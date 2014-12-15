St. Louis critics award ‘Boyhood,’ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike

Moving right along, the St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association more or less fell in line with top honors going to “Boyhood.” Alejandro González Iñárritu won Best Director for “Boyhood” and supporting kudos went to frontrunners J.K. Simmons and Patricia Arquette, but the lead fields were a bit more adventurous with Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler,” his second prize on the day) and Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) going the distance.

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and, yeah, The Circuit.

Best Film

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay

“Birdman”

Best Art Direction

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography

“Birdman”

Best Musical Score

“Birdman”

Best Visual Effects

“Interstellar”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Non-English Language Film

“Force Majeure”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Art House or Festival Film

“Whiplash”

Best Comedy

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Soundtrack

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Best Scene

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” (Quicksilver Escape from the Pentagon)