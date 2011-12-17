‘Smurfs’ animated feature DQ raises questions about vague regulations

The reality is that barring a massive LSD dose in the greater Los Angeles water supply, “The Smurfs” was unlikely to become one of the five animated films nominated for an Academy Award this year. However, the film”s disqualification does point to an interesting question: What does qualify as an animated film in today”s cinematic landscape?
Three of the qualifying submissions — “The Adventures of Tintin,” “Mars Needs Moms” and “Happy Feet Two” — employed performance capture technology. The method is interesting to think about when one considers that “Avatar” was submitted and nominated as a live-action film. The industry at large seems, as yet, unsure of performance-capture”s place in the grander scheme. The AMPAS rule on it feels almost deliberately vague. It states that, “motion capture by itself is not an animation technique.” That doesn’t clarify when or why it is. According to the Academy, “an animated feature film is defined as a motion picture with a running time of more than 40 minutes, in which movement and characters” performances are created using a frame-by-frame technique.”
Of course a good portion of “Avatar” was live-action, so the category becomes even more complex when we look at the entries which are a hybrids of live-action and animation. The Wrap reports that “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked” was approved for consideration, whereas Sony”s “The Smurfs” has been disqualified. According to AMPAS rules, in order for a hybrid film to qualify, “a significant number of the major characters must be animated, and animation must figure in no less than 75% of the picture’s running time.”
I”ve not seen “Chipwrecked,” but a significant number of the major characters in “The Smurfs” were indeed animated. More to the point, is this meant to say that 75% must be fully animated (in which case, I am not certain, but I do not believe “Chipwrecked” would meet the given requirement) or does it mean that an animated character should appear in 75% of the shots (in which case I would be surprised if “The Smurfs” did not). I”d have to re-watch “Avatar” (which, to clarify, was of course not submitted for animated consideration) to get a proper gauge of the percentages. I”d love for someone to do the math on all of these films.
What occurs to me is that according to those parameters, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” could well meet the criteria for an animated film. The performances are captured and then painted over frame by frame. It is simply that the goal is to create as photo real an image of a primate as possible. As such, it does not read as “animated.” The unstated distinction may well be a film’s intent to capture the nuanced performance of an actor rather than creating a performance on the drawing board (computerized or not) as is done in traditional animation.
Certainly, Andy Serkis would like the division to be based on the faithfulness of the rendering of the actor’s portrayal. Here is what the actor had to say on the matter in a recent interview with In Contention:
“At the end of the day, performance capture is a technology. It’s not anything other than that. It’s a way of recording an actor’s performance, and so if the performance is emotionally engaging and means something to an audience, then that is generated initially by the work of the actor. The enhancement of it in a film where the ownership, the authorship of the character originates from the actor, that’s significantly different than an animated movie, where the authorship of the character really belongs to a much bigger group of people.”
Notably, Serkis appears in both “Tintin” and “Apes,” so I wonder if he would take more or less authorship over either of those depictions. As technology advances and evolves, it is fascinating to trace the Academy and audience”s response to the shifts. As mentioned, motion-capture has already spawned a notable debate in terms of performance (for the record, I support Serkis on his campaign for recognition).
As lines continue to blur, it seems as though two films using the same technology will be submitted as live-action or animation based on content rather than technique. Family films with broader character renderings are considered animated while general audience films which seek to indicate a sense of “realism” are considered live-action. That may be oversimplifying the matter; certainly there are some very significant players who consider it an affront for motion-capture to be considered animation at all. It is interesting to think about, however.
In any event, with “The Smurfs” disqualification, there are now 17 qualifying contenders, which means the category will still extend to five nominations versus last year”s three (16 is the requirement). Though as Kris indicated in his piece on the animated features field, with few true standouts (other than “Rango”) in this year”s race, the final five could be anyone”s guess.
I never understood the rules for this animated Oscar. It’s ridiculous how almost every other category has 5 nominated films but this one has this requirement of a minimum number of films to nominate 5. Why the Documentary category with its every year dumb short-list snubs (Senna…) has 5 nominees and animated films don’t. With this change in the Best Picture rule, it will be even tougher for an Animated Film to be nominated what creates the necessity to really make this category a Best Picture for animation. And then this rule creates a weird situation. In years with many films but not necessary better quality like 2011 and 2002, there are 5 nominees. But in great years in quality but with not the minimum 16, no 5 nominees. Last year two great animated films, Tangled and Despicable Me, were left ouf. If they were released this year they would be locks for the nomination and, for me, even possible winners.
If the rules were more clear and there was not this dumb minimum rule, the studios would never submit a film like Smurfs. The only reason why they do is to achieve the magical 16 number.
Honestly…. they should just get rid of the damn animated category. Animated movies are just movies. If they want to reward animation, they should have a category just for something like “best animation” that recognizes the quality of the animation itself and not the whole movie.
Am I alone in feeling this way?
I see the Oscar’s point, The Smurfs is NOT a real animated film because about 80% of the film is NOT animated, duh!
Then why did Alvin quality?
If Hop had been submitted, it would be interesting to see if THAT would qualified or not…
“The method is interesting to think about when one considers that “Avatar” was submitted and nominated as a live-action film. ”
Not true. Avatar was submitted and nominated as a film period. Avatar was not submitted by Cameron as an Animated film.
The article specifically states that Avatar was of course not submitted as an animated film.
Tintin is a true standout in this race.
According to the Academy rules
Avatar was an animated film.
So would be Apes.
But these films have live action footage so they consider themselves live action. But really the lines have really blurred these days in case on extensive CGI loaded blockbusters, even Transformers qualify as there is an animated character (robots) for 75% of the film on screen.
There is so much extensive computer generated imagery these days that most blockbusters have to be considered hybrids between animation and live action.
But the fact remains that Tintin is not a true animated movie in the sense that the characters were not brought to life by the animator’s skill but the actor’s skill. But according to Academy rules, its qualifies too.
I think anything with any amount of live action (not counting performance capture itself) shouldn’t be considered for animated feature. I still see “Tintin” as animated, given the stylized visual details as well as the fact that there’s not a live action frame in the entire movie. That requires an eye for animation.
Dylan, my opinion is the same as yours. Anything that has an amount of live action shouldn’t be considered. Tintin would be eligible for exactly the reasons you pointed. But those weird rules and this ridiculous minimum required to fill in the cateogry with 5 films make the studios submit Alvins and Smurfs.
You have to submit as animation in order to be nominated. So more accurately, had Avatar and Apes submitted as animation, they might likely qualify.
Dylans: But what about the live-action scenes in, say, Wall-E or Triplets of Belleville? What about something like Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
How is that even a question? I don’t think anyone could possibly deny that “WALL-E” and “The Triplets of Bellleville” are straight-up animated films. That they have maybe 30 seconds of live action footage doesn’t change a thing. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” is largely taken up by real people and real settings, therefore should not be considered an animated film.
RUBI-KUN- That’s actually a very good point. I would argue that the live action in both WALL-E and Belleville is used in a context that doesn’t blend directly with the animation, as in they don’t simultaneously occupy the same space. In that case, I’d still consider that animation.
I don’t think films like The Smurfs and Alvin and the Chipmunks should qualify as animated films, period. They’re hybrids that are no different from The Rise of the Planet of the Apes, LOTR or any other film shot in live-action with animated characters inserted. The only reason they’re pushed as being animated films unlike Apes et al. is because they’re children’s films.
It’s awfully clunky how the Academy’s rules only talk about animated characters. I personally think a film should have its characters and environments created through animation to qualify.
That said, hybrid films a la Alvin and the Chipmunks will never be nominated for this category anyway, regardless eligibility.
Mo-cap is animation. Mo-cap mixed with live action for a good portion is not.
This has been one of my pet peeves for years. I recall a year where Stuart Little 2 was on the qualifying list for animation, but one of the Star Wars prequels was nominated for visual effects. One seemed much more like an animated movie than the other, at least to my eyes, but they each seemed to be in the wrong spot based more on audience and content than anything else.
now AK mentioned stuart little.. I always wondered why in the world films like alvin and the chipmunks are considered animated films nowadays and back in 1999 stuart little was nominated for BEST VISUAL EFFECTS.. and star wars prequels, avatar, transformers or even this year’s rise of the planet of the apes are never in the talk of best animated film for the merely fact that academy considers only children movies could be animated and vice versa.
A significant number of major characters have to be animated. Wouldn’t qualification depend on the definition of “significant”, then? Certainly, Rise of the Planet of the Apes wouldn’t qualify, since it has only one major animated character. I have (thankfully) not seen Smurfs or Chipmunks, so no idea how many major characters are animated there. Maybe there’s enough chipmunks, but not enough smurfs?
Please stop perpetuating this fallacy that all animators do on movies like TinTin and Avatar is “paint over frame by frame.” This couldn’t be further from the truth. This campaign by Serkis to get oscar recognition is good for business in the long run, but the way he short changes the contribution of the animators to the actual PERFORMANCE is petty and wrong.