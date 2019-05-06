‘Sonic The Hedgehog’s Co-Creator And ‘Detective Pikachu’s Cinematographer Both Weighed In On The Trailer

Entertainment Editor
05.06.19

Paramount / Fox

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog prompted strong reactions last week, with jokes being made about Sonic’s legs, Sonic’s nightmarishly-human teeth, the soundtrack, and more. Director Jeff Fowler surprised everyone by responding to complaints with a promise to change the character’s appearance before the movie’s release. “The message is loud and clear. You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…#sonicmovie #gottafixfast.” the director tweeted last Thursday.

But it isn’t just the Sonic the Hedgehog director who’s taking note of audience feedback. The co-creator of the Sonic character (Naka Yuji) and the director of photography for Detective Pikachu (John Mathieson) also weighed in. Yuji publicly thanked director Jeff Fowler for promising to improve Sonic’s design:

