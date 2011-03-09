Song Of The Day: Watch Yuck’s ‘Get Away’ video, plus Spiritualized news

With nine Austin shows already on the board for South By Southwest, young’uns Yuck are already primed to be one of the belles at that ball.

Right in time, these rockers have released the music video to “Get Away.” And they’re doing nothing to shun their influences.

The road montage clip will have you rubbing your eyes and looking for J. Mascis or perhaps a peroxided Superchunk in the background. Their self-titled album — released last month — while green, was full of perfectly imperfect electric riffs, a cohesive tip of the trucker hat to ’90s post-rockers. Frontman Daniel Blumberg, at the very least, has a serious case of the Malkmus.

Otherwise, the video is a very good excuse to cover an ivory-skinned beauty in veggie oil and to nonchalantly mutter the lyrics in your own detached manner.

Yuck are among the VERY good signings that Fat Possum has nabbed lately, with the most recent including legendary U.K. act Spiritualized. It was announced this week that the Jason Pierce-fronted crew will be releasing a new effort this fall, and that they’re headed to London’s storied Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 11.

Spiritualized last released “Songs in A&E” in 2008. They spent part of last year performing their breakthrough “Ladies and Gentlemen… We Are Floating In Space” in full during live shows.

Check out Yuck’s “Get Away” video below, and stream their album in full below that.

