‘The Homesman’ leads 2014 Women Film Critics Circle nominations

The Women Film Critics Circle has announced nominees for the year, and it was Tommy Lee Jones' “The Homesman” that led the way with six total nominations. The Hilary Swank vehicle picked up nods for Best Movie About Women, Best Actor, Best Male Images in Movies and Best Ensemble, among others. Even though Hilary Swank was recognized for two specific acting categories, though, she was not nominated for Best Actress. Curious.

One other interesting note: “Gone Girl” obviously didn't go over well with this bunch. It's been an intriguing tight-rope walk, that story, deemed misogynist in as many quarters as misandrist. I think that might be the point, but in any case, it was chalked up for “Worst Female Images in Movies” here.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced Dec. 16. And remember to keep track of it all at The Circuit.

Best Movie About Women

“Camp X-Ray”

“The Homesman”

“Still Alice”

“Two Days, One Night”

Best Movie by a Woman

“Belle”

“Selma”

“The Babadook”

“The Pretty One”

Best Woman Storyteller (Screenwriting Award)

Misan Sagay, “Belle”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “Ida”

Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”

Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Carol Kane, “Clutter”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Kristen Stewart, “Camp X-Ray”

Best Actor

Tom Hardy, “Locke”

Tommy Lee Jones, “The Homesman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory Of Everything”

Jeremy Renner, “Kill The Messenger”

Best Young Actress

Mira Grosin, “We Are The Best!”

Lorelei Linklater, “Boyhood”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Quvenzhané Wallis, “Annie”

Best Comedic Actress

Anna Kendrick, “Happy Christmas”

Helen Mirren, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”

Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”

Kristen Wiig, “The Skeleton Twins”

Best Foreign Film By or About Women

“Ida”

“Two Days, one Night”

“We Are The Best”

“Zero Motivation”

Best Female Images in Movies

“Belle”

“Lucky Them”

“Obvious Child”

“1,000 Times Good Night”

Worst Female Images in Movies

“Gone Girl”

“Nymphomaniac”

“Sex Tape”

“Sin City: A Dame To Kill For”

Best Male Images in Movies

“Cesar Chavez”

“Kill The Messenger”

“Love Is Strange”

“The Homesman”

Worst Male Images in Movies

“Bad Words”

“Big Eyes”

“Dumb And Dumber To”

“Listen Up Philip”

Best Theatrically Unreleased Movie About Women

“Girlhood”

“Ukraine Is Not A Brothel”

Women's Work (Best Ensemble)

“The Homesman”

“Two Days, One Night”

“We're The Best”

“Zero Motivation”

SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Courage in Filmmaking

“CITIZENFOUR”

Adrienne Shelly Award

For a film that most passionately opposes violence against women

“Frontera”

“Private Violence”

Josephine Baker Award

For best expressing the woman of color experience in America

“Anita: Speaking Truth To Power”

“The Maid's Room”

Karen Morley Award

For best exemplifying a woman's place in history or society, and a courageous search for identity

“Belle”

“Big Eyes”

Courage in Acting

Taking on unconventional roles that radically redefine the images of women on screen

Carla Juri, “Wetlands”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Hilary Swank, “The Homesman”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

The Invisible Woman Award

Performance by a woman whose exceptional impact on the film dramatically, socially or historically, has been ignored

Amy Adams, “Big Eyes”

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory Of Everything”

Hilary Swank, “The Homesman”

Best Documentary By or About Women

“Anita: Speaking Truth To Power”

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me”

“She's Beautiful When She's Angry”

Mommie Dearest Worst Screen Mom of the Year Award

Charlotte Gainsbourg, “Nymphomaniac”

Best Screen Couple

“Boyhood”

“Elsa & Fred”

“Obvious Child”

“The Skeleton Twins”

Best Line in a Movie

“Stop whining. Woman up!” (“Big Hero 6”)

A Woman's Right to Male Roles in Movies

Jessica Chastain, “Interstellar”