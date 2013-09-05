This insane ‘My Little Pony’ resume is an awesome way to never get a job

If you have by some wonderful miracle managed to elude the Brony phenomenon until now, allow me to ruin your innocence forever by offering the following explanation: “Bronies” are grown-ass men obsessed with the cartoon series “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” and judging by something called the “herd census” there may be millions of them living in the United States alone. Millions, I am not even kidding.
So what do the Bronies do? Well, lots of things, now that you ask. They dress up like “My Little Pony” characters, characters with names like Pinkie Pie and Fluttershy and Twilight Sparkle and Rainbow Dash. They create artwork depicting “My Little Pony” characters and share them on fan forums. They create pornographic artwork depicting “My Little Pony” characters and share them on fan forums. They attend conventions. They weird people out. They are your friends, your neighbors, your siblings, your classmates, and possibly even your people you leave your children with, and they refuse to be ashamed of what they love.
Now that the newly-traumatized among you have a good grasp of what a Brony is, I’d like to direct your attention to one particular Brony named Joseph. Joseph enjoys “getting everyone excited about computer science” and also writing in horse metaphors. Example:
“For a few months he dabbled in domestication, working for a startup in San Francisco…He spearheaded major projects, infrastructure upgrades and code cleaning frenzies while ensuring that thousands of hardworking ponies got quality, catered lunches of grains, oats and grasses every day! The daily plough just wasn’t for him though, so he threw off the bit and bridle and galloped back to [redacted].”
And oh my god, this is Joseph’s actual resume that will never, ever, get him a job, ever, unless of course he is applying for an IT manager position at BronyCon. In which case, consider him hired.
I’m calling prank on this one. If he was a humanities student, maybe…
There are TENS of millions of Bronies,
I’m not event kidding!
Honestly, I don’t get it, but I don’t find the idea of grown-ass-men liking children’s shows to be that upsetting (though the porn thing is, but this is the internet, there is porn of everything). My parents once took me to a concert of a live orchestra playing along to classic Bugs Bunny cartoons, and they were more excited than I was. Kids watching crime dramas about rape and murder, THAT bugs me a bit, but adults that like kids shows isn’t “traumatizing”, it’s just abnormal (and not a smart thing to put on a resume).
I’m not even sure it’s abnormal. C.S. Lewis had something to say about adults who read fairy tales – and it was complimentary.
So a lot of mindless venting here and nothing more..
Wow the author of this seems upset. Get a life.
Looks like the bronies took a break from masturbating to horses to rally against this article.
What do you got against Bronies? It’s not like they aren’t human. Most of them are pretty cool people. Plus, what does it matter if it’s a kids show? Plenty of people play Pokémon or collect Barbie dolls, so why can’t adults like My Little Pony? It isn’t trauma and just because some of them draw pornographic artwork of ponies doesn’t mean they all do. And on the final note, why the hell should they be ashamed of what they love? Are you ashamed of your mother? Or maybe your own children if you have any? Maybe you should get to know some of these people before you judge them. My name is Dustin Alberts, and I am a Brony thank you very much.
That doesn’t make a difference. I’m a brony too but there is a huge difference between My Little Pony, and professionalism. That resume is not professional at all; in fact, it is the opposite of professionalism. I would not hire anyone with that kind of resume. If I showed that to my boss for review, he would either tell me to fire him or “not” hire him. This is taking it too far.
I’m done… just, really? I know it isn’t a big deal, but did that guy really expect to get a job like that? I’m a brony, but goddamn is this the most retarded fandom on the face of the Earth. Well… there is the Twilight fandom…
Okay this is going way to bucking far! I know he likes the show, and I do too don’t get me wrong, but if it gets to the point that you have to make a My Little Pony resume, then you don’t even belong finding a job! You are better off just living with your parents! If I owned a business or I ran one as a manager, and I seen that, I would’ve rolled on the ground laughing! He would never get hired by me with that. It is creative but fuck come on! This is Earth not Equestria! You could get away with it at Sugarcube Corners but no where here man!