SC – Music Farm %

10/25 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm %

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts *

11/1 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

11/2 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater *

11/3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle *

11/4 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade *

11/6 – Dallas, TX – Trees *

11/7 – Austin, TX – Fun Fun Fun Fest

11/8 – Houston, TX – Fitzgerald's *

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

11/11 – La Jolla, CA – Porters Pub *

11/12 – Pomona, CA – Glass House *

11/14 – San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine +

11/15 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater *

11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge *

11/18 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre *

11/20 – Minneapolis, MN – First Line Music Café *

11/21 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *

11/22 – Chicago, IL – Metro *

11/25 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall *

11/26 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

11/27 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda *

11/28 – Boston, MA – Paradise *

11/29 – New York, NY – Stage 48 *

12/11 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

12/12 – London, UK – Koko

12/13 – Paris, FR – La Bellevilloise

12/15 – Oslo, NO – BLA

12/16 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser Strand

12/19 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

12/20 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli Vredenburg

12/21 – Dublin, IE – Opium Rooms

12/30 – Lorne, AU – Falls Festival

12/31 – Marion Bay, AU – Falls Festival

1/1 – Sydney, AU – Field Day

1/2 – Byron Bay, AU – Falls Festival

1/4 – Busselton, AU – Southbound Festival

1/7 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre ^

1/8 – Melbourne, AU – The Forum ^

1/9 – Brisbane, AU – Hi Fi ^

1/10 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall ^

% Red Bull Sound Select show

* with Ratking & Despot

+ with Despot

^ with Joey Bada$$