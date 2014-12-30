The top 10 shots of 2014: part two

As I said a few weeks ago in spotlighting some of the most exciting cinematographers working today, I believe we're quietly going through a golden age for the form. There are some dynamic ideas making their way through the system these days thanks to exceptional artists behind the camera, and hopefully this little feature does its part in celebrating what they have to offer.
It has been a staggeringly good year for cinematography, and the last few years haven't been too shabby, either. I frankly had a tough time settling on my own favorites for my imaginary Oscar ballot, but in addition, I'd also spotlight films like “Calvary,” “Selma,” “Under the Skin,” “Cold in July,” “Enemy,” “The Babadook,” “A Most Wanted Man,” “Fury” and more.
(To say nothing of the films that have shown up on the top 10 shots two-parter yesterday and today: “The Homesman,” “The Immigrant,” “The Rover,” “Nightcrawler,” etc.)
So let's get down to it. I know why you're here. But FYI, if you missed the first part of this year's countdown, you should probably catch up with #s 10-6 first. The top five will be waiting here for you to dig in once you do.
Hope you enjoy…
***
#5
“INTERSTELLAR”
Director of Photography: Hoyte van Hoytema, FSF, NSC
“That particular shot is so much VFX, apart from the ship itself, which is a miniature and it's lit a certain way. In most of these shots, actually, while we were shooting, we had a miniature unit. So all of these elements there are kind of practical. For me it's a treat because it's just much nicer to shoot something than not to shoot anything and just imagining it and relying on whatever post is coming afterwards. Especially if you like things to be tactile and tangible, there's nothing nicer than basing what you do on what you have in front of the camera.”
-Hoyte van Hoytema
I often don't make this feature purely about the visual. Sometimes the assemblage counts for a lot, how an otherwise simple image takes on a significant impact when viewed in a certain editorial context. Other times, it's about how what we hear feeds what we see. In the case of this shot from “Interstellar,” the latter is very much applicable. As a reminder, the moment comes after Matthew McConaughey's everyman Cooper passes along his audio recording of crickets chirping to ease wigged-out astronaut Romilly's (David Gyasi) cabin fever. Cut to this shot as the crickets overtake the soundtrack.
Right there in a single moment is the macro/micro theme I feel the film handles pretty well. In all that expanse of the universe, Saturn looming large, a wormhole awaiting transport to God knows where in space and time, a reminder of what's back home, what's important, what's driving the mission. I find that to be profound, love the film or hate it. And I have to say, I kind of love how Hoyte van Hoytema's thoughts above speak to that concept in their own way. (For more, check out our interview with Hoytema here.)
#4
“FOXCATCHER”
Director of Photography: Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS
“You have this terse, complicated big brother/little brother relationship going on against the backdrop of a primeval sport. They are both 'men' in the truest sense of the word, but both have a caregiver and care receiver role to play. Trying to impart this depth in any sport is hard, but wrestling is a very emotional, very human. It involves the most amount of human contact of any contact sport. You really want to find that perfect angle. A little too left or right and you could be dealing with the backs of heads or legs only. On occasion we needed to adjust the guys' position to camera, or on occasion we needed to adjust the camera to them, but finding this sweet spot was very much planned.”
-Greig Fraser
“Foxcatcher” is an immaculate, austere, controlled piece of work. It's a jaw-dropping exercise in craft, and that boils right on down to Greig Fraser's imagery. After Adam Kimmell on “Capote” and Wally Pfister on “Moneyball,” Fraser was an intriguing step in cinematographer progression for director Bennett Miller, and together I think they found a profound signature. There's a lot of patience with the photography, drawn out takes, and when the editing comes, it's so precise and elegant, but not at all showy.
This shot in particular is quite balletic, telling a whole story with one flowing image. Indeed, there was a lot of backstory material shot for the film featuring Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo as Mark and Dave Schultz, but all of it was tossed out when this sequence seemed to say everything that needed to be said. That's some serious power there. That's cinema. (For more, check out our interview with Fraser here.)
#3
“INHERENT VICE”
Director of Photography: Robert Elswit, ASC
“Paul wanted to play it in real time and make it all happen. He wanted the seduction and sexual part of it to be alive and real and not feel cutty. He loves things that happen while you sit there and watch them and you don't become aware of the filmmaker's involvement or manipulation. And his wont is not to have to design things so that they have to be created in the editing room. He doesn't want to sit in the editing room trying to find his movie. He's not in love with post. It's on set, with the actors. He wants to be able to pace some things, certainly, but there are things that happen that he feels it's like an aria that can unfold.”
-Robert Elswit
Paul Thomas Anderson, for reasons laid out in the quote above, has traded on long takes packed with organic moments since day one. As he evolves as a filmmaker, that tendency evolves, too. And while this particular shot feels like a PTA throwback, it has a fresh and electric quality, letting the viewer observe thick drama play out. It's fully dependent on the actors nailing the moment, and particularly Katherine Waterston, who in this six-minute take wallows in femme fatale intrigue while revealing so much about her character's, Joaquin Phoenix's and their relationship. It's a seduction crammed with layers.
On the whole, “Inherent Vice” is one of the most stunningly shot films of the year. Mixing color temperatures and capturing vibrant production and costume design with atmospheric visual flourishes, it might be Robert Elswit's best work on an Anderson film to date, including the one for which he won an Oscar: “There Will Be Blood.” For obvious reasons, that's saying quite a lot. (For more, check out our interview with Elswit here.)
#2
“GODZILLA”
Director of Photography: Seamus McGarvey, ASC, BSC
“Gareth is a great director for mise-en-scene, and he's thoughtful when it comes to bombast and action. I'd love to claim this entirely but he had pre-vised a lot of the film long before I came on board, and this was always an image he had in his head, right down even to the music. There was a whole combination of approaches to the cinematography there, within the plane and the run out, and then we had real skydivers film the leap for some of the shots. You get that excitement of the vibration of the camera and also the lack of precision to the composition. We wanted to combine that with the grand vistas when you pull back and see something more expressionistic and painterly.”
-Seamus McGarvey
Spectacle actually means something in Gareth Edwards' “Godzilla,” a summer blockbuster artfully told with a real eye on what to show you, when to show it to you and, above all, how to show it to you. But one stretch of the film in particular is so bold it probably rates as my favorite scene of the year: the HALO jump sequence set to the sounds of György Ligeti's “Requiem.” As a whole, it's a riveting sequence and it was interesting to talk to Seamus McGarvey about the different looks used to accomplish it, but when Edwards pulls back to this vista? Wow.
Yes, it's an effects shot, but it's so beautiful and very much in keeping with the visual language of the film that Edwards and McGarvey used throughout. As those red streamers drop from the clouds above (there are actually two such shots – this is the first, while the second features the San Francisco skyline), the heart sort of stops as the Ligeti takes flight. I guess I'll just say it again: WOW.
#1
“BIRDMAN”
Director of Photography: Emmanuel Lubezki, ASC, AMC
“The main reason we shot it this way was it was written like that. The seed of it was in the script. It has to do with getting the audience immersed in the movie and having the audience somehow go through Riggan's emotional roller coaster, through the labyrinth of his mind as his life is collapsing, and have the audience feel what he's feeling as they walk behind his feet. I think in that sense it's beautiful, because this same story could have been told in many other ways. But this one, the form of the movie is really powerful because it makes the inner world of Riggan even more palpable. You feel it. You're right with him through this. And I think that made the movie very special.”
-Emmanuel Lubezki
There could simply be no other. It's not often that you basically get to say an entire film (well, 95% of one) is “the best shot of the year,” but that's the case here. And cry foul for picking a digitally assembled tracking shot if you must, but there is some precedent for going there. After a few fleeting thematically relevant images, the “single take” magic trick of “Birdman” begins one minute, 51 seconds into the film and doesn't conclude until an hour 41 minutes and 17 seconds later. In between there are dissolves and digital edits meant to smooth it out and preserve the effect, but that's not at all a deal breaker to me.
“Birdman” – ahem, the best film of the year – is filmed this way with purpose. At a time when 3D imagery and surround sound technology are hellbent on making the theatrical experience all about immersion, here is a film that grabs you by the ears and forces you to to experience the drama right alongside the main character every step of the way. It's breathless, brilliant – absolutely brilliant – and it marks the second straight year the maestro, Emmanuel Lubezki, has topped this list. (For more, check out our interview with Lubezki here.)
That wraps up another detailed look at the best film images of the year. But what's your take on all of this? Rattle off your own list of favorite shots in the comments section below.
(And by the way, thanks for being such champions of these annual shenanigans. It's nice to know people are eager to read it every year.)
***
Well, now I know who is winning your best picture Oscar. Way to spoil the surprise. ????
The ???? were supposed to be a smiley face :-)
But…but: [www.hitfix.com]
Ah. Clarity! :)
SHENANIGANS.
But understandable shenanigans.
Great list, Kris. Only surprise is the lack of Force Majeure.
As always, very fun to read your Top 10 shots of the year from you Kris. You’re sort of my official cinematography guide.
I went to see Interstellar just last night, I didn’t have time before and it’s still playing here, and I immediately thought of you and this list with that particular shot and several others.
Surprised to see the very famous shot on the bridge from Theory of Everything missed the list.
I would’ve chosen something else from Nightcrawler and Foxcatcher (like that image of John du Pont you have on the header of the article, but this one works too).
The absence of Deakins for Unbroken is surprising.
Would you say that if another DP was credited on Unbroken, or are there images from the film that genuinely resonated with you? I’m asking, not snarking.
I would say that about anyone who is widely predicted to appear in the top five for the year (even by In Contention) and was also given an entire feature for this year. That is why it surprises me.
The air-combat sequence and the shots on the water also quite resonated with me before I even realized (or remembered, rather) that Deakins had worked on the project. Not that I necessarily expect them to resonate with others. Fair?
Ok, this is going to be a long comment, but bear with me.
My favorite shot of the year is from a film by Filipino director Lav Diaz. Lav Diaz has been, like, the breakout new auteur name in film-snob circles, since his 4-hour Norte got a heck of a lot of attention at last years Cannes. It got ever more attention as it was released more and more places this year, and then his new film, the 5½ black-and-white From What is Before, won the Golden Leopard at Locarno. As indicated, his is a very stark, demanding kind of cinema, and the discussion is raging whether or not he is an uncompromising visionary, or the latest overhyped fraud. He is definitely at the moment the filmmaker-most-important-to-have-an-opinion-on-if-you’re-a-selfdescribed-filmsnob. Please don’t be.
Me, I was a bit meh on Norte. It is obviously impressive, but it didn’t really move me. So this shot isn’t from that, but from his other-other 2014-film, the documentary Storm Children: Book One, an austere, black-and-white look at the devastation brought by typhoon Haiyan. So yeah, not fun at all. But very, very gripping, with the black water and the white sky and the children playing in gray debris inbetween. Tough cinema, important cinema, and beautiful cinema. But not much fun, not much joy. And then, a couple of hours into it: One of few moving shots in the film, as the camera moves around along the survivors on the beach, past debris, past the big ship that was cast ashore, and then towards a group of young girls who are singing something in the distance. And as the camera moves towards them, they get to the chorus, and as the song becomes hearable, these young girls among the debris shout it all out:
LET IT GOOOOOO, LET IT GO-O-OOO…
And that is my shot of the year.
The French film Stranger By The Lake, which is showing up on some end of the year lists, has an amazing long-distance shot of a murder that is easily the most memorable of the year for me.
In the lake. Yes. Was absolutely a finalist for me.
Did you consider the avalanche shot from “Force Majeure?” That one is up there for me, as is the hilarious flirtation faux pas from the same film.
My favorite shot from “Foxcatcher” is this high angle wide shot of Mark isolated on the gigantic front lawn of du Pont’s estate, framed by massive pillars. But your pick is exceptional, even though I could swear there were cuts during that scene!
There were cuts but it holds for a long stretch on this frame.
Ditto on that Foxcatcher shot – really emphasized the disconnect between idea of the noose tightening around Mark despite the seemingly limitless opportunity being given to him. Foxcatcher is basically perfectly shot though, so any frame from that movie would have been worthy.
Out of curiosity Kris, what shots from Enemy (if any) did you consider? It’s one of my favs of the year, and as Torontonian, I love the way the movie bends the weirdly sanitized architecture of the city to resemble the inside of a brain. Lots of people single out the last two shots, but to me that movie is all about establishing shots of glass towers and anonymous streets.
That image of the giant spider walking amongst the skyline sure is arresting.
Thanks for being you Kris, as always.
That could be taken so many ways!
That HALO jump scene from Godzilla is the only scene that did anything for me in the movie, and the trailer ruined it :/.
The Godzilla shot is epic. It’s in the trailer and as soon as I saw it I knew the film would be far from your ordinary summer tentpole.
Such a pleasure as always, this feature. I’m so pleased The Immigrant made the cut despite your reservations about the shot. I was expecting to see Bradford Young here, but I guess his work on A Most Violent Year and Selma excercises such consistent control of palette and tone that it’s hard to single out individual shots.
Bradford will no doubt make the cut here some day. It goes without saying that not featuring on this list is in no way indicative of quality of work. Some things, as you note, just strike a brilliant balance throughout.
The only complain I have with this great list (as always) is the lack of Under the Skin, a film that could easily have filled the 10 spots by itself.
I would also add the 15-minute long take at the beginning of ‘10.000 KM’, the best Spanish film of the year, which goes from a sex scene to a morning breakfast, from the love and passion of a couple to the beginning of their break-up, from darkness to light.
I would also recommend another Spanish film, ‘La Isla Mínima’, the story of a murder in the early 80s which has been favorably compared in our country to ‘True Detective’, and which has some of the best cinematography of the year and is filled with amazing images. I hope it gets released in USA (I think it’s the film Spain should have submitted for the Oscar).
Thanks for your work, Kris!
Good job as always Kris.
One of my favorite shots of the year has been overlooked by so many. Its from BOYHOOD. The shot just before Arquette’s character burst into tears towards the end of the film. She is shown at the left side of the room in a long shot, with Mason’s box at the right. In the middle there is a big painting and bunch of other stuff yet the frame looks so empty. That was a spontaneous moment that immediately hit me.
Kris, an excellent pick for Interstellar and probably my favorite of the film. Foxcatcher…another good one. I mentioned yesterday I loved the shot of Carell in his office but another one I truly adore is a close up of Tatum on the exercise bike, hooded and viciously riding and completely engulfing the frame. It was a bit scary and an extended take I couldn’t take my eyes away from.
Also a bit surprised there was nothing for Grand Budapest Hotel.
A lot of gorgeous frames throughout. Consistent more than any particular image standing out. Not unlike Bradford Young’s work this year.
Still not sure how I feel about that scene. Surprised Anderson wasn’t accused of being a misogynist more because of that scene.
Referring to vice nov course
My personal favorite shot from “Foxcatcher” is the shot of Du Pont letting the horses roam free from the stable with the heavy fog outside.
Great list. I would add that Leviathan had some of the best cinematography of the year- either the shot of the whale carcass or of the house coming down at the end if I was to choose. Ida also had stunning cinematography but it was over a year ago now and I think I’d need to revisit to pick one shot. For Grand Budapest I love the shots of the characters in the distance, stepping onto the gondola perhaps. Brilliant stuff.
My two favorite images on screen this year were both from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.
The tank shot, of course, but even moreso a shot during the fire at the ape community. I can’t remember what exactly is in the foreground, if anything, but the shot shows all the apes mustering for war as their home burns all around them. A gorgeous, overwhelming image right at the emotional climax of the movie.
I remember the fire shot. I think it was Caesar and his son in the foreground. Though it might have been Koba. Can’t remember.
I considered both of these, FYI.
Not really a fan of Interstellar but I agree that Hoyte van Hoytema’s lensing is what makes it special. Though I wouldn’t rank it that high.
One of my favorite shots of 2014 has got to be in Still Alice. That shot of Julianne Moore’s head with her husband and 2 children talking in the table, blurred save for Alice’s red hair. That shot was so rich in emotion and storytelling up to the strands of Alice’s red hair. Denis Lenoir was able to brought me inside Alice, and as a viewer, he was able to convey the deterioration of memory that’s happening that’s happening outside Alice’s body.
Can we know the other shots you also considered Kris? Hope next time you can include some Honorable Mentions even without the DPs interviews.
I’m actually not in love with the work in “Interstellar” on the whole, but this shot still stood out to me as potent.
I’ve included Honorable Mentions in the past. I put a couple up on Twitter: @kristapley. Stuff from “Under the Skin,” “Top Five” and “Manglehorn,” etc.