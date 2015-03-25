Showtime’s ‘Ray Donovan’ & ‘Masters of Sex’ to return in summer

Showtime has announced a summer premiere date for the third seasons of “Ray Donovan” and “Masters of Sex.” Both dramas will return on Sunday, July 12, with “Ray” back at 9 p.m. and “Masters” at 10, just like last summer.

“Ray Donovan” continues to attract notable guest stars, this season bringing in both Ian McShane and Katie Holmes. David Hollander (creator of CBS' “The Guardian”) has replaced “Ray” creator Ann Biderman as showrunner.

(“Masters of Sex” timeline spoilers coming in 3… 2… 1…)

“Masters,” meanwhile, will jump the narrative ahead all the way to 1966 (last year ended circa the JFK inauguration), as the new season “finds the famed duo of Masters (Michael Sheen) and Johnson (Lizzy Caplan) dealing with the glare of the national spotlight as their sex study is finally unveiled.” (At the end of season 2, I spoke with creator Michelle Ashford about why big time jumps would become more and more necessary for the series as it continued.)