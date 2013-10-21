Listen: Taylor Swift’s new track ‘Sweeter Than Fiction’ from film ‘One Chance’

Pair Taylor Swift with fun.”s Jack Antonoff and the result is just as one would expect: an upbeat pop track with swelling choruses and a peppy message. So it is with “Sweeter Than Fiction,” the tune the pair wrote for “One Chance,” the British film about “Britain”s Got Talent” winner Paul Potts” rags-to-riches story after he went from store clerk to chart-topping singer.

The song, which will run over the end credits, is a sweet tale about loving someone before they were famous and how glorious the success is after all the rejection that came before it. Of course, in the song, the pair stand united after fame hits instead of his dumping her for a younger super model.

The opening guitar strum will remind Swift fans of “You Belong With Me” run through fun.”s synthesizers and an ’80s British synth pop filter. It could almost be in a John Hughes movie, though it’s too mainstream.

Having just finished her world tour, Swift continues work on her next album the follow-up to 2012″s “Red.” She pretty reliable releases an album every two years in the fall, so expect her fifth studio album next fall.

This trailer features Swift talking about being inspired by Potts’ struggle to write the song, as well as footage from the film and Swift and Antonoff in the studio. Below is the full version of the song.