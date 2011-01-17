Starz’ ‘Spartacus’ selects its Andy Whitfield replacement

Although bigger names were initially floated, Starz has gone with a relative unknown to replace Andy Whitfield as title star of the “Spartacus” franchise.
Starz announced on Monday (Jan. 17) that Liam McIntyre will play the Thracian slave-turned-revolutionary in next installment of “Spartacus,” which will begin production in the spring of 2011.
“Since no one can really replace Andy, we realized that we should instead find an actor who can truly lead â€˜Spartacus’ forward,” states Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht. “It was important to us to have Andy endorse the idea of recasting this part, which he did in the same heroic manner that he’s dealt with his whole ordeal. And that, coupled with our fortune in finding a young actor with the gladiator credentials and the acting ability of Liam, makes it easier for us to keep this hit franchise going.”
Whitfield, star of the first season of the hit series, initially prompted a production delay while undergoing cancer treatments. Amidst the delay, Starz moved forward on the six-part prequel “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.” When it became clear, though, that Whitfield’s battle with illness was going to be protracted, the producers opted to move forward with recasting the role.
A slew of familiar talents, including “Prison Break” stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, were linked to the role in online rumors, but McIntyre’s name remained in the mix up until the final decision. At the Television Critics Association press tour last week, producers told reporters that a final announcement could be weeks away, but apparently clarity arrived sooner.
The Australian actor’s small-screen credits include “Neighbours” and “Rush,” plus a role in HBO’s “The Pacific.” The Starz press release says McIntyre is currently getting in shape for the role.
Andy Whitfield CANNOT be replaced, a series such as Spartacus requires a powerful role, that of which Andy Whitfield fit quite well. I will continue to watch this series in disappointment as Andy Whitfield’s role get slaughter to no ends.
Why not wait and see how the guy does before you say he’s going to slaughter the role….sheesh
i am a huge fan of the first season of prison break and would really like to see either wentworth miller or domonick purcell in the cast but not as sparticus himself (and wentworth is gay…literally) nobody will replace andy because he was awsome but this guy should get a chance to prove himself also. he somehwat resembles him actually. crixus is the best character anyways….
this is gayneesss…andy was the right guy
You do realize he has Cancer right??? There’s nothing they could have done. Andy gave the producers the go himself. Unless you don’t want to have a show at all, stop complaining.
Andy I wold like u to think about it, dont leave the series??? God does not give us anything we cant handle, I wold like to see you give it a shot…. If when u give it a shot u dont feel like u are putting out like ehat ur role demands then ill back u up in leaving…. Think about it I just think is not the right thing to do right now… But if you dont feel it in you to go on in the series I will back u up… Good luck with everything and God bleds u and hope u get well soon…
the new spartacus lead blows!! . . he looks gay!! damnit!! thanks 4 the dissapointment . . .
Hey guys, truly no one can replace Andy but I would have preferred you considered Sam Worthington. He looked a better replacement.