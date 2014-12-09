The 20 most exciting cinematographers working today

I believe that we are very quietly going through a golden age of cinematography. Simple as that. I spend more time talking to DPs than just about anything else in my business, though, mostly because they have the best stories and engage, for me, in the most fulfilling ways. So maybe I have a touch of bias. But when I look out across the industry, I'm gobsmacked by the talent on display, worthy heirs to a kingdom collectively forged by the titans: Shamroy, Surtees, Hall, Milner, Toland, Stradling, Storaro, Willis, Ruttenberg, etc.
So it occurred to me: Why not showcase the most exciting names out there today? Subjective, of course, and I kept the list pretty big to be fairly inclusive. But I had no trouble filling it out, either. There are so many cinematographers out there who seem to represent the promise of exciting, bold and innovative cinema in the years to come. The filmmakers will continue to receive the attention, but their right hand men and women will be just as pivotal as the concept of visual storytelling, as ever, continues to morph.
There are, however, some key names not on this list that bear mentioning. Guys like Dion Beebe, Janusz Kaminski, Robert Richardson, Vilmos Zsigmond, etc., continue to do their thing and I respect and admire them immensely. But they've sort of found their groove and maybe we just take their talent for granted at this stage. Robert D. Yeoman's work on “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is absolutely exquisite, perhaps his best to date. But his on-going collaboration with Wes Anderson has become a very specific thing with little variation. (They're great at their tune, though; ditto Dick Pope and Mike Leigh.)
You also have to give it up for Christopher Doyle, always a volatile presence, and I quite like the promise of others like Guillermo Navarro, Jody Lee Lipes, Roman Vasyanov, Ben Richardson, Tim Orr, Frank DeMarco, Robbie Ryan and Manuel Alberto Claro, just to name a few. Meanwhile, I'm presuming Wally Pfister has left this racket completely behind for directing, so he was not included.
Finally, a note: There are no women on this list. (There was originally an attempt to showcase them, but it was admittedly a bit ham-fisted and was met with some disagreement that I understand.) As I began putting this list together, there were certainly a number of women in the mix – Anna Foerster, Ellen Kuras, Natasha Braier – but depressingly few. The unfortunate fact is the discipline continues to be a bit of a boy's club; there are only 12 female members of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC). That's good for just 3% of the membership.
And last thing here: Rest in peace, Harris Savides. We miss you.
With that, let's dive in. These are the names that have me stoked for the medium in the years to come. Who are your favorites?
what about Adam Arkapaw?
A valid note.
Arkapaw is excellent but I’m not sure I’d bump anyone off the list for him … yet. He’s young and hasn’t done many films but I’m sure his star will rise as we see more of his film work internationally, such as Macbeth. p.s glad you mentioned women in cinematography, Kris. Still so few … sigh.
Excellent list, sir. Did you consider adding Yorick le Saux at any point? While his repertoire may be sparse, “I Am Love” surely makes up for that.
Man I miss Savides.
I did not, but another valid note. And indeed, an image from “I Am Love” ranked very high on the shots column in 2010:
Good list. And I certainly agree with your top 3. Might even switch Deakins and Young just because, like you mention with DPs like Kaminski and Beebe, it feels like he’s been around for so long, steadily delivering the goods. As for Young’s best work, I’d have to go w/ “Mother of George.” “A Most Violent Year ” looked great, but it felt more like he was channeling Willis, while “George,” besides being stunningly gorgeous, felt closer to his more distinct sensibilities.
Tough call, really. I just thought with “A Most Violent Year,” I sensed a real note of lift-off there. He pushed himself to a certain place and KILLED it.
“Pushed himself…” Yea, I get that. When I saw it I imagined that he said to himself, “Let’s see if I can do it like this.”
And I for one could never choose between “The Tree of Life” and “Gravity” for Lubezki’s best. Sooooo close.
So many amazing artists on this list, wonderful job.
I am very pleased to see Chivo at #1, and I think it’s so totally deserved. His work with Cuaron especially is just superb (‘Y tu mama tambien’, ‘Children of Men’, ‘Gravity’), but then you have his work in ‘The Tree of Life’ and ‘Birdman’ and it’s just insane what he has accomplished in his career thus far. Deakins is a legend, no doubt, but I think Chivo is the best in the biz.
A fascinating list – thanks. And I’m so glad you included Bruno Delbonnel. When I saw Amelie I thought the cinematography was a major drawback – far too rich and overprocessed – but the more I’ve seen of his work – Half-Blood Prince and especially Inside Llewyn Davis – the more I’ve come round to his style, to the point where I feel I’ll happily watch anything that has his name on it.
Also is Wally Pfister still a DP??
Yeah, like I noted in the intro, I’m assuming he’s left it behind. If not, he’s absolutely a high mark on the list.
I would have Richardson and Arkapaw in my top 20.
Also of note: Barry Ackroyd, John Toll, Ed Lachman, Phedon Papamichael, Robbie Ryan, Chung-hoon Chung, Eric Gautier, Stuart Dryburgh, Mihai Malaimare Jr., Oscar Faura,
What happened to? Ed Serra, Dante Spinotti, Slawomir Idziak
I of course love Serra, Spinotti (wasting away on Brett Ratner movies) and Idziak, but I feel it’s been a while since they really grabbed me with their work, I must say.
No, I agree. I was legitimately asking what happened to them?
Oh, oh. Right, exactly.
What about Tim Orr who is David Gordon Green’s cinematographer?
Noted in the intro.
Great read, great list – kinda surprising how many of these DP’s have no Oscar nominations and I look at the credits you list and go: that was not nominated?
Speaking of, on a small editorial note, you describe the outrageously inventive work for which Anthony Dod Mantle won an Oscar without mentioning Slumdog Millionaire by name or listing it in the selected credits. I had to enlist Wikipedia to confirm the credit.
Oh, a mistake. That should have been noted in the filmography. Added and thanks.
Happy to make you research Mr. Mantle, though!
Was happy to make the connection, and then remember his part in the Side by Side documentary: where Danny Boyle muses that his cinematographer resigned himself to never winning any awards after switching to digital, but then Slumdog happened. I’d forgotten Mantle’s name though. Yet after all this back and forth I’ll hopefully remember it from now on! Mantle, like Mickey! :-)
Robert Richardson has been the most exciting DP going on 30 years…
I love him and his work dearly.
I think Delbonnel deserves a better ranking than tenth. He should be in the top five at the very least. For me, he’s up there with Deakins and Lubezki.
The fact that I was able to finish Harry Potter 6 could only be attributed to Delbonnel’s masterful lensing. The orphanage scene was pure genius.
In Amelie, he showed us quite possibly the most beautiful version of Paris ever put on film. It’s not surprising then that Amelie was named the best-shot film from 1998 to 2008 in an American Cinematographer Poll. (Lubezki’s equally magnificent Children of Men was #2).
Despite my quibble with Delbonnel’s placement (and maybe the misguided “The Women” section), I think the list is great overall.
Other DP’s not mentioned that I like:
Caleb Deschanel
Robert Richardson
Andrew Lesnie
Peter Pau
John Mathieson
Don Burgess
Larry Fong
It’s just a beautiful list of artists, whether you know them and their work or not, both ways lead to conversation about the real craft of cinema. Cheers Kris!
PS: I could never decide between Gravity, Tree of Life, or Children of Men
For me? Hands down, Children of Men. The other two have jaw-dropping moments but, in Children of Men, it’s so active! Even with repeated viewings, I feel like I’m in the midst of the action, shocked with every occurrence even when I know it’s coming. Most of all – that last shot – heartstopping…
Mystified that anyone would make a list of “titans” that doesn’t include Jack Cardiff, arguably the best color cinematographer in history.
Well, that’s what the “etc.” was for. A list of old-time greats would be massive, an article in itself…. just not this article.
Only one of those names was the first cinematographer to receive an Honorary Oscar. And only one was the subject of a theatrically-released documentary.
You don’t file Cardiff under “etc.”, and the only name that should arguably be mentioned before his is Toland’s. Shamroy? Ruttenberg? Miller? Hell no.
“Mystified.” Wow. Way to sweat the small stuff, kiddo.
If you’re going to be mystified about something, how about a list of twenty top contemporary cinematographers that not only doesn’t feature Robert Richardson at #1, but *doesn’t even include him at all*? I read the fucking thing three times just to ensure it wasn’t me who’d been the one smoking crack.
I love Richardson. I love everything he’s done. The criteria for the list was cinematographers that are “exciting,” which is why it leans a little bit away from some established names. And much as I do love his work — as I’ve noted above — he has sort of settled into a groove.
Be mystified by that.
There’s a lot of great DPs out there but Janusz Kaminski doesn’t deserve the backhanded “found his own groove” comment. His work is versatile and beautiful and he is one of the absolute best.
I’m not sure I agree that it’s particularly versatile, though Julian Schnabel certainly pushed him out of his comfort zone.
Excellent list, though I tend to agree about grouping the women. I think Mandy Walker, at least, merits a spot on her own. In terms of excitement, I am very eager to see how Fredrik Wenzel’s career develops.
Robert Richardson???
“In this day and age, the touchiness around each and every single issue, you really can’t win.”
You sound like Sean Hannity. Did it cross your mind that perhaps declaring a group of women to be ALMOST as good as one man is more insulting than not being included at all?
But hey, as long as your little bubble in which you create subjective rankings for a living remains undisturbed. Carry on.
I think I’ve made myself clear on this.
Oh my goodness, how was John Mathieson not on this list?!’Hannibal’, ‘Matchstick Men’ – he can capture light like cream
my cinematographer on my first feature film “Seeing Heaven” and my new one with Karl Ward “Razors”, Alessio Valori A.I.C. Is fantastic. we have been much influenced Mario Bava and i think Alessio is an important member of an exciting generation of new cinematographers. he is destined for great things
One note. Mr Takayanagi shot “Spotlight, which just wrapped, ” after “Black Mass.”
Ah, indeed. Thanks.
